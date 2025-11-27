Team News

FPL Gameweek 13 team news: Thursday’s injury updates

27 November 2025 69 comments
FPL Marc
The Gameweek 13 press conferences began on Thursday, with seven Premier League managers facing the media to discuss injuries and team news.

All the key quotes are in the article below.

The managers of 13 other top-flight clubs will host pre-match pressers on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 13 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

  • Liverpool: Alisson should be fit, but uncertainty over Ekitike and Wirtz
  • Tottenham Hotspur: Romero suspended
  • Brighton and Hove Albion: Nothing new; Mitoma is close
  • Leeds United: Longstaff out for four-to-six weeks, while Stach follows the concussion protocol
  • Fulham: Lukic back from ban, as Robinson’s recovery steps up
  • Sunderland: Diarra is the only problem, but lineup rotation looms
  • Burnley: The same three long-term absentees

LIVERPOOL

Wednesday’s 4-1 home loss to PSV Eindhoven made it nine defeats in 12 for the reigning Premier League champions.

Most of Arne Slot’s press conference, therefore, focused on this current crisis, rather than specific team news.

However, there were updates on Alisson Becker’s illness withdrawal, Florian Wirtz’s (muscle) availability and Hugo Ekitike coming off with a back problem.

“Alisson trained with the team – we hope and expect him to be fit. Florian [Wirtz] will have his final rehab day tomorrow, so could train on Saturday, if all goes well.

“Hugo [Ekitike] – today was recovery, but they [doctors] don’t expect it to be a big issue. Let’s see. Games come fast, but it shouldn’t be an issue.” – Arne Slot

Conor Bradley (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) remain sidelined.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero will serve a one-match suspension against Fulham, having picked up his fifth yellow card last week.

“Nothing changed from the Arsenal and PSG games – obviously suspension to Cuti [Romero]. Radu [Dragusin] is not able to start yet but he’s progressing in training.” – Thomas Frank

Fellow defenders Radu Dragusin (knee) and Kota Takai (thigh) are still building up their match fitness.

So, that leaves just Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) on the sidelines.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler is happy to report that there are no new injuries. Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), James Milner (muscle) and Tommy Watson (unspecified) are all close to a return.

“We have good team news – all the players who were available last weekend are still available, so that’s a positive one. Tommy [Watson] came back into training this week. We have tried to create more availability. James [Milner] is getting close. Kaoru [Mitoma] is getting close. I am quite positive that we see both James and Kaoru before Christmas.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) are still sidelined, with Lewis Dunk limited to minutes from the bench in the win over Brentford.

LEEDS UNITED

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke confirmed that midfield duo Anton Stach (concussion) and Sean Longstaff (calf) will miss Saturday’s trip to Manchester City. Not only that, Longstaff will be out for at least four weeks.

“Anton Stach will definitely miss the Man City game due to his following of the concussion protocol. If everything works in our favour, he’ll be allowed to return to team training on Sunday.

“Sadly, Sean Longstaff will miss the game, he is out with a calf injury. He suffered this during the last game. It’s not good news, he’s expected to be out four-to-six weeks, so we will miss him for a while.” – Daniel Farke

There’ll also be a late call on defender Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee).

FULHAM

Barely seen because of a knee problem, Antonee Robinson is aiming to return in mid-to-late December, according to The Athletic.

“[Robinson] is on the pitch doing individual work, getting better, more confident – his mindset. He’s feeling better, stronger. Soon we will have more news.” – Marco Silva

Rodrigo Muniz’s (hamstring) long absence should guarantee more starts for in-form Raul Jimenez, but Marco Silva wants to look after his workload.

“We have to manage him, the load of games. They are always very demanding.” – Marco Silva on Raul Jimenez

For the trip to Spurs, Sasa Lukic returns from a one-match suspension.

SUNDERLAND

Injuries aren’t a concern for boss Regis Le Bris, who instead spoke about his plans to rotate during the busy upcoming week.

“Naturally, organically, it will happen for sure. I had this conversation with the players and I told them that because we performed well and consistency is key for a new squad, it’s normal to keep the XI. Now, with many games in a row in a short period, organically it will happen and you will have your chances. Get ready.” – Regis Le Bris

He says that “everyone is in the green”, although it should be noted that Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Leo Hjelde (Achilles) and Aji Alese (shoulder) are lacking match fitness after being sidelined.

Habib Diarra (groin) still needs more time.

BURNLEY

Apart from long-term absentees Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee), the Clarets’ treatment room is empty.

“We are shaping up okay, we have no real injury concerns. It is pretty much a fully fit squad other than the players that are out with longer term injuries. We are in a good place.” – Scott Parker

“Jordan’s [Beyer] back now on the grass but again, that’s just in a real low level. But that’s pleasing. Zeki [Amdouni] the same, he’s now out on the grass picking up from an ACL and Connor’s [Roberts] still a little bit behind in terms of where he is, but he’s on schedule for where he needs to be.” – Scott Parker

  1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      why is wolte OoP

      Open Controls
      1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Maybe plays in offside positions?

        Open Controls
    • Saka White Rice
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Would you FH if you could get this team? I feel like Im missing out on some nice fixtures but dont desperately need it.

      Pope
      Timber Muñoz Senesi
      Saka Sarr Minteh Semenyo
      Haaland Mateta Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. Kingy109
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        The other way to look at this is when would you free hit if not this week? That team looks pretty decent most weeks till GW19 with the odd transfer possible. Best other option maybe 16 when City play Palace if you want to FH out Mateta and Munoz but Sarr a sell anyway by then

        Open Controls
      2. Richm
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same team here. Was going to do FH but leaning toward TC . I’d FH if I didn’t have TC

        Open Controls
    • J to the T
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Is Reece James a sell with Arsenal next and minutes not secure? Or a hold with Leeds away next up?

      Open Controls
    • cigan
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      This free hit feels like 3x City + Rogers + Thiago & roll the dice on the others
      My plan is keeping one Arsenal defender and Munoz and getting a West Ham attacker, some Villa and possibly a wild punt or two, sth like

      Martinez
      Calafiori O'Reilly Munoz
      Doku Rogers GibbsWhite Szoboszlai
      Haaland Thiago Wilson
      (Dubravka VanDeVen Rice Keane)

      Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Slot/Liverpool have a presser at 3pm today

      https://x.com/bbcmerseysport/status/1994028443722297429?t=4c8M0neCUHxghyC067GBZw&s=19

      Open Controls
    • La Roja
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Been out of loop. Do we have chips to use until he 19 and we get them replaced with new ones afterwards?

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        GW 19*

        Open Controls
      2. Punned It
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Yes.

          Open Controls
          1. Punned It
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              All four. Also your FTs are topped up to five in GW16, in case you missed that as well.

              Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/new

            Open Controls
        • Ëð
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          A) Woltemade -> Thiago (bench Reijnders play Thiago)
          B) Reijnders -> Minteh (bench Woltemade play Minteh)

          1FT, £2.0m ITB

          Pope, Dubravka
          VVD, Timber, Munoz, Esteve, Gudmundsson
          Gakpo, Eze, Semenyo, Enzo, Reijnders
          Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            37 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              37 mins ago

              Sorry meant A... was reading the B option while posting haha.

              A better option for this GW

              Open Controls
              1. Ëð
                • 10 Years
                27 mins ago

                Thank you! It's been painful losing value on Reijnders but he sits on my bench anyway

                Open Controls
        • Babit1967
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Going full defence for my Freehit - seems boring but can see these guys scoring well.

          Kelleher
          Tarkowski Munoz O’Reilly VDV Cash
          Doku Rogers
          Haaland Bowen Thiago

          Anyone like?

          Open Controls
          1. Tommy Template
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            I'd be going back 5 also if I was on it. I think theres more certainty in defence for most teams than midfield. Cannot fathom a City midfielder over defence, they literally just pass the ball to Haaland. I dont know which VDV that is but both of them have been horrible defensively of late so I'm hoping its a typo for VDB maybe.

            Open Controls
            1. Babit1967
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              It was VDV from Spurs but I’m actually tempted by a Forest defender as well.

              Open Controls
              1. Tommy Template
                • 11 Years
                just now

                I can see it in that Fulham are not good but 9 goals conceded for Spurs in 2, Romero banned. I'd be avoiding it probably

                Open Controls
        • Bonus magnet
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Is this a TC Haaland kinda week?

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Kinda is

            Open Controls
          2. Tommy Template
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            Very much so and Leeds have lost quite a bit of their midfield in readiness for it

            Open Controls
          3. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah

            Open Controls
        • Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Any strikers you prefer in a front 3 to Haaland, Thiago and Welbeck?

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            One week or long term?

            Open Controls
            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              10 mins ago

              Long term

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Damn tough, maybe Bre with more plum fixtures right now

                Open Controls
                1. Atimis
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Sorry you have both so probably these three for now

                  Open Controls
        • el polako
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          A lot of content creators are picking Salah in their Free Hit teams.
          Do they not watch football?

          Open Controls
          1. Tommy Template
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            I wonder if theres a chance he doesnt even start. He's got to try something different, maybe Chiesa gets a go.

            Open Controls
          2. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            18 mins ago

            I may still include him just because, like not much in it

            Open Controls
          3. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            He's due a dodgy pen - PGMOL will pulling out all the stops after last night

            Open Controls
          4. JBG
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeah but those AI programs that predict (and have predicted) him to score good points though. Why use your eyes then?

            Open Controls
        • Tripleh123
          • 5 Years
          59 mins ago

          Best combination for new few weeks? Leaning towards C atm.

          A. Richards + Bruno
          B. Munoz + Rice
          C. Lacroix + Mbeumo

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Hmmm B seems the most steady one

            Open Controls
        • Atimis
          • 9 Years
          55 mins ago

          Thoughts here? Can’t decide between Bowen and Wilson. Also, you could debate Doku vs Foden, Dango vs Schade.

          Kelleher
          Munoz/ORielly/Cash
          Salah/Doku/Schade/Rogers
          Haaland/Bowen/Thiago

          Open Controls
        • Solly The Seagull
          • 8 Years
          53 mins ago

          Do I need FH this team? 3ft 0.0itb

          Alisson
          VVD Timber Senesi
          Saka Enzo Sarr Ndiaye
          Haaland Mateta JP

          Dubravka Minteh Diouf Rodon

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            just now

            You are probably in the same boat with other folks hitting FH, but ultimately up to your liking

            Open Controls
        • Bonus magnet
          • 8 Years
          49 mins ago

          Pick one

          1. Semenyo -> Rayan Cherki
          2. JPedro->Thiago
          3. Roll FT

          Open Controls
          1. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            just now

            2

            Open Controls
        • Club-De-Belon
          • 4 Years
          48 mins ago

          I am benching Pedro Neto.

          But maybe I should bench one of VVD / Van Hecke instead?

          I just dont see NFO being so good against BHA style and VVD - if I invested in him I feel like I should give him a chance.

          Open Controls
          1. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Bench Van Hecke

            Open Controls
        • FPLamateur
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          That Slot presser has done no good on whether Ekitike will play or not

          Open Controls
        • Conners ©
          • 6 Years
          42 mins ago

          Appreciate your input on the best move here. (1 ft & 2.5m ITB). - Thanks

          Sels
          Cucurella - Timber - Munoz
          Mbeumo - Minteh - Rice - Semenyo
          Haaland (TC) - Mateta - Bowen

          Dub / King - Gudmundsson - Dorgu

          a) King to Rogers (move Bowen to 1st on bench)
          b) Bowen to Thiago
          c) Dorgu to Cash (bench Cucurella)

          Open Controls
          1. FPLamateur
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            Would start Bowen over Mbeumo Rice and Minteh this week

            Open Controls
          2. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Seems like a good week to start Bowen. He’s up against one of the worst teams in the league.

            Open Controls
          3. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            6 mins ago

            Bowen owner and I am looking forward to a home fixture v Liverpool.

            West Ham have been scoring plenty of late, frustratingly everyone except Bowen but hopeful of a good returns this week.

            Open Controls
            1. Amartey Partey
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Surely this is his week right?

              Open Controls
          4. Conners ©
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks all

            Been wanting to ship Dorgu out for a while so that probably makes sense.

            Open Controls
        • FPLamateur
          • 1 Year
          36 mins ago

          Any city fans here?
          Is Nunes a safer bet for minutes than O’Reilly. Or even Dias? Or is everyone at risk

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            All three should be safe.

            Open Controls
            1. Amartey Partey
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              (for this week that is)

              Open Controls
        • Slitherene
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          BB 13 Team.

          Verbruggen | Dubravka
          VvD Matheus Senesi
          Salah Mbeumo Minteh Xhaka
          Haaland Mateta Thiago
          | Konsa Onana Pau - vs Wolves

          G2G?

          Open Controls
        • DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          Is this worth a hit?

          A. Gudmundsson > O'Reilly
          B. Wait a week

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            No, not worth a hit

            Open Controls
          2. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        • Sfowl123
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Is Mbuemo to Rice a good move?

          Open Controls
          1. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Keep mbeumo until he goes to afcon imo. If anyone is doing anything for utd it's him

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            No

            Open Controls
        • marcus2704
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          Eze or Rice - I have Saka and Timber.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Eze for the upside

            Open Controls
        • Punned It
            8 mins ago

            Would you prioritize getting a City or Forest defender for this week? Will prolly get both for the forseeable future, but only one FT.

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              just now

              City def

              Open Controls
          • How Green Was My Arrow
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Isak punt in FH?

            Open Controls
            1. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              Good Lord no

              Open Controls
          • Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            Evening All. A couple of Q's:

            1 - Is Reinildo nailed for sunderland? I see Alderete hasn't playing even though back from injury?

            2- Best Keeper up to 4.8 from GW15 onwards ?
            A - Sanchez
            B - Roefs
            C - Verbruggen
            D - Petro
            E - Sels
            F - Kelleher

            Ta

            Open Controls
          • FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Learn how to do the hyperlinks Marc! FFS

            Open Controls

