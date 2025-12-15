White + Burn could be out for “weeks”

While there’s nothing official from their respective clubs just yet, Monday brought updates from the media on injuries suffered by Ben White (£5.4m) and Dan Burn (£5.2m) in Gameweek 16.

BEN WHITE

White came off with a hamstring injury in the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Reports suggest the defender could be out for 4-6 weeks, pending the results of further tests this week.

If accurate, that would see White miss anywhere between 4-7 Gameweeks.

That’d be a big boost to Jurrien Timber (£6.5m), who would not only be down one of his positional rivals but also free to resume right-back duties – from where he’s delivered five attacking returns already – after his recent stint at centre-half.

And as a result of Timber being needed at right-back (ergo one less centre-half option for Mikel Arteta to consider), Piero Hincapie (£5.5m) may benefit in the very short term – so long as Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) remains out.

DAN BURN

Burn is thought to have suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs in the Tyne-Wear derby.

Again, we’re taking unofficial timelines here, but the centre-half could reportedly be out for up to six weeks.

That would put him out of the next 6-7 Gameweeks, if correct.

Fabian Schar (£5.3m) looks set to benefit in the short term from Burn’s absence, with Sven Botman (£4.9m) also sidelined.