FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

5 December 2025 221 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Current team

    Sanchez
    Virgil Timber Munoz
    Gapko Semenyo Bruno Bumo
    Thiago Mateta Haaland
    Dub Xhaka Rodon Esteve

    Should I Use FH this week or just use 1 ft to change either Sanchez to Hendo, sels or anyone under 5.2?

    I am going to use Wildcard next week and remove all the united/pool players

  2. FPLamateur
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Wirtz or Grealish/ Ndiaye on a one week pointy Free hit?

    1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Absolutely not

  3. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is my understanding correct ?

    If I retain my 5 FT from AfCON and use my my free hit the week or so after, I keep my 5 FT rolling over ?

    Seems obvious when reading the rules but this afcon thing is new (and ridiculous) so wanted a rubber stamp ?

    1. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yeah you have understood correctly.

      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers

  4. White Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    GTG?

    Roefs
    Timber Munoz Thiaw
    Saka Mbeumo Foden Kudus
    Haaland(c) Mateta Thiago

    Dub | O'Reilly King Mukiele

    0.1 ITB

    I don't think O'Reilly starts, hench the benching - but not sure?

    1. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hench :-S

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice team

    3. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Agree

  5. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which one sounds better?
    2 fts

    A) Semenyo + Pedro > Foden + Thiago
    B) Enzo + Pedro > Bruno. G + Thiago

    Can't help but feel selling Semenyo might backfire against Chelsea.

    Thanks

    1. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I thought that too, about Semenyo, but I wonder if there'll be a reaction from Chelsea and James being back in might help. But yeah, it could easily happen.

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        It's a hard one but Bournemouth's form has dropped and Semenyo hasn't done anything for 5 games.

        But I know how these things go in fpl

    2. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      Same dilemma here for me

      Can’t shake a Semenyo feeling this week

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        This

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      I did Enzo > BG (couldn't afford Foden) and kept Semenyo.

      Cue Foden & Enzo hauls

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        No doubt

  6. simong1
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) VVD (lee)
    B) Richards (ful)
    C) Semenyo (CHE)
    D) Mateta (ful)

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tough
      B or C

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      You don't bench attackers, especially those on pens.

      So its between A and B, current for says A

      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’d maybe go B

      2. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 11 Years
        just now

        What if you have to choose between 3 attackers?

        See my issue below !

  7. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Bench which one ?

    A) Eze (surely will start, but it’s away to Villa and he’s not pointed away yet)

    B) Thiago (away spurs. Obvious one but spurs bad at home and could be the let’s stick it frank factor)

    C) Semenyo (rubbish recently…. But who knows with Chelsea)

    Cheers big ears

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Defo start Thiago

      It's hard between Eze and Semenyo. I would probably bench Semenyo but coin toss tbh

  8. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    Would you do Pope to Ramsdale?

    Playing Semenyo and have Foden so no pressing issues?

    1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yea

      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Transfer waiting to happen probably, I am considering Sels under Dyche.

      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Good point. With 5 transfers I could maybe address that issue as I've only Mbuemo to shift for Afcon?

  9. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    Bottomed - or ignored 😆

    Raya
    Senesi Munoz VDV
    Saka Semenyo Doku Bruno F
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    Dub Chalobah Stach Ballard

    Only one FT, no money. Thinking Mateta to Walter but will lose .3m if I want him back. Maybe Senesi or Chalobah to Thiaw or Livramento instead?

    1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Newcastle defender

      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks. Which one, and who would you sell?

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Can you not afford Hall?

      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        just now

        .1m short unfortunately

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      sorry, who is walter?

  10. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Would you FH this team this week or wait until next?

    I've already used FT to do Semenyo to Foden as would have been priced out. If I were to FH this week then I'd lose minimum £0.3 in team value, and also would now need 2 transfers to get Foden back in.

    Raya
    Virgil Munoz Andersen
    Saka Bruno Foden KDH
    Haaland Thiago Mateta

    Dubravka; Anderson, Senesi, Gudmundsson

    1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wait

  11. gomez123
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Would you do Mbeumo to Foden for free this GW? Y/N Have Bruno to cover Man Utd v Wolves

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes

  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Can't beat a bit of nessun dorma 🙂

    best mid to replace enzo, mid/long term ? budget 7.8.

    a bruno g
    b anderson (would play every week)
    c eze
    d a fulham mid

    cheers and gl

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers weasel 🙂

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          just now

          reckon he will carry on with his good scoring run?

    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think I would keep Enzo. None shall sleep

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        🙂 I am not sure about enzo though. will play deeper, no pens, less sps....would you sell mateta to thiago instead?

        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Ha, I own both and considering Mateta to Walter, see above, so I obviously prefer Thiago

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            just now

            cheers bandit will check your post 🙂

  13. Chrisaa87
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Still got Salah, keep one more week or ship away now?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      may as well keep, will hurt too much if he somehow hauls 🙂

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

  14. beerhockeyrock
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    50 mins ago

    Dubs (Pope)
    Guehi-Timber-O'Rielly (Senesi Aldrete)
    Bruno, Mbueno, Saka Semenyo, Minteh,
    Haaland Mateta (Guiu)
    1 FT 0.1 in bank
    Injuries forced me into Gabby>O'Rielly Sarr>Bruno F (-4) which was a disaster as I captained Bruno, and O'R score 0. red arrow fell 400,000 spots

    GW 15 Ride Dubs out til Pope back in a month? or Verbruggen Dubs rotation?
    GW 16 Mateta> Thiago BRE have such a great run...best Mbueno replacement ?

  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    actually I hadnt considered schade as a enzo replacement. is it too much with thiago who I would get next week?

  16. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Any chance Foden gets benched with CL looming next week?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      hard to tell. they play r madrid so possible..I woulnt buy this week anyway.

    2. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I hope so

  17. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    How to arrange this bench order ?
    1- King CRY (H)
    2- Alderete MCI (A)
    3- Diouf BHA (A)

  18. tractorboy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    I've got 2FT, 0.6ITB. And a free hit left. Do I free hit anyway, and forgot about the transfer I lose?
    Or do something like Petrovic/Enzo -> Ramsdale/BrunoG?

    Petrovic /// Dubravka

    Senesi /// Califiori /// O'Reilly /// Gudmundsson /// Van Dijk

    Semenyo /// Enzo /// Saka /// Foden ///

    Haaland /// Thiago /// Mateta

  19. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    VVD+Gakpo >> Thiaw+Foden ? Got 3FTs

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      use 3 transfers imo. not sure about these moves. can you post your team?

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Sanchez
        Munoz VVD Senesi
        Saka Mbeumo Gakpo Minteh
        Haaland Mateta Thiago
        (Dubs, Chalobah, Potts, Esteve)

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          let me have a think 🙂

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            I would sell with 3 fts:
            senesi mateta and do you want keep sanchez?

            who is potts?

            maybe sell esteve for a sunderland defender?

            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              No to anything Sunderland. Potts is cheap West Ham mid. Sanchez seems a decent longterm pick

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                lol about sunderland. for years I never used to pick utd players so I've never owned ronaldo van N etc haha you need to stick to your principles 🙂

  20. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    what are your thoughts on gakpo, not nailed is he? it's just that these pool fixtures are sooo good..

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Toying with selling. Put my team above now

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        lol I saw and had a wee chuckle 🙂

  21. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Pep Prediction Master, Luke/Dis, predicts Aaaiiight Nouri starts LB this gw, so O'Reilly benched...what we reckon folks?

  22. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Possible amateur questions but do transfers not roll over after this GW?

    Sure I seen that somewhere. Thanks

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      you will be credited up to 5 transfers, so if you have 2 free transfers you will only get 3. makes sense to use all transfers this week

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Why are we getting 5 free? Seems daft

        1. The Polymath
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          For players going to AFCON, don't like the idea myself

      2. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Nope they are the special 5, all other free transfers are invalid after GW15 starts and will not be added to the special 5. Use them now or lose them forever.

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/12/05/fpl-rate-my-team-surgery-with-five-time-top-1k-finisher-tom-freeman-72?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date

        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          Using them for the sake of it makes no sense. If you are happy with your team, stick.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            just now

            totally it will give a bit of a rank boost I think

  23. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
      28 mins ago

      pick 2 on fh:

      a) saka
      b) gordon
      c) thiago
      d) barnes
      e) gakpo
      f) mbuemo (already have fernandes)
      g) guimares

      pick 1:

      1) burn
      2) thiaw
      3) tark

      Open Controls
      1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
          16 mins ago

          with a reason please cheers!

          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            9 mins ago

            A, D, 2

            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              9 mins ago

              Purely for form and fixtures if a one week pick

              1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                  2 mins ago

                  thank you

        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          who is the best pool mid to own? I need pool attack with all these nice fixtures coming up.

          1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
              1 min ago

              gapko

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                just now

                it will end up in tears though won't it...cheers 🙂

          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            maybe rather than looking at replacing enzo, I should focus on my defence...

            back 5 : timber chalobah richards alderete truffert

            richards to thiaw for free?

