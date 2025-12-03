In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 19 Scout Squad, our experts – Louis, Danny G, Jack and Merlins – unveil their top picks. Gameweek 19 sees all Championship and four League One sides play twice.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked:

Three goalkeepers (GK)

Three defenders (DEF)

Three midfielders (MID)

Three forwards (FWD)

Four club picks

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 19

﻿ Jack Danny G Louis Merlins GK Aynsley Pears Aynsley Pears Aynsley Pears Lawrence Vigouroux GK Michael Cooper Radek Vitek Michael Cooper Michael Cooper GK Nathan Baxter Sol Brynn Nathan Trott Aynsley Pears DEF Lloyd Jones Ben Cabango Lloyd Jones Lloyd Jones DEF Japhet Tanganga Lloyd Jones Japhet Tanganga Cameron Burgess DEF Jeremy Ngakia Joe Wright Joe Wright Ryan Alebiosu MID Imran Louza Callum O’Hare Imran Louza Imran Louza MID Ilias Chair Imran Louza Callum O’Hare Finn Azaz MID Finn Azaz Finn Azaz Finn Azaz Callum O’Hare FWD Adam Armstrong Andri Gudjohnsen Yousef Salech Yousef Salech FWD Yousef Salech Luca Kjerumgaard Adam Armstrong Adam Armstrong FWD Kieffer Moore Femi Azeez Morgan Whittacker Joe Gelhardt CLUB Sheffield United Southampton Watford Blackburn Rovers CLUB Watford Watford Blackburn Rovers Watford CLUB Blackburn Rovers Blackburn Rovers Sheffield United Cardiff City CLUB Bradford City Cardiff City Cardiff City Southampton

JACK SAID

GOALKEEPERS

Aynsley Pears (G) continues to rate as a strong option this week. Blackburn Rovers have two of the best fixtures on paper and have shown clear defensive improvement in recent matches.

Michael Cooper (G) is another solid pick. He has two favourable home fixtures against sides that offer limited attacking threat. Nathan Baxter (G) also appeals, with both opponents ranking low for xG. Clean-sheet potential is firmly in his favour.

DEFENDERS

Lloyd Jones (D) stands out as a well-rounded option. He offers clean-sheet potential, strong bonus output, and genuine attacking threat.

Both Japhet Tanganga (D) and Jeremy Ngakia (D) provide good routes into the defences of Watford and Sheffield United respectively.

MIDFIELDERS

Imran Louza (M) looks like the standout midfielder this week, despite sitting on four yellow cards. He is averaging nine points per game and offers returns across almost every metric.

Ilias Chair (M) also shapes up as an excellent option. He has two strong home fixtures and offers an outstanding points floor.

Finn Azaz (M) is becoming increasingly influential for Southampton. Two favourable attacking fixtures make him an appealing all-round pick.

FORWARDS

Adam Armstrong remains a very strong forward option. He has two excellent attacking fixtures and continues to post impressive underlying data.

Anis Mehmeti Salech is one to watch under the radar. His statistics are outstanding, with a very attractive first fixture, followed by a tougher second match.

Kieffer Moore should not be overlooked. He is the clear focal point of Wrexham’s attack and faces two defensively vulnerable opponents.

TEAM PICKS

Sheffield United are my standout team pick this week, with the strongest fixtures on paper.

Watford and Blackburn Rovers also rate highly due to favourable schedules. Bradford City complete the shortlist, and their double away fixtures still carry significant upside.

DANNY SAID…

GOLAKEEPERS

Aynsley Pears (G) is a strong option for the double, with two home fixtures to come. He has been unfortunate to concede late goals in each of his last two appearances, but the underlying outlook remains positive.

Radek Vitek (G) also warrants consideration. He has already recorded seven clean sheets and 59 saves across 18 matches this season. Two home games make him a very appealing pick.

Sol Brynn (G) is another viable alternative. His away record is respectable, and both opponents struggle for goals, which keeps clean-sheet potential firmly on the table.

DEFENDERS

Swansea City’s Ben Cabango (D) looks well placed this week. His two opponents generate very little in away matches, which enhances his clean-sheet appeal.

Lloyd Jones (D) continues to impress on an individual level. His bonus output is strong, and he averages 6.5 points per game this season.

Bradford City’s Joe Wright (D) also stands out for his bonus potential. He adds goal threat from defence too, with two goals already to his name this campaign.

MIDFIELDERS

O’Hare arrives in excellent form. He averages 6.7 points per game and has delivered 10 goals and assists across 18 appearances.

Louza remains one of the standout picks of the season. His points have come from multiple routes and he shapes up well again this week.

Azaz has been in red-hot form. All six of his league goals have arrived in his last six matches. Two home fixtures only enhance his appeal.

FORWARDS

Blackburn Rovers’s Andri Gudjohnsen (F) continues to thrive in attack. He has scored six times in his last eight matches and now plays twice at home against struggling opponents.

Watford’s Luca Kjerrumgaard (F) is another forward I like this week. Two solid home fixtures give him the opportunity to build on his five-goal tally for the season.

Femi Azeez (F) of Millwall could also prove a powerful differential. He has eight goal involvements in 10 games and has returned from injury with two goals in his last two appearances.

TEAM PICKS

Southampton play twice at home this week. They have won four of their last five and will be keen to respond after last week’s defeat.

Watford also play twice at home and boast excellent fixtures on paper against weaker opposition.

Blackburn Rovers follow a similar pattern with two favourable home matches. At least one win feels likely from their double.

Cardiff City currently sit top of League One and are in strong form. I would back them to collect a minimum of four points across their double.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Two home fixtures against teams sitting 23rd and 24th in the Championship make Pears an outstanding option this week. Blackburn Rovers look well placed for both wins and clean sheets.

The recent form of Sheffield United also boosts the appeal of Cooper. Three wins and two clean sheets in their last three matches underline his potential.

Nathan Trott (G) is another goalkeeper worth considering. Cardiff City’s recent form suggests he could deliver returns.

DEFENDERS

Charlton Athletic may lack consistency, but Jones remains a clearance specialist. Two home matches give him clear clean-sheet potential.

Tanganga is the standout route into the Sheffield United defence. He already leads the way for additional defensive points this season.

The same logic applies to Wright of Bradford City. He also has two matches this week and strong bonus output.

MIDFIELDERS

There is no shortage of quality midfield options this week. Despite being one booking away from suspension, it still feels risky to overlook Louza, the key man for Watford.

Sheffield United’s excellent recent form is largely driven by O’Hare. He has supplied four assists in his last three league matches.

Azaz is another midfielder in top form for Southampton. He has scored four times in his last three appearances.

FORWARDS

The Double Gameweek makes Salech an instantly appealing forward pick for Cardiff City.

Armstrong also demands consideration. The Southampton striker has produced three goals and three assists across his last five league outings.

I also like the look of Morgan Whittaker (F) for Middlesbrough. He has scored in three consecutive matches and carries strong momentum.

TEAM PICKS

Watford and Blackburn Rovers both play twice at home against weak opposition. Prioritising assets from those two sides makes clear sense.

I also expect both Sheffield United and Cardiff City to enjoy productive doubles this week.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Lawrence Vigouroux (G) is a strong recommendation this week. Swansea City remain well organised defensively. His shot-stopping ability also gives him excellent save potential. Two favourable fixtures add further clean-sheet upside.

Cooper continues to benefit from Sheffield United’s structured defensive system. Their recent improvement boosts his chances of returns across both matches.

Pears remains a reliable option for Blackburn Rovers. Late goals have dented recent clean sheets, but their overall defensive shape has been stable. His save volume keeps his floor high.

DEFENDERS

Jones is a nailed-on starter with excellent underlying defensive numbers. The double Gameweek increases his clean-sheet chances. He also carries set-piece threat.

Cameron Burgess (D) is central to Swansea City’s defence. Favourable fixtures enhance his clean-sheet potential. His aerial strength offers attacking upside from set pieces.

Ryan Alebiosu (D) provides attacking width for Blackburn Rovers. Two winnable fixtures boost both his clean-sheet and assist prospects.

MIDFIELDERS

Louza remains Watford’s key creator. He is heavily involved in set pieces. Two home fixtures raise his ceiling. However, four yellow cards make him a risky captaincy option.

Azaz is in excellent form for Southampton. He is central to their attacking play. Two favourable fixtures give him strong goal and assist potential.

O’Hare continues to provide consistent threat for Sheffield United. Advanced positioning and two good match-ups make him a strong all-round option.

FORWARDS

Salech is emerging as a genuine attacking threat. His underlying numbers are encouraging. Two fixtures give him multiple chances to return.

Armstrong fits Southampton’s attacking style perfectly. With two matches, his goal involvement makes him one of the standout forward picks this week.

Joe Gelhardt (F) is expected to see meaningful minutes. He arrives in strong form and profiles as an appealing differential. The double Gameweek enhances his upside.

TEAM PICKS

Blackburn Rovers, Watford, Cardiff City and Southampton all boast strong fixtures this round. Their players look especially attractive for the double Gameweek.