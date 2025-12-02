FPL Gameweek 14 team news: Tuesday’s live injury updates

Having the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline of Gameweek 14 on a Tuesday means a very busy day of press conferences is coming, and we’ve gathered the team news talking points here.

Seven top-flight managers faced the media on Monday, with key quotes from the rest below. But there’s a chance that Thursday night boss Ruben Amorim won’t speak.

Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates.

KEY GAMEWEEK 14 INJURY UPDATES FROM TUESDAY

ARSENAL

Based off Mikel Arteta’s notoriously vague words, both William Saliba (knock) and Leandro Trossard (knock) are aiming for the weekend, rather than Wednesday night.

“I am not going to be able to help you much today because we have another training session. “He had a little niggle, but I think it’s going to be a matter of days.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

When asked about Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Magalhaes (knee), he said it would be “a matter of weeks.”

“Yeah, so he was doing everything, he could not go to the next level. We are all desperate to have him.He’s a player I love so much for what he brings to the team. I see him suffer. I think it’s going to be a massive boost for the team (when he’s back).” – Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz

But at least the 1-1 draw at Chelsea saw Viktor Gyokeres come on for a cameo, as Gabriel Jesus made the bench.

CHELSEA

After it was announced that Cole Palmer would be back for that match, the England international stayed on the Blues’ bench.

Enzo Maresca says this is because being reduced to 10 men didn’t suit Palmer, and he could instead potentially start at Leeds United.

“He [Palmer] is available. He was on the bench last game. With ten players, it was more complicated for Cole because he needs to come back in terms of fitness condition. He can start the game. The idea is to start giving him minutes until he can play 90 minutes.” – Enzo Maresca

Of course, Moises Caicedo is why they were one man down. He begins a three-match suspension.

Fellow midfielder Dario Essugo (thigh) has been building up match fitness but “has to slow down for a bit”. Still out are Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended).

Another start for often-hurt Reece James isn’t expected.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot spoke nice and early about the Conor Bradley (muscle) and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) injury situations.

“Conor [Bradley] got into a team training session yesterday for the first time. Not everything 100% yet so we have to manage that so don’t get hopes up too soon. We expect the same with Jeremie [Frimpong] next week. Unfortunately we play a lot of games, so he’ll miss a few. Hopefully Conor is available for Leeds.” – Arne Slot

Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Slot mentioned that Alexander Isak felt a bit of cramp late on against West Ham United. This week, the minutes of him, Florian Wirtz and Joe Gomez need careful management.

“I don’t think they can play three times 90 in a week. Now I have to wait to see if they can be involved from the start on Wednesday. All three can feature in all the three games.” – Arne Slot on Isak, Wirtz and Gomez

The Dutchman also praised Mohamed Salah’s positive attitude when being an unused substitute at the London Stadium, before confirming that he’ll leave for the African Cup on Nations (AFCON) on December 15 – making him available for Gameweek 16, at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler is uncertain if Georginio Rutter (head) can play, having been taken off against Nottingham Forest.

“We hope that he’s [Rutter] available tomorrow. It was not a concussion but, of course, you have to follow the procedure because we have to take care of the player’s health.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Of the rest, Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) and James Milner (muscle) could return to action, though Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) are still sidelined.