Serie A Fantasy fixture ticker 2025/26: Gameweeks 14-23 – Sofascore

Our Serie A Fantasy fixture ticker is here to give managers a clear picture of which teams have the best and worst runs over the coming weeks.

With this stretch of fixtures set to shape Fantasy squads, @TheCrisk ticker helps highlight clubs to target for points and those you may want to steer clear of.

Serie A Fantasy Fixture Ticker

We can see that the teams at the top have the easiest fixtures, all the way down to the teams at the bottom with the toughest fixtures.

FIXTURE DIFFICULTY KEY

🟩 Green = Easy

🟨 Yellow = Average

🟧 Orange = Quite Difficult

🟥 Red = Very Difficult

🟦 Blue = Double Gameweek

BLANK GAMEWEEK 16

Due to cup fixtures, eight sides do not have a fixture in Gameweek 16. Those teams include: Inter, Milan, Napoli, Parma, Lecce, Bologna, Verona and Como.

TIP: Managers could use the Quick Fix Chip. This token allows you to make unlimited transfers to improve your squad for one gameweek. You can use it only once during the season. You can activate it on the transfer confirmation screen.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 21

The same cup fixtures highlighter above, the force the Double Gameweek in 21. The teams who play twice that week are: Inter, Milan, Napoli, Parma, Lecce, Bologna, and Roma.

TIP: Managers could use the Rebuild Squad token. This token allows you to make unlimited transfers to improve your squad. You can use it twice during the season, once in each half of the season. You can activate it on the transfer confirmation screen.

TIP: Those without the Rebuild Squad Token, could also use the Triple Captain token. This token triples the captain’s points instead of doubling them. You can use it only once during the season. Find it and activate it in substitutions.