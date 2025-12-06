FPL General’s Gameweek 15 team reveal + transfer plans

With Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is fully committed to going without Mohamed Salah (£14.1m) and Erling Haaland (£15.0m) this season. Here, he reveals his Gameweek 15 team plans.

Gameweek 14 Review

After three green arrows on the bounce, the midweek Gameweek didn’t go too well. Captain Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) didn’t manage an attacking return, which was needed following Haaland’s 14-pointer versus Fulham. Green arrows are very difficult to achieve when the Manchester City striker goes big.

Overall, it’s still a rank rise of roughly three million places since Gameweek 10, which is great. The five free transfers in Gameweek 16 can’t come quickly enough. I’m looking forward to sorting out all the issues in one fell swoop and getting some shiny new toys. It will be like Christmas has come early!

Buying Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) in Gameweek 12 ahead of Everton (home), Crystal Palace (away) and West Ham (home) was a no-brainer given that he’d scored five goals up to that point. The three successive blanks have been painful. Hopefully, he’s saving all the returns for Wolves (away).

The free transfer for midweek was used to bring in Yankuba Minteh (£6.3m) for the injured Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m). Brighton scored three in the Aston Villa fixture but Minteh decided to be involved in the celebrations only. He’s likely to get the next three fixtures – West Ham (home), Liverpool (away) and Sunderland (home).

The red arrow could’ve been a whole lot worse if I didn’t own Daniel Munoz (£6.1m) and Phil Foden (£8.4m). Munoz is my favourite Fantasy player of recent times. He gives me Seamus Coleman (£4.3m) vibes of days gone by. Selling Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) for Foden two weeks ago was a masterstroke (of good fortune). The Englishman has got me 47 points in two Gameweeks! Does he get the armband for Sunderland (home)? That is the question.

Gameweek 15 Bus Team

There’s one free transfer available and £0.6m in the bank. The plan is to keep it simple this week by replacing Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m) with Jurrien Timber (£6.4m). Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) is then likely to become substitute number one, given that I’ve got Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) up front in the same fixture.

One of the first things I’ll do with the five frees is buy a Nick Pope (£5.1m) replacement. I’m not sure yet who it will be, possibly Matz Sels (£4.7m). A masterclass from Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) in his last start for the troops against his former club would be most welcome!

The captaincy decision will come down to Foden vs Bruno. Manchester City travel to face Real Madrid on Wednesday, which could see Pep rotate a couple of players this weekend. Unless there’s early team news, I’ll most likely play it safe with minutes in mind and give Bruno another shot. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) is an option too but I favour United’s matchup. I’m ready for more pain!

Best of luck for the Gameweek folks!