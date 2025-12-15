Man Utd v Bournemouth team news: Mbeumo + Amad start

Manchester United v Bournemouth rounds off Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The Cherries have won 3-0 in each of their last two visits to Old Trafford, with Andoni Iraola unbeaten in four fixtures against United across all venues.

Antoine Semenyo, in the Bournemouth XI tonight as expected, scored both home and away against the Red Devils last season.

Kick-off in this latest meeting between the two clubs is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

The big team news is that Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are available to play, and start, for United this evening.

They head off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Cameroon and the Ivory Coast, respectively, after tonight’s game. There had been a little bit of doubt that they’d feature against the Cherries in the lead-up to Gameweek 16.

Noussair Mazraoui is, however, unavailable. His Morocco side contests the AFCON opener on December 21, so his departure has been hastened.

Leny Yoro starts in his place but that’s it for changes from the side that won 4-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers last Monday.

Benjamin Sesko has overcome a knee injury and a bout of food poisoning to make the matchday squad for the first time in over a month. He’s among the substitutes.

As for the visitors, Marcos Senesi is fit to start after a minor injury scare.

Bournemouth’s one and only alteration from Gameweek 16 comes in midfield: Tyler Adams, back from suspension, is in for the benched Alex Scott.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw, Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Cunha, Mount.

Subs: Bayindir, Martinez, Zirkzee, Malacia, Dorgu, Ugarte, Mainoo, Sesko, Fredricson.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Jimenez, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Araujo, Soler, Brooks, Scott, Adli, Kroupi, Hill, Unal.