Dugout Discussion

Chelsea v Everton + Liverpool v Brighton team news: Salah sub

13 December 2025 521 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with two 3pm GMT kick-offs, on a quieter-than-usual Saturday of football.

Salah Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

He may have sufficiently made amends with Arne Slot to be back in the Liverpool squad but Mohamed Salah, once again, has to settle for a place on the Reds’ bench today.

Slot does make two changes to his side from the impressive midweek win in Milan.

Alexander Isak, who had picked up a knock in the UEFA Champions League, drops down to substitute duty.

So too does Andrew Robertson as Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez come into the side.

Federico Chiesa recovers from illness to join Isak, Robertson and Salah on a ‘waffer’-thin bench, which is one man short.

As for visitors Brighton and Hove Albion, they make two alterations.

Maxim De Cuyper and Danny Welbeck make way for Jack Hinshelwood and Brajan Gruda.

Kaoru Mitoma, James Milner and Yasin Ayari are all back from injury and on the bench.

Chelsea make four changes from the defeat at Atalanta on Tuesday.

A rested Cole Palmer, who had a “mixed feeling” after training on Thursday, is one of the four players promoted to the line-up.

Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana and Alejandro Garnacho also come in for the Blues as Josh Acheampong, the suspended Moises Caicedo, Jamie Gittens and Benoit Badiashile make way.

Bar Joao Pedro in for the injured Liam Delap up top, this is the same side that drew at Bournemouth.

Everton’s one and only alteration is a predictable one. Idrissa Gana Gueye, back from suspension, ousts Charly Alcaraz.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernandez, James, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Hato, Acheampong, Santos, Gittens, Estevao, Guiu.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Aznou, Iroegbunam, Campbell, Alcaraz, Dibling, McNeil, Beto.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Jones, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Robertson, Lucky, Ramsay, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Salah, Isak.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Gruda, Minteh, Rutter.

Subs: Steele, Kostoulas, Milner, Ayari, Veltman, De Cuyper, Boscagli, Mitoma, Welbeck.

price change predictions
521 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    My mate got in Gusto and Ekitike on a FH.... What a guy

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I was almost that guy, ended up removing Ekitike for Bruno.

      Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    So Saliba rumoured to be in the squad, maybe starting... who misses out?

    - has Timber recovered from a minor knock?
    - can Ben White start his 4th game in 10 days after not playing much football this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      hopefully Timber, got VVD waiting on the bench...

      but I think Saliba will be the one to miss out

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      If Saliba is back, he probably starts and Timber goes in at RB

      Open Controls
    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ah ffs, White punt going to fail miserably.

      I had such high hopes of swings coming into this GW, already feel deflated, could be the wrong kind of swings.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah I also went White, but we all knew it was a risky pick from the word go. Still there is a chance he starts

        Open Controls
  3. Bleh
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Timber or VVD out for O’Reilly?

    Leaning towards the latter but Liverpool’s fixtures are hard to ignore.

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Vvd

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.