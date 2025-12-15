FPL notes: Burn injury, Bruno nearing ban + Roefs reigns

Scout Notes

15 December 2025
One of Sunday’s five Premier League fixtures was the Tyne–Wear Derby.

The contest proved finely balanced, with a single own goal from Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) deciding the match and handing the Black Cats all three points.

BURN INJURY

Dan Burn (£5.2m) was taken to hospital after picking up a rib injury during Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland, manager Eddie Howe has confirmed.

The defender was withdrawn in the first half at the Stadium of Light following a heavy collision with the Black Cats Nordi Mukiele (£4.2m), who featured at right-back. After receiving on-field treatment and encountering breathing issues, Burn was unable to continue and was replaced by Fabian Schar (£5.3m) shortly before the interval.

“Unfortunate for us, we’re losing players in one area of the pitch and our backline is stretched.

“We’ve got a number of absentees and so to lose another one in the colossal presence that Dan is, was a big one today. I don’t know quite how serious it is. It looks like a rib problem.

“He’s gone to hospital to get them checked. But that was a big blow for us because Dan’s been an ever-present player.” – Eddie Howe

Burn has been a near ever-present for Newcastle in the Premier League this season, featuring in 15 of their 16 matches to date.

If he is sidelined for any length of time, it gives a game-time boost for Schar, with Sven Botman (£4.9m) still out. The Dutchman’s form had dipped badly even before his current lay-off.

Burn injury

Despite the defeat at Sunderland, Newcastle continue to post elite defensive numbers, sitting second in the league for expected goals conceded (xGC, above).

BRUNO GUIMARAES NEARS A BAN

The narrow 1-0 result and a combined Statsbomb expected goals (xG) figure of just 0.46 would suggest a low-key contest, but the reality was very different.

The derby was ill-tempered throughout, producing nine yellow cards in total. Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m) was among those booked, with his stoppage-time caution taking him to four for the season and leaving him one booking away from a one-match suspension.

This outcome may frustrate FPL managers who moved for him off the back of his recent returns.

From an attacking standpoint, Newcastle offered very little – not that Sunderland did much more. The Magpies registered just 0.23 expected goals and managed only six shots across the entire match.

The overachieving Brazilian midfielder was among the busier players, recording two efforts on goal, though neither required a fantastic save from the opposition goalkeeper. Both shots were from outside the area, too.

Encouragingly, however, he was back in the ‘eight’ role after a recent spell in the deeper ‘six’ position.

Burn injury

It’s also worth mentioning that Newcastle sit second highest on the Fixture Ticker across the next six Gameweeks. Taking that into account, selling him now could be premature.

ROEFS REIGNS

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs (£4.7m) was rarely tested over the course of the contest.

Aside from a single punch and three high claims, the Dutch stopper was required to make just two saves all evening.

This was not a rare return for the Sunderland goalkeeper. He also played a key role in maintaining Sunderland’s unbeaten home record this season.

In fact, Roefs now sits top among all goalkeepers for points this season.

Sunderland have looked strong defensively all campaign. Just four teams have conceded more goals than their 17, while they rank eighth for minutes per xGC.

Roefs deserves significant credit for that record. Only two goalkeepers have prevented more expected goals than him so far this campaign.

With upcoming fixtures against Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds, Brentford and West Ham over the next seven matches, FPL managers could even consider the Dutchman as an option.

One caveat to Sunderland, though. They are the hardest hit in terms of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) departures, with six squad members receiving call-ups. Five of them started against Newcastle.

Their selection underlined their importance to the side, and you wonder how it will impact them in weeks to come.

WOLTEMADE FATIGUED, WISSA NOT READY FOR 90 MINS

Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) owners will feel frustrated. He has now gone two matches without a goal or an assist. Both games came against promoted sides, too.

Even with good fixtures ahead, the return to fitness Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) casts doubt over his game-time. In the last two Gameweeks, Wissa has replaced Woltemade around the 74th minute in each of the last two matches; the German was averaging 88 minutes per start in the four Gameweeks before that.

Wissa, at least, is probably not ready to start a game just yet. But as those cameos get longer in length, that is a situation that will soon change.

“I don’t think Yoane is ready to play 90 minutes but I think he was ready to play the minutes that he played today.

“Nick has carried the load really well but I think there was obviously a little bit of fatigue in there today.” – Eddie Howe

Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) continues to struggle for league form, meanwhile. He has excelled in Europe, scoring five goals and supplying two assists in six Champions League matches. The Premier League tells a different story. He has found the net just twice all season, both from the penalty spot.

Eddie Howe hooked Gordon after 58 minutes. Harvey Barnes (£6.3m) came on but failed to change the game.

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.