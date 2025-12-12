Pro Pundits

FPL Gameweek 16 Q&A: Munoz replacements + best Liverpool picks

12 December 2025 36 comments
zøphar zøphar
Share:

Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A ahead of Gameweek 16. Here, topics include the best Daniel Munoz (£6.0m) replacements and should managers sell Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m)?

You can find his weekly team reveal here.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: DC magnets + Bench Boost 1 buy Isak

Q: If you don’t want David Raya (£6.0m) taking up an Arsenal spot, who is the best goalkeeper to pick? Can Robin Roefs (£4.7m) keep it up, or is Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) the best choice?

FPL notes: Pickford avoids ban, Huijsen bonus + Brentford's big chances

(via Pompel)

A: Apart from Raya, the goalkeeper options I’d consider are Bart Verbruggen (£4.4m), Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m), Robert Sanchez (£4.9m), Matz Sels (£4.7m) and Pickford. There are even rumours that Nick Pope (£5.1m) could make his comeback from injury earlier than expected.

As the above image shows, Chelsea are ranked fifth for expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six Gameweeks, so Sanchez could be the standout pick. The upcoming fixture run for the Blues is mixed; there are some tougher away games against Newcastle United and Manchester City, but the home matches against Everton, Aston Villa and Bournemouth could all bring clean sheets. But I do worry about rotation across the backline over the Christmas period, with Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) and Reece James (£5.6m) struggling to play three times a week.

Verbruggen’s appeal is primarily the rotation with Martin Dubravka (£4.0m), as you can bench the Dutchman when Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Liverpool and Arsenal. The Seagulls are still not a defence I really trust though, and that’s a move really if you need to invest the funds elsewhere.

I do like Kelleher; Brentford’s short-term fixtures are great, but they have only kept two clean sheets all season. Sels, meanwhile, has some injury concerns and wasn’t in Nottingham Forest’s Europa League squad last night, so that situation needs monitoring.

I still like Pope if he returns to the Newcastle side. In my previous articles, I had mentioned how he is very good for Baseline BPS, and after the next 2-3 fixtures, it’s a good run for Eddie Howe’s side.

In short, Sanchez is your man. I like Pickford if you can stretch to him too, as his run from Gameweek 18 onwards is great.

Q: Who would you replace Daniel Munoz with?

FPL notes: Munoz, Guehi + Watkins joy, but is Martinez injured?

(via RamaJama)

A: The loss of Munoz has been really disappointing, and it’s a problem I’m facing in my own team. Some of my most memorable hauls have come from attacking wing-backs, like Marcos Alonso and Reece James’ 21-pointers against Leicester City and Newcastle, respectively.

Anyway, his length of absence means that he has to be replaced. There are a few options – you could switch to another Crystal Palace defender like Marc Guehi (£5.2m) or Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m). Alternatively, you could opt for someone cheaper, such as Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) or Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m). That could be useful if you want to push money further forward, maybe to upgrade Minteh to Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), for example.

Personally, with Palace’s fixture congestion and depleted squad due to injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), I think I like the idea of taking on their highly-owned defence. The fixtures aren’t that easy either over December, as they play Man City, Leeds United (at Elland Road) and Tottenham Hotspur, who are all sides capable of scoring.

Andersen is great for the next three Gameweeks, but after that, the fixtures turn. However, if you are eyeing him up as a fourth/fifth defender as part of a rotation, he’s a fantastic pick. The same applies to van den Berg, as you ideally only want to play a Brentford defender in their home matches.

As somebody who doesn’t own Raya and has only two Arsenal players, Jurrien Timber (£6.5m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.2m), I am looking at Piero Hincapie (£5.4m). I am aware that this could be a short-term move with Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) potentially back towards the end of December, but in a luxury position of five free transfers and no moves elsewhere, I think it makes sense to take the points available now. Arsenal do play Everton, Brighton and Aston Villa after Wolverhampton Wanderers, but I think the Gunners’ defence is elite and capable of shutting each of these opponents out.

I’m not really gaining anything by owning one Arsenal defender anyway, so having two is the only way to profit. I also like what I’ve seen of Hincapie so far. He came close to scoring twice against Club Brugge and does have a good goalscoring/assist record from his time in Germany, although that was mostly at full-back. Either way, Arsenal’s prowess at set-pieces means their centre-backs always have a chance for a goal. His aggressive style of play could be good for defensive contributions (DefCon), too.

Trevoh Chalobah (£5.3m) is also a decent option. He has started every league game when he’s been available for Chelsea and is also a DefCon monster.

Q: Are any Liverpool options worth buying for the next few Gameweeks?
Q: Is Hugo Ekitike (£8.4m) a genuine pick now?

FPL notes: Why Alisson missed out, Ekitike + Trossard injury updates

(via Bggz and z13)

A: Cody Gakpo’s (£7.5m) injury and Mohamed Salah’s (£14.0m) departure to AFCON is bound to present an opportunity for consistent game time in Liverpool’s attack. The Reds switched to a diamond formation in their Champions League game against Inter Milan earlier this week, with Alexander Isak (£10.4m) and Ekitike leading the line, ahead of a midfield consisting of Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m), Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m), Ryan Gravenberch (£5.6m) and Curtis Jones (£5.4m).

Florian Wirtz (£8.0m) couldn’t start due to fitness, but I do expect him to come back into the team as this system suits his strengths. Would I invest in him right now? No, I would wait to see how this team gels and who the outstanding options are. The next two Gameweeks against Brighton and Spurs should give us a better idea, which is why I like investing in Liverpool from Gameweek 18 when they play Wolves, rather than right now.

However, the two picks I do like are Ekitike and Szoboszlai. I would pick the Frenchman over Isak even if I had the money to afford the latter, as he remains Liverpool’s top scorer this season and just looks sharper in general. I just don’t trust Isak’s fitness to hold up through the congested December period. If you were to ask me for one Liverpool attacker to buy right now, it would definitely be Ekitike.

With Szoboszlai, the set-pieces with Gakpo/Salah missing are an appeal, and he did take a penalty as well midweek, although Isak had been substituted at the time. The threat of his fifth yellow card does loom though, which again is why I prefer waiting till Gameweek 18 to invest.

Q: What should I do with Minteh? Sell or hold? The options in midfield look bleak after Saka, Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) and Phil Foden (£8.6m).

(via @Karan_G14)

A: I admittedly haven’t seen enough of Brighton this season, but I did watch the entirety of the 90 minutes against West Ham United, and as a non-owner, Minteh really did not give me any frightening moments. He has lost set-pieces to Maxim De Cuyper (£4.3m) and was generally tasked with holding the width, with Brighton’s central players like Georginio Rutter (£5.6m) getting the most space.

But I don’t particularly like any of the replacement options this week. Brentford’s Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) would appeal, but he is off to AFCON soon. Minteh could also get some joy against Liverpool; Milos Kerkez (£5.6m)/Andrew Robertson (£5.8m) are likely to offer him more space than Nuno Espiritio Santo’s deep-lying defence. So I would stick with Minteh this weekend and then reassess.

Q: With Noni Madueke (£6.8m) performing well and eating into his minutes, is it worth using most of your five free transfers and restructuring your team to bring Saka in this week? Or could someone like Declan Rice (£7.1m) provide good cover? Also, would you use a couple of free transfers to sell Semenyo for Saka?

FPL notes: Saka hauls + Sunderland the real deal 3

(via FPL Virgin)

A: If you intend to captain Saka this week, I think using two free transfers to sell Semenyo for him makes sense. The England international is just a good long-term pick, and with Semenyo, you would want to move him on after the plum Burnley fixture in Gameweek 17 anyway.

Q: Who is the best cheap enabling forward, who is at least reliable for the odd one or two-pointer?

FPL notes: Salah benched, Isak hurt + is Guiu a starter?

(via @garr54008)

A: With the injury to Liam Delap (£6.2m), I think Marc Guiu (£4.2m) is going to get minutes almost every match, with the odd start thrown in. Chelsea’s ideal starting lineup now would be Joao Pedro (£7.3m) in the number nine role, with Cole Palmer (£10.3m) behind him. But the England international is still building up his fitness, and it’s unlikely he will start every game over the busy Christmas period.

The alternative for Chelsea in that case would be to play Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m) in the ’10’, with Pedro as a number nine, which is something Enzo Maresca has done earlier this season. However, recently, he has not favoured that setup, as the Brazilian does not seem to be well-suited for the role. So I think we will see regular instances of Pedro playing in the ’10’, with Guiu leading the line. At £4.2m, he is the standout pick.

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    32 mins ago

    Timber...keep or sell for Benny White? Must have Arsenal def v Wolves

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      13 mins ago

      FWIW I think TImber starts, just could be subbed early obvs. Not many other options for Arteta in defence, unless he pulls a midfielder back in there.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wait for Neale's predicted line up

      Open Controls
  2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Choose the better pick
    A) Oreilly
    B) Hincapie

    Have timber

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Long or short term?

      Open Controls
      1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Midterm 4 to 6 gws

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          A.

          Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Howe's embargoed presser below. Crucial pope quotes had been available for nearly 24 hours now....

    https://youtu.be/rPtTwvKduRo?si=wP3o323UNZtcf8dA

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      What's he say on Pope mate? Can't view it at work

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        "I don't think" he will be back.

        He starts to say there is a slight chance or something like that but then he stops himself to repeat that he doesn't think anyone will be back.

        Open Controls
        1. Yozzer
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Thanks bud. He's a serial liar too so who knows

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I know. Plus he was speaking on Wednesday night so things may have changed since then.

            Open Controls
  4. sayer20
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bruno.G + Woltemade > Rice + Raul? Already have Wilson, thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Rice is a doubt but he's my Enzo replacement so yeah

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Lol. My question was longer than Zoph's answer word-count wise!

    Good of him to answer thou. He never ducks the tough questions like Andy, Dirty Harry, Focal, Raptor or Mate.

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Ha. I used to like Harry but he's gone really downhill of late. Never been a fan of the others. Apart from Focal who is ok

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I was planning to copy Dirty Harry's team this season but I can't bear watching his deadline streams so I just did my own thing.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      You ever wonder why some dodge answering you? If the answer is correct in 51-49 question, but the outcome is better for the 49% option, you never blame for giving the correct answer despite bad outcome(?)

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        They dodge my questions because I pull them up when they sit on the fence with their answers.

        Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Imagine spending time listening to these grifters

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I only listen to FML FPL these days. The others are just a copy of a copy of a copy. Type "FPL" into YouTube and all the thumbnails look the same.

        Open Controls
    4. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Andy from Lets Talk FPL has grown on me big style over past few weeks. I like his approach and strategy.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        His strategy of having inside information on team news

        Open Controls
        1. Lanley Staurel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not at all. Im really not that angry about podcasters. Its up to me whether i listen to them.

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        He's too smug for me. He openly admits to winding people up on twitter which I don't like especially when the mental health aspect of the game is well documented.

        Open Controls
  6. ZeBestee
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Havent activated FH but pondering.

    Current team: 5FT

    Raya (Dubvravka)
    VVd Rodon De Cuyper (Munoz Calafiori)
    Semenyo Mbeumo Foden Enzo (Minteh)
    Haaland Thiago Mateta

    FH team

    Leno
    Hincapie Andersen Collins
    Saka Eze Bruno Dango Foden
    Haaland Thiago

    Worth it or just use FT to sort out my current team? The idea is I dont want Saka longer term hence I am reluctant to bringing him in.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Go for it!

      Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Maresca on Palmer: "Yes, he is okay. He is better, he is available at the moment with one more session available. He finished the session with us with a mixed feeling but he is okay."

    https://x.com/i/status/1999450230501318869

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      'Mixed feeling'.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        It's a typo. It's meant to say "grill".

        Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      70/30 he starts?

      Open Controls
  8. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    So is Ekitike now pretty much nailed for December? With Salh going to Afcon and both Isak Gakpo injured?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can't see him not being nailed now

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Isak is a minor issue and could be available this weekend.

      Slot could start with one of Isak/Ekitike and Wirtz LM/LW

      Open Controls
  9. Caligula's third favou…
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    If Zophar is correct and Guiu gets some gametime over the next few weeks then Wolt/Kudus to BrunoF/Guiu maybe a good move? Also got Gudmun on the bench so fear bench may be too weak with Guiu on there.

    Open Controls
  10. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Feels so tempting to punt on Ekitike over Haaland on FH but I admit I'm too risk averse.

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Why not both? Also, post your FH team as I am looking to play it too.

      Open Controls
  11. Manani
    • 14 Years
    just now

    A. Kudus > Rice
    B. Play Kudus (Save FT)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.