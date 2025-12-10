In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 20 Scout Squad, our experts – Dan, Danny G, Jack and Merlins – unveil their top picks. For the first team in a while, the upcoming round sees every side play just once.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 20

﻿ Jack Danny G Dan Merlins GK Josh Keeley Victor Johansson James Beadle Josh Keeley GK James Beadle Josh Keeley Nathan Trott Nathan Trott GK Nathan Trott Joe Day Teddy Sharman-Lowe James Beadle DEF Osei-Tutu Aden Flint Eoin Toal Bobby Thomas DEF Adebola Oluwo Jake Cooper Aden Flint Christoph Klarer DEF Marvin Ekpiteta Eoin Toal Christoph Klarer George Johnston MID Amario Cozier-Duberry Amario Cozier-Duberry Amario Cozier-Duberry Amario Cozier-Duberry MID Isaac Hutchinson Davis-Keillor Dunn Charlie Whitaker Imran Louza MID Imran Louza Hayden Hackney Leo Castledine Victor Torp FWD Yousef Salech Jay Stansfield Yousef Salech Yousef Salech FWD Jay Stansfield Yousef Salech Morgan Whitaker Jay Stansfield FWD Mihaillo Ivanovic Morgan Whitaker Mihallo Ivanovic Morgan Whitaker CLUB Bolton Wanderers Middlesborough Middlesborough Bolton Wanderers CLUB Luton Town Stoke City Birmingham City Cardiff City CLUB Cardiff City Bolton Wanderers Cardiff City Birmingham City CLUB Swindon Town Walsall Walsall Luton Town

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPER

Josh Keeley (G) remains a strong option this week. Luton face a Port Vale side who offer very little going forward, which boosts his clean-sheet potential. Birmingham City’s James Beadle (G) also has an appealing fixture against a poor Charlton attack, giving him similar upside to Cardiff City’s Nathan Trott (G), another reliable pick between the posts.

DEFENDERS

Osei-Tutu (D) stands out again. He’s in great form, playing out of position on the wing, and combines clean-sheet potential with genuine attacking threat.

Adebola Oluwo (D) was difficult to leave out due to his consistent bonus points and set-piece goal threat. Marvin Ekpitea (D) looks like the best route into the MK Dons defence against a weak Cambridge United attack that rarely creates much.

MIDFIELDERS

Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) feels like the top midfield pick this week. He was rested in midweek and now faces a poor Exeter City side in a fixture where he should step up. Isaac Hutchinson (M) also offers strong appeal; he returns from suspension and meets another weak opponent in Harrogate. Imran Louza (M) continues to deliver reliable points and has a fixture against Wrexham in which he should thrive.

FORWARDS

Cardiff City’s Yousef Salech (F) has a great fixture against a struggling Doncaster Rovers defence, giving him a strong chance to continue his good form and underlying numbers.

Millwall’s Mihallo Ivanović (F) looks like an excellent differential with a decent matchup and the benefit of being the clear focal point of his team’s attack. The same applies to Birmingham City’s main man Jay Stansfield (F), who also enjoys a favourable fixture and carries multiple routes to points.

TEAM PICKS

Luton and Bolton look like the most likely winners this week, making them prime teams to target. Swindon Town also have a favourable fixture for managers chasing away-day bonus points, while Cardiff, playing at home, remain a top side to invest in.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Stoke City’s Victor Johansson (G) has an excellent home fixture and continues to offer strong save-point potential. Josh Keeley (G) faces a struggling Port Vale side who sit bottom of the league and remain poor away from home. Joe Day (G) arrives on the back of a penalty save in Gameweek 18 and now has a favourable home matchup against Harrogate, who sit second-bottom and offer very little going forward.

DEFENDERS

Aden Flint (D) looks like a standout pick this week. He posts strong bonus numbers, carries real attacking threat, and faces a Shrewsbury side with very low expected goals.

Jake Cooper (D) is another solid option, with a good chance of a clean sheet at home and consistently strong clearance stats.

Eoin Toal (D) benefits from Bolton being the favourites for a clean sheet at 50%, and he also produces reliable bonus returns.

MIDFIELDERS

Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) should be highly owned again. He has been one of the standout performers this season with goals and assists, and he gets another appealing home fixture.

Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) remains a strong option with eight goals in 15 matches and a home tie against the inconsistent Leyton Orient.

Hayden Hackney (M) offers all-round points potential thanks to his ball-winning, creativity, and security of minutes, and this looks like a week where he could deliver well.

FORWARDS

Jay Stansfield (F) meets a vulnerable Charlton defence, and this is the type of fixture where he can take full advantage.

Yousef Salech (F) has nine goals already this season and now gets a strong home fixture that gives him every chance of adding to that tally.

Middlesbrough’s Morgan Whittaker (F) is in outstanding form with five goals in his last five games, and his confidence makes him an easy player to back again this week.

TEAM PICKS

Middlesbrough come into the week in strong form. They also have a favourable home fixture, which gives them a real chance of taking all three points. Stoke look well placed too. They play at home against a Swansea side who have lost five of their last seven matches.

Bolton remain a reliable pick. They are unbeaten at home this season, and they now face an Exeter team who continue to struggle away from home. Walsall also stand out. They sit top of League Two and meet a Shrewsbury side who have won just once on the road all season.

DAN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

My first goalkeeper is Beadle (G). The Charlton fixture at home suits Birmingham, and their recent defensive form has been strong. They defend well at home, so Beadle looks like a great pick.

My second choice is Trott (G). Cardiff host Doncaster, and they have kept two clean sheets in their last three, which increases his appeal.

My final goalkeeper is Sharman-Lowe (G). Bolton have kept four clean sheets in their last five, so backing their defence again with a good home fixture makes plenty of sense.

DEFENDERS

I start with Toal (D). Bolton’s clean-sheet record speaks for itself, and Toal offers steady defensive bonus as well, making him a strong option this week.

Next is Flint (D) for Walsall. The home fixture against a struggling Shrewsbury side looks ideal. Flint brings good bonus potential and strong goal threat too. My final pick is Klarer (D). Birmingham defend very well at home, and Klarer adds reliable defensive bonus along with a solid clean-sheet chance.

MIDFIELDERS

My first midfielder is Cozier-Duberry (M). He remains a top pick most weeks because he has so many routes to points – key passes, shots on target, and consistent goal contributions.

My next choice is Charlie Whitaker (M). He has scored five in his last four for Tranmere and now has a favourable attacking fixture against Crewe.

My third midfielder is Leo Castledine (M). He also arrives in great form with four goals in four, and Huddersfield have a strong home fixture with plenty of scoring potential.

FORWARDS

My first forward is Salech (F). He has four goals and one assist in his last six for Cardiff and now meets Doncaster at home, so the form and fixture both align.

My second is Morgan Whittaker (F). The Middlesbrough attacker has five goals and one assist in his last six and gets a nice home game against QPR. Recent form makes him hard to ignore.

My final forward is Ivanović (F). Millwall play Hull at home, and with three goals in his last five, he carries real scoring form into a strong matchup.

TEAM PICKS

My top team pick this week is Middlesbrough. They have won their last three under their new manager and now face QPR at home, so the momentum is there.

Walsall also stand out with a kind home fixture against Shrewsbury.

I like Birmingham as well; they have lost only once at home all season, which boosts their chances against Charlton.

My final team pick is Cardiff, who have won their last four and now welcome Doncaster in another very favourable matchup.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Josh Keeley (G) looks strong again. Luton perform well at home, and Port Vale remain one of the weakest attacking sides in the league. As a result, Keeley sits in a favourable spot.

Nathan Trott (G) also appeals. Cardiff stay solid near the top, and their defensive structure has been reliable all season. Meanwhile, Doncaster struggle to match that level, which boosts Trott’s clean-sheet chances.

James Beadle (G) is another good pick. Birmingham are excellent at home, and Charlton’s poor form adds to his upside.

DEFENDERS

Bobby Thomas (D) should benefit from Coventry’s quality at home. They remain strong promotion contenders, even after two winless games. In addition, Bristol City’s poor run strengthens the matchup.

Christoph Klarer (D) offers stability. He stays composed in duels and fits well in Birmingham’s organised defence.

George Johnston (D) brings calmness and good positioning to Bolton’s back line. His awareness helps him perform well in controlled, tactical matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) stays a top option. He is direct, creative, and dangerous in one-on-one situations. His pace and unpredictability give him an edge, especially against weaker defences.

Imrân Louza (M) usually dictates the tempo confidently. Although he missed a penalty recently, he has the mentality to bounce back. Because of that, I expect a positive response.

Victor Torp (M) also stands out. He is energetic, disciplined, and important in transitions. He was rested recently, so he should be fresh and ready to impact the game.

FORWARDS

Yousef Salech (F) remains a reliable pick. He carries strong aerial presence and intelligent movement. As a result, he often punishes defensive lapses.

Jay Stansfield (F) is sharp and mobile. Importantly, he is also the penalty taker, which adds extra scoring potential. His movement consistently disrupts back lines.

Morgan Whittaker (F) enters in outstanding form. He has scored in five straight matches, so confidence is high and he looks dangerous whenever he gets the ball.

TEAM PICKS

Bolton, Cardiff, Birmingham, and Luton all stand out this week. Each team benefits from favourable fixtures, and their opponents arrive either out of form or significantly weaker. Because of that, these four clubs look like the strongest sides to target.