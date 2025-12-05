Lateriser: Top FPL transfer targets over the coming Gameweeks

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser looks at the players and teams to target ahead of the Gameweek 16 transfer top-up.

It is a quick turnaround in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this week, just before we have the transfer top-up in Gameweek 16, so I thought I’d have a look at some team data and the Fixture Ticker, in an attempt to highlight some interesting observations.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

Liverpool and Manchester United top the ticker, but how much faith can we place in assets from these teams? I regrettably own two United midfielders, whom I jumped on for the home matches against Everton and West Ham United. All I have to show for it is pain. I am pretty sure that is how holders of Mohamed Salah (£14.1m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) must feel, as well. As for someone like me, who owns Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) and only have one free transfer available, I might sell one of them for Phil Foden (£8.3m) or just give them one more match before figuring it out in Gameweek 16.

Brentford have a good run of fixtures coming up. With Jean-Philippe Mateta’s (£8.1m) minutes looking a bit dodgy over the last few weeks, a lot of FPL managers have moved him on for Igor Thiago (£6.8m). That is perfectly understandable given his ‘rest’ against Arsenal. Manchester City are also up there and scoring a fair amount of goals, which explains the popularity of Foden and Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m).

For those in the market for a cheap defender, Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) has a decent run of fixtures in the next four Gameweeks. Fulham have some interesting budget midfielders, too. Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m) is the main one, but he has the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) coming soon. Harry Wilson (£5.2m) has two goals and two assists in his last five matches.

A lot of us still have a third Arsenal spot open and will probably go shopping there next week. They have three home games in Gameweeks 16-19, as well as a decent long-term schedule. If you already own one of David Raya (£5.9m) or Jurrien Timber (£6.4m), adding another defender from Arsenal isn’t the worst idea.

XG OVERVIEW: LAST SIX GAMEWEEKS