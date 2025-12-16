Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 17?

16 December 2025 104 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 17.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN – AND WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS?

ban Gameweek 13

We’ve taken the above table from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

ban Gameweek 17

There are seven new additions to the 25-strong list. These include Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m), Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m), Pedro Porro (£5.3m) and Matty Cash (£4.9m) – all players with double-digit ownerships.

Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m), Reinildo (£3.9m) and Matt Doherty (£4.4m) also joined the table above. Reinildo won’t get a chance to get a fifth booking before Gameweek 20, however, as he’s away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

On a similar-ish theme, Daniel Munoz (£5.9m), on four bookings since Gameweek 12, is going to be injured well past the Gameweek 19 cut-off.

Time will tell if Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) is fit enough to feature before that point.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

ban Gameweek 17

There are 47 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

They’d have to be booked in two of the next three Gameweeks to pick up a ban.

Micky van de Ven (£4.6m), Marc Cucurella (£6.2m), Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m), Igor Thiago (£7.2m) and Phil Foden (£8.8m) are among the well-owned names on here.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 17

FPL notes: Dunk injury, Ait-Nouri threat + Delap benched 4

Four players picked up their fifth yellow cards of 2025/26 in Gameweek 16.

They were Casemiro (£5.5m), Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m), and Brighton and Hove Albion pair Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) and Diego Gomez (£4.9m).

Luke O’Nien (£4.0m) still has two matches to go of a three-match ban, meanwhile.

And Hannibal Mejbri (£4.8m) is only two games through a four-match suspension for misconduct – but as he’s off to AFCON, he’ll serve the rest of his ban while in Morocco.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely suspended by the FA.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 17

FPL notes: Why Caicedo was a sub + £4.2m Guiu assists

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m), Conor Bradley (£5.0m), Kyle Walker (£4.4m), Kevin Schade (£7.0m) and Lucas Pires (£3.8m) all return from one-match bans in Gameweek 17.

And Lewis Cook (£4.9m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) are back from three-game suspensions.

  Deulofail
    9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Best TC opportunities out of this lot?

    A) GW17: Foden (WHU)
    B) GW18: Fernandes (NEW) [Boxing day]
    C) GW18: Saka (BHA) [if rested in EFL cup]
    D) GW18: Ekitike (WOL)
    E) GW19: Ekitike (LEE) [if minutes managed against WOL]
    F) GW19: Isak (LEE) [if only!]
    G) GW19: Fernandes (WOL)
    H) GW19: Palmer (BOU)

    Supersonic_
      4 Years
      49 mins ago

      I like Foden mate

    Tonyawesome69
      7 Years
      47 mins ago

      - Foden, hopefully a midweek rest, could be a good option.

      - Bruno is a nice safe option for TC with his routes to points.

      - Difficult to see Palmer start in 19 based on Maresca latest quotes

      "He is not available to play two games in three days."

      Tonyawesome69
        7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Note on United - not sure how they will be impacted losing Mbeumo/Amad on the RHS

      Deulofail
        9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks Tony

    PascalCygan
      8 Years
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      G

  Tinfoil Deathstar
    5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Andersen (NFO)
    B) Virgil (tot)
    C) Anderson (ful)

    PascalCygan
      8 Years
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Tough one. Can see them all getting defcon. Maybe A given Fulham’s leakiness

  PascalCygan
    8 Years
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    A)Burn to Keane/another defender (5.1 or cheaper) for free
    B) Bruno G to Wilson for free

    I’m likely to FH in 18. Minded to do A.

    Raya
    VVD O’Reilly Rodon
    Saka Bruno F Foden Bruno G
    Haaland Thiago Jimenez

    Dubravka Garner Esteve Burn**

    Cheers

    PascalCygan
      8 Years
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thiaw an option for A as well

    Tinfoil Deathstar
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      A - deal with the most pressing issue

      PascalCygan
        8 Years
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thank. Thought as much. Thiaw doesn’t have a great fixture this week but does have a nice run. Reckon I go for him or someone else?

  Supersonic_
    4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is Ekitike worth a hit and downgrade? I feel like i want him...

    I have Rice and Welbeck, I am 0.2 off Rice and Welbeck to Wilson and Ekitike 🙁

    So to get him it would mean downgrading to someone like KDH who is flagged

    PascalCygan
      8 Years
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wouldn’t rush it. Good player but you could just wait for Wolves in 18

    Miguel Sanchez
      9 Years
      just now

      Yes - way better than Thiago

  shirtless
    14 Years
    • 14 Years
    45 mins ago

    I have a KDH problem this week. Of all the players to get injured he's the least I want it to happen to! I am maxed out with the big four in. Only 0.2m but 4FT's and wildcard.
    Given I still have my wildcard I can get Xhaka if I trade Pedro for Thiago. I know both have 4 yellows but I can sell easy with my wildcard GW19 anyway and maybe KDH will be back by then. Any thoughts..?

    Dubravka
    Gvardiol VanDeVen Cucerella
    Saka Bruno Foden Semenyo KDH
    Haaland(c) Pedro

    Darlow Guiu Roden Hartman

    PascalCygan
      8 Years
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Very nice position to be in with 4FTs and wildcard. Would probably make the moves you suggest then wildcard in 19

      shirtless
        14 Years
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Will see what happens with KDH. Might just bring in Thiago and play Roden this week if it's only a short term injury..

  Bob B
    12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who to bring in for Burn?

    Other defenders are:
    Hincapie
    VVD
    Lacroix
    Senesi

    Tonyawesome69
      7 Years
      32 mins ago

      O'Reilly

    Miguel Sanchez
      9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Wait til Gabriel is back and upgrade

  Gazzpfc
    9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which option

    1 Bruno G
    2 Semenyo -4

    ???

    PascalCygan
      8 Years
      • 8 Years
      just now

      2 for this week but Bruno G has nicer fixtures afterwards

  Tonyawesome69
    7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes:
    "The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision.

    “I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely like the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay. But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a lot. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise about. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.”

    https://sportwitness.co.uk/the-club-wanted-me-to-go-bruno-fernandes-believes-manchester-united-wanted-him-out/

  BR510
      28 mins ago

      Better combo come GW18?
      1. Bruno (NEW), Guiu, Andersen (WHU) (Or DEF up to 5.9 for -4)
      2. Cunha (NEW), Bowen (FUL), Alderete (LEE)/Esteve (EVE)

