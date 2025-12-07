Fulham v Palace team news: Munoz misses out

The penultimate match of Gameweek 15 takes place at Craven Cottage, with Fulham entertaining Crystal Palace.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news is that Daniel Munoz is absent for Palace with a minor knee injury.

Nathaniel Clyne takes the place of the Colombian, who was transferred in by over 377,000 managers for Gameweek 15, while Eddie Nketiah also comes in for Jefferson Lerma.

The latter alteration will presumably see Daichi Kamada move into central midfield alongside Adam Wharton.

As for Fulham, Ryan Sessegnon is missing and Sasa Lukic drops to the bench. Timothy Castagne and Samuel Chukwueze, who scored a brace off the bench in midweek, replace them.

Emile Smith Rowe continues in the ‘10’ role, with Josh King benched.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Diop, Lukic, Cairney, King, Adama, Kevin, Kusi-Asare

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Nketiah, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Benitez, Lerma, Uche, Hughes, Esse, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny

