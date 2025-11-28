Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

28 November 2025 8 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    On FH

    A) Foden and Gakpo

    B) Foden and szobozlai

    C) Doku and Isak

    currently n B

    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

  3. FPLamateur
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Got missed on last page

    A. Semenyo to Foden
    B. De Ligt to O’Reilly/ Nunes

  4. Big Nick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Which 2 players between Munoz, Sarr, Mateta, Salah, Gakpo, Isak and Ndiaye to get on a FH?

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    3 gameweeks in a week culminating in 5 free transfers. Popular free hit window. Such an odd time for Neale to take annual leave. Not going to be easy to navigate this without his insights 🙁

    Also does anyone know why his handover doc didn't have instructions for Marc to hyperlink the team news?

