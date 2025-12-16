FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 17?

16 December 2025 27 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Monday night’s thriller at Old Trafford brought joy to several of our list. We thought Manchester United v Bournemouth would be high-scoring and, sure enough, it finished 4-4.

Evanilson (£7.0m), Matheus Cunha (£7.9m), Casemiro (£5.5m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) all netted, while the latter also set one up, taking him to 12 points. Tipped for his own assist, Amad Diallo (£6.3m) went one better by bagging the opening goal.

It was strange seeing Erling Haaland (£15.0m) on the table, following three blanks in four. No worries, he simply went on to secure a brace at Crystal Palace. But Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) had a different time, scoring an unfortunate own goal in the long-awaited Wear-Tyne derby.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

