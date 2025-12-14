Dugout Discussion

Brentford v Leeds team news: Damsgaard benched

14 December 2025 72 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

The penultimate match of Gameweek 16 sees Brentford take on Leeds United at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Keith Andrews makes four changes from last weekend’s line-up against Tottenham Hotspur.

Aaron Hickey, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt and Keane Lewis-Potter come in.

Kevin Schade misses out through suspension, while Kristoffer Ajer, Yehor Yarmoliuk and Mikel Damsgaard drop to the bench.

Daniel Farke makes just one alteration to his starting XI: Ao Tanaka in for Ilia Gruev.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Hickey, Henderson, Janelt, Ouattara, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarrson, Henry, Ajer, Pinnock, Onyeka, Yarmoliuk, Peart-Harris, Damsgaard, Donovan

Leeds United XI: Perri, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Subs: Darlow, Bornauw, Justin, Byram, Aaronson, Gruev, Piroe, Harrison, Gnonto

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

72 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    60 points but still 3 short of safety score. Need some contributions from van den Berg here.

    Open Controls
    1. Surgical Attack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      here is hoping Brentford keep CS, have Kelleher

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ok Thiago, your turn to get a brace like Haaland!

    Open Controls
  3. Totalfootball
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    So how do I get a red arrow with Haaland foden oreilly after that game ?

    Open Controls
    1. Surgical Attack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      maths

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Did you captain Haaland?

      Open Controls
      1. Totalfootball
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Well there's your answer...

          Open Controls
          1. Totalfootball
            • 8 Years
            23 mins ago

            What ??
            Saka almost matched him

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              20 mins ago

              Livefpl.net and it'll actually show you which players lost/gained your rank

              Open Controls
            2. Unliklinho
              • 12 Years
              15 mins ago

              Haaland has higher ownership so it pushes the average up

              Open Controls
            3. Studs Up
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Depends on your rank... Same pts in different tiers can be green in one and red in another.

              Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      - points from 8 other players in your team
      - high EO on players against your OR

      Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    collins bullet header please

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      VDB please!

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      If Kayode keeps doing that, there's a chance

      Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Times I have went against Haaland captaincy this season...

    GW1: Salah 8, Haaland 13 (didn't own)
    GW2: Salah 5, Haaland 2 (didn't own)
    GW3 Bruno 10, Haaland 9 (didn't own)
    GW4: Salah 9, Haaland 13 (didn't own)
    GW5: Salah 5, Haaland 9 (didn't own)
    GW12: Saka 4, Haaland 2
    GW14: Bruno 4, Haaland 14
    GW16: Saka 11, Haaland 13

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      GW1-5, all the same for me (except even worse, captained Wood in 4!). That was after WC4 and still refusing to get him. Finally got him in for TC6 thankfully.

      Didn’t go against him since until Saka this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      You'll always have GW12

      Open Controls
  6. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Forgetting to swap to Mukiele as my 5th defender lowkey actually my biggest blunder this season.

    The two time actually would start him is BBGW8's 17 points and today's 9 points.

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      just now

      probably benched him anyway lol

      (at least I did for this week, got Chalobah Timber ORielly playing)

      Open Controls
  7. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Come on then. Thiago & SvdB to round off the GW

    19 points needed to hit the grand. Gonna happen?

    (hint:- no chance)

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      We need a VDB goal or assist and cleanie!

      Open Controls
    2. Dont give a fuchs
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Only thiago and need 19 to hit 3 digits

      Open Controls
  8. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    come on Thiago

    Open Controls
  9. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thiago hattrick with VDB assisting them all please just for once

    Open Controls
  10. Dont give a fuchs
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Mateta to Ekitike
    Szobo to minteh? Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      For free? Sure.

      Open Controls
  11. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Keep it simple stupid no Saka captained Thiago over Haaland kinda got an I trest in this game. OR 250k to 500k on li e

    Open Controls
  12. How Green Was My Arrow
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Robt, Saka, Foden all reaching 10+ mark. Pressure on Thiago and Bruno cappers.

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      just now

      True!

      Open Controls
  13. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Isn't Ekitike gonna lose his place to Isak soon enough?

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      He shouldn't, because Slot should stick with a winning formula now he's found one if he wants to keep his job

      However, there will be a lot of pressure from above and around to play the shiny new 125m striker now he's finally, after half a season, getting himself sort of match fit. Otherwise it'll have been a complete waste of money..............................

      (Insert punchline)

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        just now

        they really didn't need to sign him, just Guehi would've done them fine

        Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I don’t know but thats what I thought 2 weeks ago when I sold him, bought him back for next week.

      Open Controls
  14. Pompel
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Any fellow Thiago cappers feeling a bit nervous?

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Here!

      Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Blank is inevitable

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        just now

        ad rc to that

        Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Dan Burn was taken to hospital in an ambulance with a rib injury suffered in the Wear-Tyne derby.

    The defender was taken off, complaining to the bench that he couldn’t breathe properly, following a challenge by Sunderland’s Nordi Mukiele.

    https://x.com/i/status/2000243232996016506

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Let’s hope he’s alright!

      Open Controls
  16. have you seen cyan
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thiago fail looks like.

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Early days, but a goal would do, few up near the top of my leagues have dropped him

      Open Controls
  17. Bob_the_builder
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Chances of a Senesi no show against United to get Konate 9 pointer off the bench?

    Open Controls
  18. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    I'm 100 points behind my league rivals.

    Hard to say if it's all due to not owning Haaland until gw10, but it feels like it!

    Pointless capping against him because no one is anywhere near his level in terms of output.

    It's a 10 player game

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Foden 90% EO now. 9 player game.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        He’s nowhere near that. Could by next gw though.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          75% at my rank (and it's not a good one)

          Open Controls
          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            4 mins ago

            58% at mine

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              just now

              74% at mine

              Open Controls
  19. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you not buy a player who's averaging 15 points a game over the last 4 out of principle? Can't keep it up right?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      F***ing hell he even gets defcons now. I give up.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Never too late to get on the Foden-wagon

        Open Controls
  20. JohnnyCroat
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    I see Foden nabbed the 12th defcon in the end...

    Open Controls
    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wait for "the cartel own him" comments

      Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      If though could somehow search behind the couch for 1 for O’Reilly that’d be great

      Open Controls
  21. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Survived another week without Foden thanks to Rogers, but can't afford not to bring him in now

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Szoboszlai and Bruno G covered him somewhat

      Open Controls
  22. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Never owned Thiago before... Is this what it's like?

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, then he gets a jammy goal or penalty

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Glad I didn't captain him, this is a bit underwhelming to say the least.

        Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 14 Years
      just now

      a lot of players i would never thought of owning if i only judge by eye test and watching the game, Thiago being one of them..

      just got to follow the crowd sometimes lol

      Open Controls
  23. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hopefully his 8th DD haul for folks on Haaland TC17...

    The most double-figure hauls in #FPL this season:
    Erling Haaland - 7
    Phil Foden - 5
    Bruno Fernandes, Bruno Guimaraes, Jack Grealish - 4

    https://x.com/i/status/2000247517754327416

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      would require some going still but imagine he broke Salah's points record only 1 season later

      Open Controls
  24. Manani
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    is Rogers last week's point?

    need a Kudus replacement for 7.5m or under (got Wilson, Anderson as other u7.5m midfielder)

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      When Roger is in form, he is one of the best in the league. I think its ok to have Rogers when he is in form, so yes, get him.

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Think he could be a decent season keeper as 4th mid. I'm looking at him.

      Open Controls
  25. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    It's the FPL conundrum. You feel like player X can't keep up the current run of returns, so you feel like the ship has sailed and you don't get him, and then he goes on and returns again. Feeling that way about Foden. And pretty certain he dries up once I get him in.

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      just now

      better to fail with the crowd than not have him at all. especially with the next 3 fixture

      Open Controls
    2. Surgical Attack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      got to go with the momentum

      Open Controls
  26. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Who’d you pick 4.5m def?

    Already own Chalobah, Guehi, Mukiele, Andersen, x?

    Open Controls
  27. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Thiago and Collins fail (need a goal , cs not enough)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.