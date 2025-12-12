FPL

How could Liverpool line up without Salah + Gakpo?

12 December 2025
avfc82 avfc82
Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) for the hectic festive period.

Salah voiced strong criticism of his club and manager, Arne Slot, on Saturday night, leading to his omission for the midweek trip to Inter Milan.

He’s back in the squad for Saturday’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion, but will soon head off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and could be away for a month.

As for Gakpo, he picked up a muscle injury in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United that will rule him out for a few weeks.

Here, we look at the potential ways Liverpool could line up without Salah and Gakpo, while also considering the implications from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

HOW LIVERPOOL LINED UP AGAINST INTER MILAN

In the absence of Salah and Gakpo, Slot opted for a 4-4-2 diamond formation against Inter. The rationale behind the decision: a lack of wide players available to the Dutchman.

Explaining his team selection earlier this week, Slot said:

“The thinking is that at this moment in time I have 13 outfield players with Premier League or Champions League experience available. Conor Bradley came back from an injury, played Saturday for the first time, two days after the game you could ask yourself the question: is it not too much of a risk to play him again? Florian Wirtz came back with an injury from the German national team, had to play three games in seven days, now the fourth one in 10 days is coming up.

“So, the thinking behind the lineup is there are not so many available, and in my opinion, if you don’t have wingers available – apart from Rio [Ngumoha], who’s very young – it’s I think the most logical thing to do to play with two number nines.

“It’s not the first time that we’ve played this system, maybe against Leeds we did something similar to what we do tonight. But for them [Isak and Ekitike], it’s, after the Frankfurt game, the first time they play together. So, good players, but I think it’s normal that they have to find a certain connection. The more they play together, the more they will find a connection.” – Arne Slot

In this system, Ryan Gravenberch (£5.6m) lined up at the base of the diamond, with Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) and Curtis Jones (£5.4m) ahead of him.

Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m) was the No 10, with Alexander Isak (£10.4m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.4m) up top in a two-striker system.

HOW DID LIVERPOOL GET ON AGAINST INTER MILAN?

Liverpool looked solid and compact for the most part, with the Reds prioritising defensive solidity over offensive threat. It’s early days for the system, of course, but the diamond formation made them harder to play through, aided by four central midfielders flooding the middle of the park.

Indeed, Liverpool restricted Inter to just nine shots, one clear-cut chance and less than 0.5 expected goals (xG).

In summary, it was a very decent defensive display against Serie A’s top scorers, but it did blunt their attacking threat, having created very little from open play.

WHICH LIVERPOOL PLAYERS STOOD OUT AGAINST INTER MILAN?

Szoboszlai, who notably stepped up to convert Liverpool’s late penalty (with Isak off the pitch we should add), provided energy on the right side of the diamond, with two shots and two key passes.

With Salah and Gakpo absent, it’s fair to say the Hungarian was Liverpool’s standout performer.

Ekitike, meanwhile, topped the shot count (three) in Milan and was more effective than Isak, who looks a shadow of his former self right now. But in truth, neither really convinced, with Slot’s defence-first approach limiting the duo’s influence.

Above: Liverpool players’ underlying stats v Inter Milan on Tuesday

Instead, substitute Florian Wirtz (£8.0m) surpassed them both, winning the late penalty that was converted by Szoboszlai.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) performed better, while Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) looked assured throughout, with five clearances, three blocks and one interception, falling just one short of the FPL defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold.

COULD LIVERPOOL USE THE DIAMOND IN GAMEWEEK 16?

Federico Chiesa (£6.3m) is back in the Liverpool squad for Gameweek 16, having missed the midweek trip to Milan due to illness.

However, Chiesa has not yet made a Premier League start in 2025/26, and considering that Slot’s options on the flanks remain limited, he could be tempted to persist with the diamond set-up.

A decision will need to be made on Isak, with the Sweden international a doubt for this encounter, having picked up a knock in Europe.

Wirtz, Slot’s most natural No 10, came off the bench in midweek to replace Isak and impressed, so may be considered for a similar role.

Discussing his two-striker set-up on Friday, Slot said:

“I think what we all saw – and which is completely normal – the more they will play together, the more they will adapt to each other and the better they will co-operate. I think it’s fair to say the other two that were on the pitch, the two No 9s – [Marcus] Thuram and Lautaro Martinez – were more used to playing with each other. But I also saw promising things from the both of them. It’s been the second time they’ve played together for obvious reasons, because match fitness is the obvious reason for that. And I think we will see more of this in the future of them playing together. But Alex [Isak] also got a knock in the first half, so let’s see how he has recovered from that today – if he’s able to start tomorrow and, if he’s able, I make the decision to start them again together or we do it in a different way.” – Arne Slot

HOW ELSE COULD LIVERPOOL LINE-UP WITHOUT SALAH + GAKPO?

A ‘different way’ could see Slot revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Ideally, Wirtz would play as the ‘10’ in this setup, but Gakpo’s injury could force the German into a wider role.

Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones and Gravenberch would subsequently fill the other midfield spots, with two of them playing further forward.

If Slot wants to play with more width at Anfield, the 4-2-3-1 formation certainly makes the most sense, with Salah another option if deemed ready to start.

Above: A potential Liverpool XI in Gameweek 16

Slot could also use the 4-4-2 formation he deployed against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League earlier this season, with Ekitike and Isak up top.

The absence of both Salah and Gakpo would make it trickier, but Wirtz could play off the left, with Szoboszlai on the right, either side of a midfield two consisting of Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Jones.

FINAL THOUGHTS

If Slot persists with the diamond formation, which includes four central midfielders in the middle of the park, the Reds’ defensive structure should be fairly robust, boosting the appeal of van Dijk and co.

Even in the absence of clean sheets, van Dijk still carries a bit of appeal due to his set-play goal threat and DefCon potential.

The full-backs have been somewhat restrained in this setup so far, but once fit, Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) would introduce a new dynamic and should benefit this shape, as he offers far more attacking threat than stand-in Joe Gomez (£4.9m). The same applies to Conor Bradley (£5.0m) once he returns from suspension.

Further forward, Liverpool have shown very little in attack recently, so investment does feel somewhat riskier.

Nevertheless, whether in the diamond or a 4-2-3-1 formation, Szoboszlai is probably the standout option right now. The Hungarian is currently one yellow card away from suspension in the Premier League, but if he becomes the main penalty taker in Salah’s absence, it naturally increases his appeal. He also regularly plays the full 90 minutes and can contribute DefCons, with a 26.7% success rate over the season so far.

Wirtz and Ekitike are also players to keep an eye on, particularly in the diamond, which would bring them both into the middle of the pitch. That said, we’ll obviously need to see much more from them if they are to stake a serious claim for inclusion in our squads.  

    34 mins ago

    Will Salah start due to the injuries Liverpool have?

        26 mins ago

        very unlikely

        Doubt it very much. I don't think he is in the squad. Haven't heard him and Slot talking.

          Apparently he’s in the squad. It’s a weird situation.

          https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c36zz8p61pjo

        Absolute Captain Hollywwod material this week.
        I have not seen one CC Blancmange advocate it, so it must be a serious option for the shepards.

        I don't think it likely he starts. With Isak a question, I think Slot will revert to a 4-2-3-1 with Ekitike on top. HOWEVER . . . if Slot wants to stay with the 4-4-2, diamond in the middle (imo the best formation for his personnel and most secure defensively) as against Inter, and if the Slot/Salah meeting went well today and resulted in a Salah mea culpa . . . I think he could start in a front 2 with Ekitike. Salah, Isak and Ekitike rotating in a 2 on top has always made the most sense this season.

        I can't have rice and have following mids
        Saka Foden Bruno F. Bruno G. King*
        so King to
        1. H. Wilson
        2. Szoboszlai
        3. E. Anderson

            4. Gordon is an option too but I don't like his fixtures

            2 or 1 if the money matters

          Who would you rather have this week as a one week punt (I’ll be swapping them for Semenyo next week)?

          A) Enzo – Everton (H)
          B) Szoboszlai – Brighton (H)
          C) Outtara Dango – Leeds (H)

          I can’t have Rice or Eze as I have three Arsenal players already

            C

            Yeah, C

          Will we get any updates on Rice this morning?

          Harry Wilson or KDH a better choice for a BB in next few weeks?

            Wilson

          Start Guehi or Andersen?

          Virgil + Minteh

          A- Andersen + Rice
          Or
          B- Andersen + Bruno
          C- Any other suggestions

            *BrunoG

          also, looking for a low price DEF to replace Munoz--Andersen or Dalot a better choice between those? should try to fit in Guehi? (will be difficult as build towards BB)

          Hey guys, it is Josh (speardrops) here. Feel free to check out my very fresh AFCON 5 FT Guide here: https://youtu.be/ibjdfWeORJ4?si=FvMLWlIVRku3nYUQ

          If you’re interested in my personal background and why you might want to take note of my opinions, feel free to skip to the end of this post. Otherwise, my written guide starts below:

          Captaincy

          The three obvious captaincy options this week are:

          Haaland
          Saka
          A very distant third: Igor Thiago

          If you are chasing, I do think Saka is very viable. Wolves are poor, Arsenal are very strong, and the gulf in quality between the two sides is significant. Saka’s recent underlying numbers are actually very good, even if his season-long non-penalty xGI does not look great. He is a completely reasonable captain this week.

          That said, I still think Haaland is the best captain. His stats dwarf everyone else’s. Everything goes through him or ends up at his feet or head. Palace have a makeshift defence: Munoz's surgery, noise around Guehi given his potential move to Liverpool in January, and they are dealing with heavy European fixtures for a relatively thin squad. Still, Selhurst Park is not an easy place to go, but Haaland is still the standout.

          I have seen Igor Thiago mentioned a few times on this subreddit as a captaincy option. I do not hate it, but he is clearly a distant third for me. His underlying stats outside penalties are very poor, and I would not want to rely on penalties alone. If you have a strong gut feeling, fair enough, but my recommendation is Haaland first, Saka second.

          ---

          Key Transfers This Week

          Forwards

          Up front, I think Igor Thiago is close to essential. He may not be the best captain option, but his form and fixture run are excellent. Like Haaland at City, everything for Brentford tends to end up at his feet.

          He should also get stronger minutes during this period, especially with Dango Ouattara heading to AFCON with Burkina Faso and Schade banned this week. The 24 year old looks like a great option over the next run.

          ---

          Midfield

          The standout priority transfer this week is Bukayo Saka, by a long distance.

          Arsenal look excellent
          Wolves is a great fixture
          On penalties
          Possibly some corners
          Elite, world-class winger

          With five free transfers, I struggle to see many teams that genuinely cannot get to Saka. The bigger question for most managers is who you sacrifice.

          I would not sacrifice Bruno Fernandes. His fixtures are excellent, he has the most routes to points in FPL, and United’s attack looks much freer now. Going without him still feels very uncomfortable. Mbeumo is easier to sacrifice but still a risk given his imminent departure to Morocco.

          Semenyo is a difficult one. Despite some of the negativity around him here, he has actually been performing very well on the pitch. The issue is FPL points rather than performance. United’s defensive underlying numbers are decent, but they can concede, and Semenyo is Bournemouth’s biggest threat. He also has Burnley at home soon, so selling him is not straightforward.

          Elsewhere:

          Declan Rice may or may not be back. If you own him, I would keep. I would not buy this week given the uncertainty.

          Bruno Fernandes remains a strong target if you can reach him. Completely understandable if people have other priorities, but he is capable of double-digit hauls in any week.

          Gordon and Wilson are fine but not priorities.

          ---

          Phillip Walter Foden

          Foden is obviously a major talking point.

          If you brought him in last week, that was an excellent move. I considered it myself but avoided a hit, which in hindsight would have paid off.

          Buying him after the haul was more of a knee-jerk move, given that he had only one assist in eight starts with good minutes prior. That said, owners are now in a very strong position.

          The key question is whether you can avoid him this week before West Ham at home next week. I think you can, but it is risky. If you skip him now, you are effectively planning to get him next week anyway.

          If you are forced to prioritise, I still think Saka, Thiago, and Bruno are stronger options this week specifically. But you probably want a clear route to Foden very soon.

          ---

          Defence

          There are a lot of defensive options this week, so I’ll keep this fairly concise. This are and keepers are covered properly in the video.

          Timber is first choice when fit, but there is uncertainty around whether he is fully ready to start. If you already own him, great.

          Hincapié is a high-risk, high-reward differential. Saliba is returning soon, but Gabriel is likely out until late December, so Hincapié should get at least three games, possibly four.

          Most people will likely avoid Arsenal defence this week and look elsewhere.

          My order of preference among the popular alternatives is:

          1. Joachim Andersen
          2. Sepp van den Berg
          3. Nathan Collins

          Andersen is the best pick of the three. Collins has more threat and historically better defensive contributions than Van den Berg, but the yellow card risk makes him less appealing. Van den Berg being £0.4m cheaper also edges him ahead of Collins for me.

          There are plenty of other viable defenders and goalkeeper options, plus teams I am actively avoiding. I go into all of that in much more depth in the video.

          ---

          Final Thoughts & Personal Background

          If you skipped here for context:

          I’ve been playing FPL for around 15 years.
          3-year rank: 425th
          All-time rank: 2k
          Best ever finish: 16th

          I post weekly in-depth FPL guides on YouTube, here on Scout, and on Reddit, with the aim of making things clearer, providing you all the relevant info, and cutting through noise. Everything I produce is my own work.

          For those who regularly ask: I’m still recovering from major nerve revision surgery and currently working one-handed, so guides take longer than usual. It’s still early and uncertain in recovery, but I appreciate all the messages and support.

          The video linked at the top is formatted for both video and audio listeners and goes into much more detail than I can reasonably fit into a community Scout post.

          My biggest decision this week:
          Which defender under £4.8m to move to in order to afford Saka. Open to suggestions and leaving it late.

          Good luck this week, and hope this helps before the deadline

            Looking forward to your You Tube videos in the future and consuming the Blancmange rhetoric that jellies across the space with absolute abandon.

          Transfer in Bowen or Woltemade? This is my final decision. Both 7.5. This would be for my final attacking starter, usually. I'm leaning towards Bowen.

            Out of those 2, Bowen.

            Wissa back so may affect Wolde’s minutes.
            Bowen the talisman, plays 90 mins every game.

              that's what I'm thinking. Plus Bowen's fixtures after GW 18 are very good.

          A- Rice
          Or
            just now

            If well, Rice easily, short and long term. I have both though.

          Start one:

          A Senesi (assuming he is fit)
          B Richards
          C Dewsbury Hall

            Who to captain this week? Thiago or Saka

              S

              Saka

              Saka!

            All fine here?

            Raya
            Timber, VdV, Esteve
            Saka(c), Bruno, Foden, Kudus
            Thiago, Haaland, Mateta

            Fabianski, Guehi, Devenny, Acheampong

              You know you've got five free transfers yeh?

                Yes, who would you transfer out? Decided I will trust Mateta for next 4 gws

            still haven't used FH or BB, and not using this GW; which are the best 2 GWs to choose from for each--from the remaining 17, 18, 19?

            King to Rice or Eze?

            Price changes 13th December

            Rises:
            B.Fernandes 9.2
            Foden 8.7
            Ekitiké 8.5
            Thiago 7.1
            Bruno G. 7.0
            Raúl 6.3
            Merino 6.1
            O.Dango 6.1
            Hincapie 5.5
            White 5.4
            Chalobah 5.4
            Wilson 5.4
            Cash 4.9

            Falls:
            Mbeumo 8.3
            Mateta 7.9
            Gakpo 7.4
            Welbeck 6.5
            Johnson 6.5
            Virgil 5.9
            Calafiori 5.7
            Caicedo 5.7
            Hee Chan 5.6
            Bergvall 5.3
            Milenković 5.1
            Beto 5.0
            Adingra 4.9
            Gruev 4.7
            Rigg 4.7
            P.M.Sarr 4.6
            Agbinone 4.3
            Ahamada 4.3
            H.Jones 4.3
            Tosin 4.1
            Hill 3.9
            Reinildo 3.9
            Boly 3.8

              5-0. Haul!

              Massacre of changes! Cheers Rainy!

              4-0 bingo!

                Team value 104.8
                Selling value 102

              Crazy price changes. Got lucky transferring Reinildo out for O’Reilly. Didn’t think he was close but I didn’t check after earlier today.

              Heavy night. Thanks!

              Thanks, I should have waited to WC this week, would probably have 110m team value or something!
              Even names like Chalobah double rise despite fixtures of EVE, new, AVL, BOU, mci, ful, BRE, cry not being that good IMO

            Which one I should bench from

            A) Enzo
            B) Bruno G.
            C) Woltemade

            Thank you and good luck to all!

              I’d say Enzo there

