Dugout Discussion

Fulham v Palace team news: Munoz misses out

7 December 2025 15 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

The penultimate match of Gameweek 15 takes place at Craven Cottage, with Fulham entertaining Crystal Palace.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news is that Daniel Munoz is absent for Palace with a minor knee injury.

Nathaniel Clyne takes the place of the Colombian, who was transferred in by over 377,000 managers for Gameweek 15, while Eddie Nketiah also comes in for Jefferson Lerma.

The latter alteration will presumably see Daichi Kamada move into central midfield alongside Adam Wharton.

As for Fulham, Ryan Sessegnon is missing and Sasa Lukic drops to the bench. Timothy Castagne and Samuel Chukwueze, who scored a brace off the bench in midweek, replace them.

Emile Smith Rowe continues in the ‘10’ role, with Josh King benched.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Diop, Lukic, Cairney, King, Adama, Kevin, Kusi-Asare

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Nketiah, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Benitez, Lerma, Uche, Hughes, Esse, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

15 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Nice Senesi benchy bonus

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Rodon one pointer for me 😀

      Open Controls
    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      It’s good, but it’s not Chalobah 😉

      Open Controls
  2. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Lovely delicious bench jam for both Salah and Munoz 😎

    Open Controls
  3. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    I finally bought Munoz to cover CPL def and this happens. What's the point? Literally every game week some bs striking my team. Have had one single striker return since gw 5 outside of Haaland. Doesn't matter who I own. Mateta and Thiago both turned to crap since I bought. Now Munoz out indefinitely. Who should I buy next to ruin? Thinking Rice...

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think your negative energy is seeping into your FPL team. Got to keep it light and not act like your life depends on this.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Its a superpower. Haaland is immune to it, otherwise it works every time.

        Open Controls
  4. Ohh1454
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is it time to sell Woltemade? If you own Thiago and Haaland who else is there even to replace ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I got DCL and will mostly play 3-5-2 or 4-4-2

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Had Bowen for 2 months now but he has back to back returns. Could be an upturn in his FPL form now.

      Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which two do you prefer to buy?

    Andersen

    Cash

    Hincapié

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Andersen

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        just now

        And?

        Buying 2

        Open Controls
  6. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    So I presume manager had no idea about Munoz knee injury for the presser?

    Or is it all faked to avoid AFCON?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Colombia never qualified for AFCON this time unfortunately.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.