FPL notes: De Ligt injury latest + frustration for Bruno owners

A dismal evening on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) front saw Manchester United slip up at home again, as Soungoutou Magassa’s (£5.0m) late strike earned West Ham United a draw.

Here are our Scout Notes from Old Trafford.

DE LIGT INJURY LATEST

Ruben Amorim made three changes to his starting XI at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese, a little surprisingly, brought in Ayden Heaven (£3.8m) for Matthijs de Ligt (£5.0m).

That alteration saw the youngster play in the middle of the back three, but Heaven struggled to deal with Callum Wilson (£5.8m) and was withdrawn at half-time, having picked up an early booking.

Amorim explained why de Ligt was not in the matchday squad prior to kick-off.

“It’s hard because, if you see that position, especially this year, it’s just Harry [Maguire] and Matta playing those positions. It is a blow. He is playing really, really well. “For Matta, it is a small thing. I expect to have Matthijs next game [at Wolves].” – Ruben Amorim

Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) returned after a two-match absence with a head injury and mustered three shots, but generally looked rusty throughout.

BRUNO FRUSTRATION

Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) may have been fit to start at Old Trafford, but there was little reward for Fantasy managers.

The Portuguese playmaker started off in central midfield against the Hammers, but when Cunha went off in the 77th minute, he was pushed into the right No 10 role.

He ended the match at the top of the pile for both shots (six), including one that skimmed the outside of the post, and chances created (five), but brought in just four points, having banked DefCon.

Fernandes has now hit the woodwork three times this season, the joint-most of any player.

40 – Bruno Fernandes has had 40 shots without scoring against West Ham as a Manchester United player (6 tonight, including one woodwork hit) – this is his most without finding the net against an opponent since joining the Red Devils. Frustration. pic.twitter.com/2nVB1aaDON — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2025

Elsewhere, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) whipped a shot into the far corner, which was tipped over by Alphonse Areola (£4.3m), while Joshua Zirkzee (£5.8m) had one cleared off the line.

United eventually took the lead through an unlikely source, however, when Casemiro’s (£5.5m) shot from outside the box deflected into the path of Diogo Dalot (£4.4m), who took a touch and swept home from close range.

But this was a missed opportunity for United, who failed to capitalise on their chance to climb to fifth in the table.

“We were near the box but then the crosses were not good. The characteristics of the players sometimes inside the box are not enough to score from that position.” – Ruben Amorim

BOWEN “AMAZING”

As for West Ham, Nuno Espirito Santo was already without Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) and Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) for the trip to Old Trafford.

In a surprising move, he also decided to drop Igor Julio (£4.5m), Luis Guilherme (£4.9m), and Niclas Fullkrug (£5.6m) from the matchday squad.

Nevertheless, a decent performance ensued, and West Ham have now picked up eight points from their last five matches.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) was the spark, claiming the assist for Magassa’s equaliser when he flicked a header on from a corner. It was cleared off the line but landed for his teammate, who was able to finish into a near-empty net.

All but one of Bowen’s attacking returns this season have come on the road, with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion up next.

“I have to give a special mention to Jarrod Bowen. We are very pleased to have him as a captain. The way he led by example, the way he created so many problems for the defence of Man United, the chances that he provided, then he got the header that leads to the goal. He played an amazing game today.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

It’s also worth noting all of the West Ham back four picked up DefCons, as well as teammates Magassa and Mateus Fernandes (£5.5m):