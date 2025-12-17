FPL notes: Estevao injury, Guiu poor + Caicedo returns

Chelsea are the first team to reach the 2025/26 EFL Cup semi-finals, after a second-half 3-1 surge overcame League One leaders Cardiff City on Tuesday.

A few noteworthy issues arose for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

ESTEVAO TO MISS GAMEWEEK 17

The Blues’ starting XI was completely different to last Saturday’s against Everton, with Enzo Maresca making 11 changes. This could have meant Estevao (£6.5m) minutes, had the wonderkid not picked up an injury that will keep him out of the weekend trip to Newcastle United.

“He had a small problem, a muscle problem. He won’t be available for Newcastle, and we’ll see for the next one.” – Enzo Maresca on Estevao, post-match

This should secure Pedro Neto‘s (£7.3m) place in the St James’ Park lineup.

POOR GUIU AUDITION

As for Marc Guiu (£4.2m), the cheap striker of choice for most Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.8m) and Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) sellers, this rare start was a bad display. When he could have laid down a marker for more game-time in the absence of Liam Delap (£6.2m), he flopped.

All first-half service could be described as generally poor, mind, especially from Jamie Gittens (£6.1m).

The Spaniard’s 31st-minute shot on target was his sole penalty area touch, stopped at the near-post by Nathan Trott.

“Off the ball, we were quite good, on the ball, we struggled a bit to create chances [in the first half] for many reasons. Second half we were much better on the ball. “It was a big difference between the first half and second half, the way we attacked also. Cardiff were very organised and intense. In the end, we did enough to win the game.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking to Sky Sports

However, it was another game where Maresca’s wholesale changes weren’t quite going to plan. So he hauled off Guiu and Tyrique George (£4.8m) at half-time for Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) and Joao Pedro (£7.3m).

This worked superbly. Garnacho missed all three big chances versus Everton and soon had another here, but went on to net twice.

The first came from a defensive error that Facundo Buonanotte (£4.6m) pounced upon, while centre-forward Pedro assisted his stoppage-time clincher and also held up the ball for fellow sub Neto’s goal, soon after David Turnbull headed in a 75th-minute equaliser.

The least-owned of FPL’s eight highest-scoring midfielders, Neto has accumulated four goals and three assists from his latest nine league outings.

Above: FPL player points from Gameweek 8 onwards

ENZO, PALMER + JAMES RESTS, CAICEDO RETURNS

Still, some key Chelsea stars were able to get a full breather. Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m), Reece James (£5.6m) and Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) were unused substitutes, whereas Marc Cucurella (£6.2m) found himself suspended for two previous EFL Cup yellow cards, and Cole Palmer‘s (£10.3m) minutes are being carefully managed.

After a three-match domestic ban, Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) played all 90 minutes but was booked again for sarcastically applauding the referee. He’ll therefore miss the semi-final first leg, held between Gameweeks 21 and 22.

Caicedo’s return is a significant one for owners of James, who has been playing in midfield recently. Is it now a straight choice between the England international and the in-form Malo Gusto (£4.9m)?