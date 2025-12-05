Scout Notes

FPL notes: De Ligt injury latest + frustration for Bruno owners

5 December 2025 48 comments
avfc82 avfc82
A dismal evening on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) front saw Manchester United slip up at home again, as Soungoutou Magassa’s (£5.0m) late strike earned West Ham United a draw.

Here are our Scout Notes from Old Trafford.

DE LIGT INJURY LATEST

Ruben Amorim made three changes to his starting XI at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese, a little surprisingly, brought in Ayden Heaven (£3.8m) for Matthijs de Ligt (£5.0m).

That alteration saw the youngster play in the middle of the back three, but Heaven struggled to deal with Callum Wilson (£5.8m) and was withdrawn at half-time, having picked up an early booking.

Amorim explained why de Ligt was not in the matchday squad prior to kick-off.

“It’s hard because, if you see that position, especially this year, it’s just Harry [Maguire] and Matta playing those positions. It is a blow. He is playing really, really well.

“For Matta, it is a small thing. I expect to have Matthijs next game [at Wolves].” – Ruben Amorim

Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) returned after a two-match absence with a head injury and mustered three shots, but generally looked rusty throughout.

BRUNO FRUSTRATION

Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) may have been fit to start at Old Trafford, but there was little reward for Fantasy managers.

The Portuguese playmaker started off in central midfield against the Hammers, but when Cunha went off in the 77th minute, he was pushed into the right No 10 role.

He ended the match at the top of the pile for both shots (six), including one that skimmed the outside of the post, and chances created (five), but brought in just four points, having banked DefCon.

Fernandes has now hit the woodwork three times this season, the joint-most of any player.

Elsewhere, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) whipped a shot into the far corner, which was tipped over by Alphonse Areola (£4.3m), while Joshua Zirkzee (£5.8m) had one cleared off the line.

United eventually took the lead through an unlikely source, however, when Casemiro’s (£5.5m) shot from outside the box deflected into the path of Diogo Dalot (£4.4m), who took a touch and swept home from close range.

But this was a missed opportunity for United, who failed to capitalise on their chance to climb to fifth in the table.

“We were near the box but then the crosses were not good. The characteristics of the players sometimes inside the box are not enough to score from that position.” – Ruben Amorim

BOWEN “AMAZING”

As for West Ham, Nuno Espirito Santo was already without Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) and Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) for the trip to Old Trafford.

In a surprising move, he also decided to drop Igor Julio (£4.5m), Luis Guilherme (£4.9m), and Niclas Fullkrug (£5.6m) from the matchday squad.

Nevertheless, a decent performance ensued, and West Ham have now picked up eight points from their last five matches.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) was the spark, claiming the assist for Magassa’s equaliser when he flicked a header on from a corner. It was cleared off the line but landed for his teammate, who was able to finish into a near-empty net.

All but one of Bowen’s attacking returns this season have come on the road, with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion up next.

“I have to give a special mention to Jarrod Bowen. We are very pleased to have him as a captain. The way he led by example, the way he created so many problems for the defence of Man United, the chances that he provided, then he got the header that leads to the goal. He played an amazing game today.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

It’s also worth noting all of the West Ham back four picked up DefCons, as well as teammates Magassa and Mateus Fernandes (£5.5m):

48 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Has there been any update on the Rice potential injury? Arsenal injuries are the worst due to Arteta!

    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      They’re trying to stitch it back on apparently

    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Rice apparently said he’s fine after the game

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        When do the stitches come out?

  2. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Would you do

    Senesi and Semenyo to

    Minteh and Munoz for a hit?

    1. Four Letter Wirtz
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably not, with the 5 FT around the corner...

      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  3. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Apologies for RP, bottomed on old post.

    Raya
    O’Reilly - VVD - Munoz
    Enzo - Saka - Foden - Minteh
    Woltemade - Haaland - Mateta
    __________________________________
    Dubravka: Chalobah: Stach: Gudmundsson

    0FT, 0.0 ITB

    Getting quite miffed with Mateta.

    A) Mateta > Thiago -4?
    B) Roll

    Cheers gents.

    1. Tsparkes10
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      B

      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        Cheers bud! I know it makes sense 🙂

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Is Semenyo -> Foden worth a hit?

    1. Tsparkes10
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Nah

      1. mrtapio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        It was worth it this GW. And the one before

  5. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Would you still C Bruno against Wolves? Haaland v Sunderland though so dunno. I think I need to take risk off the table and go Haaland

    1. Tsparkes10
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Defo not

  6. Tsparkes10
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Really unsure on what move to make…

    Was thinking Sanchez to Raya but now tempted by Verbrugen…

    Mateta to Thiago or Semenyo to Foden also options

    1. PGR
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I did Mateta to Thiago

  7. PGR
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Start Richards or Senesi?

    1. Tsparkes10
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Richards comfortably

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Richards

  8. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here or g2g? 0.4m itb

    Sanchez
    Munoz konate thiaw
    Saka Foden Enzo Anderson
    Haaland mateta wolte

    Dubravka vdv diouf SARR

  9. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Price changes 5th December

    Rises:
    Haaland 15.0
    Foden 8.3
    Thiago 6.8
    Bruno G. 6.8
    Muñoz 6.1
    Merino 6.0
    Henderson 5.1
    Dewsbury-Hall 5.0

    Falls:
    Bowen 7.5
    Sarr 6.5
    Ndiaye 6.5
    Xavi 6.5
    Van de Ven 4.7
    Bornauw 3.8

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Caved, Foden in. I never have much luck with him in FPL!

    2. mrtapio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Wow, finally some progress on my TV. 5-0!

  10. Four Letter Wirtz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Really struggling with this one... play one and bench two:

    Virgil (lee)
    Chalobah (bou)
    Reijnders (SUN)

    1. mrtapio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Virgil or Reijnders. Leaning towards Virgil, but would go Reijnders if you think he'll start.

  11. Tsparkes10
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    What to do with my FT before 5FTs…

    1.5m itb… was keen on Sanchez to Raya but now not sure. Richards to Munoz too sideways?

    Sanchez
    VVD Richards Thiaw
    Saka BrunoG Mbeumo Semenyo
    Woltemade Mateta Haaland
    (Dub, Senesi, King, Reinildo)

    1. mrtapio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Hold Sanchez two more GWs.
      Richards to Munoz look good.
      Do you consider Foden and O'Reilly?

      1. Bennerman
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        By the way Mr, you can't spell potato

        1. mrtapio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          What do you mean? Think I'm too bad at English to get the joke

          1. Bennerman
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Don't worry, it's a very daft joke and you are not in any way culpable.

        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Potatoe, said American VC once...

    2. Four Letter Wirtz
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      If you don't mind spending all the money, you could sell Senesi and get an Arsenal defender (Timber/Calafiori).

      Richards to Munoz is also interesting... I wonder if Sarr bring out has pushed Munoz even further forward

  12. GW14 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW14.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    1. mrtapio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Really surprised I got a small green arrow up to 7k OR. 8 of my players with a total of 18pts! Only 3 delivered. And I took a -4 as well!

      1. Bennerman
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Well shouted!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          Cricket on soon!

          1. Bennerman
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            This is why I am filibustering, oh shiny

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Rough
      Salah captain fail, would have been a decent 77 pointer if I'd gone for the sensible Haaland option
      Mbeumo 1, 1, 2 points since I got him, awful
      Timber 1 pointer while his replacement Ben White got 14 and had a great game which maybe increases rotation risk now

      Smooth
      Started Van Hecke 12 pointer
      Daniel Munoz 14 pointer
      Sels CS
      I finally now have Foden

    3. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Rough: Rival in first getting jammy with Tarkowski’s haul for his injured Sarr, so he stays ahead of me

      Smooth: Have leapfrogged from 375k in GW 12 to 80k GW 13 and now to 66k this GW, the rewards have arrived.

    4. nanxun
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Took a -4 hit for: Mateta Ndiaye > Thiago Foden. Thought I'd made a big mistake and was ready for a red arrow.

      ROUGH: Andersen 0 pts, Enzo blank, Thiago 1 pt cameo

      SMOOTH: Robot cap, Foden brace (took hit to bring him in), Saka pts off bench, ARS clean, VvD Semenyo Bruno all blanked but hit DefCon

      81 pts - 4 pts = 77 all out.

      OR jumped by 29% to 58.5k

      1. nanxun
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Richards 8 pointer + 1 bps was another smoothie although his back-line colleagues did better.

    5. Bennerman
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      This is not very representative so far.
      So far it is a big preen and a big boast.

      1. Bennerman
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Also... sacrilege... means nothing.
        I know the producers of this site fear one day the whole house of cards comes down, so just a reminder this is smoke and mirrors - just a small play on numbers that could easily some soon day be forgotten.

    6. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      There's one confluence of events I can seemingly count on happening at least once every season, most often during the winter months:

      - I forget a new GW starts 48 hours after the previous one finishes and barely remember to get in a bus team
      - The previous GW is usually mediocre to downright crappy
      - The new GW, in spite of some mismatches, starts absolutely brilliantly on its first calendar day (H(a)aland, Foden, Woltemade, Semenyo)
      - The second I start thinking this is going to be a monster GW (80+), everyone blanks and it resets back to the mean: Dubravka, Timber, Mukiele, Rodon, Mateta, Gakpo, Rice
      - The green arrow of the first calendar day either shrinks or turns red (as it did this time)

    7. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Some of these were worth mentioning in Scoutcast many years ago. Not anymore. Why is this topic being hulked? Barely a anyone answers to these questions.

    8. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Red arrow despite scoring 60 points

  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    40 mins ago

    4 red arrows in a row

    Overall Score drop around 5k to 10K each GW

    May all my defeats be small

