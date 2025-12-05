Lateriser: Top FPL transfer targets over the coming Gameweeks

Pro Pundits

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser looks at the players and teams to target ahead of the Gameweek 16 transfer top-up.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea

It is a quick turnaround in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this week, just before we have the transfer top-up in Gameweek 16, so I thought I’d have a look at some team data and the Fixture Ticker, in an attempt to highlight some interesting observations.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

Liverpool and Manchester United top the ticker, but how much faith can we place in assets from these teams? I regrettably own two United midfielders, whom I jumped on for the home matches against Everton and West Ham United. All I have to show for it is pain. I am pretty sure that is how holders of Mohamed Salah (£14.1m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) must feel, as well. As for someone like me, who owns Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) and only have one free transfer available, I might sell one of them for Phil Foden (£8.3m) or just give them one more match before figuring it out in Gameweek 16.

Brentford have a good run of fixtures coming up. With Jean-Philippe Mateta’s (£8.1m) minutes looking a bit dodgy over the last few weeks, a lot of FPL managers have moved him on for Igor Thiago (£6.8m). That is perfectly understandable given his ‘rest’ against Arsenal. Manchester City are also up there and scoring a fair amount of goals, which explains the popularity of Foden and Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m).

For those in the market for a cheap defender, Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) has a decent run of fixtures in the next four Gameweeks. Fulham have some interesting budget midfielders, too. Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m) is the main one, but he has the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) coming soon. Harry Wilson (£5.2m) has two goals and two assists in his last five matches.

A lot of us still have a third Arsenal spot open and will probably go shopping there next week. They have three home games in Gameweeks 16-19, as well as a decent long-term schedule. If you already own one of David Raya (£5.9m) or Jurrien Timber (£6.4m), adding another defender from Arsenal isn’t the worst idea.

XG OVERVIEW: LAST SIX GAMEWEEKS

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

72 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A Andersen
    B Richards
    C Anderson

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      NFO Anderson

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. shorey143
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Who will start for utd alongside Mbeumo and Zirkzee?

    Cunha or Mount?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cunha

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers thank you

        Open Controls
  3. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Lammens or Verbruggen on a FH?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Flip a coin

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      It's 50/50 so Verbruggen +0.6m

      Open Controls
      1. shorey143
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      CS odds

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27436609

      Open Controls
  4. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Isak > Welbeck for a one week punt?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. shorey143
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  5. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    Will Foden price rise tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/prices

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  6. doppelganger
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bench two:
    1.Reijnders
    2.Anderson
    3.Enzo

    A. Andersen
    B. Chalobah

    Got Foden and Haaland
    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Salah owner spotted

      1A

      Open Controls
      1. doppelganger
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Dont have Salah, i have Saka along with Munoz, Timber, Wolte ...

        Thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. shorey143
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2B

      Open Controls
  7. tim
    • 16 Years
    28 mins ago

    Would you FH?

    Sanchez
    Timber Senesi Richards
    Saka Mbeumo Enzo Gakpo
    Haaland Mateta Thiago
    Dub xhaka rodon mukiele

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. Millie7
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. shorey143
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Hell no. FH this week should only be if your teams a mess

      Open Controls
  8. Top Transfer Targets for Five FT?
    Bolivian Seaman
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hot topic: Who will you be transferring out when the 5 transfers are live tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Rogers, Petrovic and Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. Bolivian Seaman
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Szoboslai of me, why did I get him?

        Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Might be free-hitting, not sure

      Open Controls
      1. shorey143
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        That does burn a transfer

        Open Controls
    3. shorey143
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hopefully just the one

      Open Controls
    4. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      VVD, VDV, Enzo, maybe Gakpo

      Open Controls
    5. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No one, FH16.

      Open Controls
  9. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bench Thiago Or Forests Anderson?
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Anderson. Wouldn't dream of benching an in-form CF v that Spurs defence.

      Open Controls
      1. shorey143
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  10. Millie7
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    1FT

    Gakpo/Semenyo + mateta > Bruno + Thiago -4
    Gakpo/Semenyo > Bruno

    Open Controls
  11. Millie7
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Post fail

    A) Gakpo > Bruno
    B) Semenyo > Bruno
    C) Gak/Sem + Mateta > Bruno + Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. shorey143
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d use the transfers for the longer term so go C

      Open Controls
  12. Konstaapeli
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    2 FT's

    A) Mateta + Semenyo > Wolte + Doku/Foden
    B) Burn them

    Open Controls
    1. shorey143
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Do Wolte and Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Konstaapeli
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks. Fear Foden might be managed for CL

        Open Controls
        1. shorey143
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Think Foden has more chance to play Sat than Doku. Pep does say when Foden has rhythm doesn’t like to disrupt it and the league is as important as CL

          Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  13. Konstaapeli
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Still have WC, FH and BB left 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Cold Palms
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Rank?

      Open Controls
  14. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which 2?

    A) Hall
    B) O'Reilly

    1) Gakpo
    2) Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. shorey143
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A2

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      AB

      Open Controls
  15. shorey143
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play Guehi over O’Reilly

    Y or N

    Open Controls
    1. willieprunier
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Y

      Open Controls
  16. Atters
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Tempted to sell Mbuemo over Semenyo for Foden. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. philc
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I'm in exactly same dilemma. Can't decide!!

      Open Controls
    2. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Could work out but prefer Mbeumo for next two

      Open Controls
  17. willieprunier
    • 15 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench one?

    VVD
    Lacroix
    Reijnders
    Timber

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      VVD

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      VVD or Reijnders

      Open Controls
  18. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Semenyo and Mateta to Foden and Thiago a no-brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I like it. But with 5 FTs next week, maybe Wolt for a cheeky one week punt?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Already have Woltemade and these transfers would be for next week.

        Open Controls
  19. LeytonOrient
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Arsenal DEF on FH - yay or nay?
    Not seeing too many in FH drafts.

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yay

      Open Controls
    2. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I’ve gone Nay.
      Lammens
      Tarky - Hall - Livramento

      Open Controls
  20. Lallana_
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which one?

    a) Mateta>Wolt, Enzo>Foden [-4]
    b) Semenyo>Foden

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Wouldn’t hit for Foden due to rotation risk. So A so long as first bench is reasonable

      Open Controls
      1. LeytonOrient
        • 11 Years
        just now

        lol *B

        Open Controls
    2. willieprunier
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      b

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      b)

      Don't like hits

      Open Controls
  21. FPLamateur
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Salah or Palmer on a free hit

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Palmer

      Open Controls
  22. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Stick with this?

    Sanchez
    Richards O’reily Timber
    Rogers Saka Mbeumo Gakpo
    Mateta Haaland Thiago

    Dubs, King, Mukiele, Sensei

    Or…..

    Gakpo to Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Foden if free

      Open Controls
  23. JoeSoap
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Enzo or Semenyo>Foden

    Open Controls
    1. HODGE
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Enzo

      Open Controls
  24. Bobkat
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Bench one-
    Timber, VVD, Thiaw, O’Reilly

    Open Controls

