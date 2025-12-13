Chelsea v Everton + Liverpool v Brighton team news: Salah sub

Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with two 3pm GMT kick-offs, on a quieter-than-usual Saturday of football.

TEAM NEWS

He may have sufficiently made amends with Arne Slot to be back in the Liverpool squad but Mohamed Salah, once again, has to settle for a place on the Reds’ bench today.

Slot does make two changes to his side from the impressive midweek win in Milan.

Alexander Isak, who had picked up a knock in the UEFA Champions League, drops down to substitute duty.

So too does Andrew Robertson as Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez come into the side.

Federico Chiesa recovers from illness to join Isak, Robertson and Salah on a ‘waffer’-thin bench, which is one man short.

As for visitors Brighton and Hove Albion, they make two alterations.

Maxim De Cuyper and Danny Welbeck make way for Jack Hinshelwood and Brajan Gruda.

Kaoru Mitoma, James Milner and Yasin Ayari are all back from injury and on the bench.

Chelsea make four changes from the defeat at Atalanta on Tuesday.

A rested Cole Palmer, who had a “mixed feeling” after training on Thursday, is one of the four players promoted to the line-up.

Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana and Alejandro Garnacho also come in for the Blues as Josh Acheampong, the suspended Moises Caicedo, Jamie Gittens and Benoit Badiashile make way.

Bar Joao Pedro in for the injured Liam Delap up top, this is the same side that drew at Bournemouth.

Everton’s one and only alteration is a predictable one. Idrissa Gana Gueye, back from suspension, ousts Charly Alcaraz.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernandez, James, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Hato, Acheampong, Santos, Gittens, Estevao, Guiu.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Aznou, Iroegbunam, Campbell, Alcaraz, Dibling, McNeil, Beto.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Jones, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Robertson, Lucky, Ramsay, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Salah, Isak.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Gruda, Minteh, Rutter.

Subs: Steele, Kostoulas, Milner, Ayari, Veltman, De Cuyper, Boscagli, Mitoma, Welbeck.