FPL Gameweek 13 team news: Thursday’s injury updates

The Gameweek 13 press conferences began on Thursday, with seven Premier League managers facing the media to discuss injuries and team news.

All the key quotes are in the article below.

The managers of 13 other top-flight clubs will host pre-match pressers on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 13 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

LIVERPOOL

Wednesday’s 4-1 home loss to PSV Eindhoven made it nine defeats in 12 for the reigning Premier League champions.

Most of Arne Slot’s press conference, therefore, focused on this current crisis, rather than specific team news.

However, there were updates on Alisson Becker’s illness withdrawal, Florian Wirtz’s (muscle) availability and Hugo Ekitike coming off with a back problem.

“Alisson trained with the team – we hope and expect him to be fit. Florian [Wirtz] will have his final rehab day tomorrow, so could train on Saturday, if all goes well. “Hugo [Ekitike] – today was recovery, but they [doctors] don’t expect it to be a big issue. Let’s see. Games come fast, but it shouldn’t be an issue.” – Arne Slot

Conor Bradley (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) remain sidelined.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero will serve a one-match suspension against Fulham, having picked up his fifth yellow card last week.

“Nothing changed from the Arsenal and PSG games – obviously suspension to Cuti [Romero]. Radu [Dragusin] is not able to start yet but he’s progressing in training.” – Thomas Frank

Fellow defenders Radu Dragusin (knee) and Kota Takai (thigh) are still building up their match fitness.

So, that leaves just Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) on the sidelines.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler is happy to report that there are no new injuries. Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), James Milner (muscle) and Tommy Watson (unspecified) are all close to a return.

“We have good team news – all the players who were available last weekend are still available, so that’s a positive one. Tommy [Watson] came back into training this week. We have tried to create more availability. James [Milner] is getting close. Kaoru [Mitoma] is getting close. I am quite positive that we see both James and Kaoru before Christmas.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) are still sidelined, with Lewis Dunk limited to minutes from the bench in the win over Brentford.

LEEDS UNITED

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke confirmed that midfield duo Anton Stach (concussion) and Sean Longstaff (calf) will miss Saturday’s trip to Manchester City. Not only that, Longstaff will be out for at least four weeks.

“Anton Stach will definitely miss the Man City game due to his following of the concussion protocol. If everything works in our favour, he’ll be allowed to return to team training on Sunday. “Sadly, Sean Longstaff will miss the game, he is out with a calf injury. He suffered this during the last game. It’s not good news, he’s expected to be out four-to-six weeks, so we will miss him for a while.” – Daniel Farke

There’ll also be a late call on defender Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee).

FULHAM

Barely seen because of a knee problem, Antonee Robinson is aiming to return in mid-to-late December, according to The Athletic.

“[Robinson] is on the pitch doing individual work, getting better, more confident – his mindset. He’s feeling better, stronger. Soon we will have more news.” – Marco Silva

Rodrigo Muniz’s (hamstring) long absence should guarantee more starts for in-form Raul Jimenez, but Marco Silva wants to look after his workload.

“We have to manage him, the load of games. They are always very demanding.” – Marco Silva on Raul Jimenez

For the trip to Spurs, Sasa Lukic returns from a one-match suspension.

SUNDERLAND

Injuries aren’t a concern for boss Regis Le Bris, who instead spoke about his plans to rotate during the busy upcoming week.

“Naturally, organically, it will happen for sure. I had this conversation with the players and I told them that because we performed well and consistency is key for a new squad, it’s normal to keep the XI. Now, with many games in a row in a short period, organically it will happen and you will have your chances. Get ready.” – Regis Le Bris

He says that “everyone is in the green”, although it should be noted that Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Leo Hjelde (Achilles) and Aji Alese (shoulder) are lacking match fitness after being sidelined.

Habib Diarra (groin) still needs more time.

BURNLEY

Apart from long-term absentees Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee), the Clarets’ treatment room is empty.

“We are shaping up okay, we have no real injury concerns. It is pretty much a fully fit squad other than the players that are out with longer term injuries. We are in a good place.” – Scott Parker