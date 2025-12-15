Scout Notes

FPL notes: Another Calvert-Lewin goal, Henderson advanced + Sels latest

15 December 2025
Two more Sunday matches to look back on now as we reflect on Brentford 1-1 Leeds United and Nottingham Forest 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur, including another goal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m).

FOUR IN FOUR FOR CALVERT-LEWIN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rescued a point for Leeds on Sunday, scoring his fourth goal in as many Gameweeks.

In a match largely devoid of any real quality, the budget forward made a crucial contribution, glancing home a trademark header from substitute Wilfried Gnonto’s (£5.2m) delivery.  

Calvert-Lewin has now produced 31 points over the last four Gameweeks, the joint-most of any forward.

He’s also found the net with all four of his Opta-defined ‘big chances’ during that period.

“I’m feeling good, the performances are speaking for themselves at the moment. Feeling good, feeling healthy, this is the fittest I’ve been in a long time. I’ve worked extremely hard to get in this position.

“When you get a certain narrative around you and tarred with a brush, it’s hard to shake it. It’s always been about being mentally tough, hanging in there and step by step putting performances together.

“All of a sudden, the tide starts to turn and you start scoring goals. That’s the life of a centre-forward.” – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin has admittedly looked much better since Daniel Farke switched to a 3-5-2 formation earlier this month.

The German employed the same tactical setup once more against Brentford, before shifting to a 4-3-3 in search of an equaliser, and Leeds largely defended very well, limiting Keith Andrews’s side to just 0.72 expected goals (xG).

Indeed, with three at the back for the most part and the impressive Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) offering further protection in front, Igor Thiago (£7.0m) failed to register a single attempt on goal.

Instead, Anton Stach (£4.8m) racked up six shots, the second-most of any player in Gameweek 16 so far.

HENDERSON ADVANCED

Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) was the best player on the pitch for Brentford.

With Mikel Damsgaard (£5.8m) benched, the veteran midfielder played further forward than usual and thrived in his new role, firing the hosts ahead with a deflected effort.

“Big for Jordan in a slightly different role. More advanced. Shackles off at times. He took it well with the slight aide of a deflection. Jordan’s experience, knowledge of the game is second to none. He has been an impactful player for us. He has settled into life here really well and he has played a big part. Long may it continue.” – Keith Andrews on Jordan Henderson

Defensively, Brentford may have lost their clean sheet late on, but four of their starting defenders did at least return.

Michael Kayode (£4.5m), Nathan Collins (£4.9m) and Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points (see image below), with Kayode also claiming a share of the bonus.

Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m), meanwhile, was substituted off before Brentford conceded.

SPURS SHAMBLES

Tottenham Hotspur were deservedly beaten 3-0, in arguably their worst performance of the season so far.

Second best throughout, they generated only 0.37 xG at the City Ground.

There were further errors at the back, too, with Guglielmo Vicario (£4.9m) at fault for both of Callum Hudson Odoi’s (£5.7m) goals.

After previously showing signs of improvement under Thomas Frank, going unbeaten in three matches across all competitions, the Lilywhites find themselves back at square one as they prepare to host Liverpool in Gameweek 17.

“It was hugely disappointing. It’s burning, annoying. That was a bad performance. Especially first half, overall, we looked disjointed. We didn’t win enough duels. And then we couldn’t hit each other, it seems like we gave the ball away every time we won it back. Of course, the first two goals are two mistakes, that happens.

“We need to work to be more consistent. It’s two steps forward and a step back today. That’s down to individuals. We are in it together, we win together and lose together. It’s hugely irritating that we perform like this today. Simple passing, I think we lose the ball 20 times, simple passes.” – Thomas Frank

As for Pedro Porro (£5.3m), he’s now nearing a ban, having picked up his fourth caution of the season.

DYCHE ON SELS

Matz Sels (£4.7m) missed out for Forest again on Sunday, after failing to recover from the groin issue that meant he was unavailable in midweek.

Sean Dyche said he didn’t want to take any risks with his number one, or Nicolas Dominguez (£5.0m), after the match.

“Unfortunately, he’s got a knee issue [Dominguez]. It’s nothing serious. We’ve had it scanned. His knee blew up with fluid in it. I think it was a cyst on his knee. Because we’ve got these eight days [without a game], we didn’t risk it.

“It was the same with Matz [Sels] – if it goes worse, then that’s a longer period. Dom is the same. We looked at it and said: ‘What do we gain against what do we lose, if it flares up again?’. We just had to be cautious. That has been a really big challenge for me as a manager.” – Sean Dyche

Sels’ replacement, John Victor (£4.0m), has now kept a clean sheet and conceded just one goal in his last two matches while filling in.

As alluded to above, Forest now have a bit of a break before they are next in action against Fulham in Gameweek 17.

Discussing Sels’ prospects of a start in that match, Dyche said:

“We will wait and see how it settles. He certainly has a better chance than if he had played today.

“John [Victor] did brilliant, though. Fair play to him, getting a clean-sheet.” – Sean Dyche

Elsewhere, Hudson-Odoi built on his fine performance in Europe with a 19-point haul, thanks to two goals and an assist.

Ibrahima Sangare (£4.9m) wasn’t far off his tally either (18 points), with a couple of assists and a screamer late on, and will now head off to AFCON.

59 Comments
  Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Price changes 15th December

    Rises:
    Saka 10.3
    B.Fernandes 9.3
    Foden 8.8
    Ekitiké 8.6
    Thiago 7.2
    Cherki 6.5
    Chalobah 5.5

    Falls:
    Mbeumo 8.2
    Doku 6.5
    Kudus 6.4
    Muñoz 5.9
    Van de Ven 4.6
    H.Bueno 4.3

    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      5-0
      Not complaining.

    2. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Cheers Rainman!

      Also not complaining with 5-0 there!

      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Correction.
        5-1

        Eurgh

    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      Cheers!!!

    4. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Should we have TV and or SV value check here? It prolly wouldn't annoy players with low TV, since they don't care. Early in the season I try to gain rank and TV+SV if possible. Sometimes this strategy has worked out well. More often not, though.

      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        TV of 105.0 million reached anyway. Perhaps 1.5 million less than normally. I bought likes of Thiago and Semenyo too late, so my own fault.

        1. mrtapio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          104.5 TV, 101.9 SV
          Have not been chasing TV that hard, but have taken two hits. Have 3FTs
          4.5K OR.

          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Great OR, congrats!

            Open Controls
            1. Fitzy.
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              And you never even asked for ranks to be posted - bonus!

              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                29 mins ago

                He should head to vqc49y quickly!

            2. Bennerman
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              WOW! Brill guys

              WHOOSH

              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                28 mins ago

                Bennerman!

            3. mrtapio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Thanks! Been lucky with all of my chips and KDH have put up 40pts total in the 4 games I played him. Jumped early on Foden too.

          2. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Did you really know that your name means "The God of the forest"?

            1. mrtapio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Yeah I remember finding that out one time I googled my name.

              1. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Is that really actually your surname? That's my uncle's (by marriage) first name. There really must have been Finns living. But a name surviving over 150-200 years(?) Is surprising to me tbh.

                1. mrtapio
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  It's my surname yes. Im from Norway, but I know it's a more common first name in Finland.
                  It's about 100 people in Norway with Tapio as surname

            2. Bennerman
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              I wish it did. I'm tired now, we need The Iron Golve

    5. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Cheers

      Have been meaning to get Chalobah for quite some time, but always say eh fixtures aren’t the best, not worth the transfer.

      Hasn’t worked out for me so well lol

    6. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      4-0 but a red arrow. Life at times is crazy.

    7. Yank Revolution
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      5 up!!

  2. How Green Was My Arrow
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Another pretty poor GW for the Scout picks.

    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I have gotten one chance to beat them. I won, but margin wasn't big enough.

  3. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    When’s the best GW to FH for this team? 17/18/19?

    Verbruggen
    Timber Andersen Oreilly Vandeberg
    Saka Bruno Foden
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Areola LeFee Keane Potts

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Work it out yourself everyone

    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Difficult to answer without seeing opponents and worst gw by FFS or something similar.

    3. La Roja
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      19

  4. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Which def. would you sell to get O Reily this week

    A Hincapie
    B VVD
    C Richards
    D Anderson
    E Senesi

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Anderson is a mid, but Senesi or "him"

    2. La Roja
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Vvd

  5. mrtapio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Anderson or Richards for me. But if you want more cash, I think selling VVD is good

    1. mrtapio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Reply fail

  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Squad value 105.8 resale value 102.7

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      What's the OR value though?

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        It's not great tbh, I had a good week this week, but it's been a while. 430k

      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        After gw38 it's all that matters?

  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (567 teams)

    Current safety score = 55
    Top score = 98

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      I have a problem with this competition. Isn't it about avoiding risks only? Getting huge single gw result doesn't matter at all if you have one bad gw. Risk averse playing rewarded is the idea?

      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        59 mins ago

        I am sorry, but I just don't understand the idea.

  8. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    BrunoG to Rogers

    Yes.No

    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Why not?

  9. mrtapio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Not sure what to do. Ekitike is the only player I would love to get in my team right know, but I can't find any good solutions. I have 3FTs, 0.5m ITB. Any suggestions?

    Sanchez
    O'Reilly l Timber l Hincapie
    Foden l Semenyo l Saka l Bruno.F
    Haaland l Thiago l Raúl
    Dubravka, KDH, Rodon, Mukiele

    A) Sanchez > Verbruggen
    Verbruggen and Dubravka rotates well going forward.
    B) Sanchez, KDH, Raúl > Verbruggen, Cunha, Guiu. Switch to 3-5-2.
    C) Sanchez, KDH, Raúl, Thiago > Verbruggen, Minteh, Ekitike, Guiu. Also a switch to 3-5-2 for a hit. Think I might be priced out of these transfers before next deadline. Right now it would leave me with 0.1m ITB. Would expect Minteh to drop though

    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Easy. Relax. Give Semenyo Burnley and hope that Spurs keep Liv quiet. Delay your transfer. We can't get everything.

  10. Casual Player
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Foden has scored more pts in his last 4 games than he did in the previous 23 (source: FPL Focal)

    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes, that's correct prolly.

      1. Casual Player
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Scenes to go from the worst value 8m player to the best valued almost 9m player in weeks.

        I'm on the bandwagon now so prognosis not good for next 23 games

  11. La Roja
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    75 pts.

    Bruno(c) and Shaw to go

    This will end up at 79 pts won’t it?

  12. Lord of Ings
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    How serious did the Szobo injury look?
    Will he be back for wolves?

  13. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Are we falling for DCL again?
    He might be needed to fit in
    Haaland, Saka, Bruno F, Foden and Ekitike.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Would rather go 352/442 than bring in DCL

  14. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    why did eze got sub off so early?
    Is he gonna start this weekend?

  15. Manani
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    A. Rice
    B. Rogers
    C. Save FT (play Anderson/Kudus)

    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rice

