FPL team news: Doku + Burn updates, Maresca on Palmer

Five Premier League clubs are in EFL Cup quarter-final action this week, and we’ve got injury updates for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace is taking place next week, due to the Eagles’ Conference League commitments.

MANCHESTER CITY

Not only are Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but Jeremy Doku will miss some weeks with the same leg injury that kept him out of Sunday’s win at Crystal Palace.

Neither John Stones (thigh) nor Rodri (hamstring) will play, and though Pep Guardiola didn’t mention him, Mateo Kovacic (ankle) isn’t expected back until February.

“Jeremy [Doku] and John [Stones] are out, Rodri is out. The rest I think will be ready. “I don’t know [how long Doku will be out]. Two or three weeks. Sunderland in the New Year maybe. We will see.” – Pep Guardiola

At home to Brentford, it sounds like the manager will start squad players such as James Trafford.

“James [Trafford] is going to play and all the players that didn’t play recently are going to play and some from the Academy because three days after that we have West Ham. “I’m not saying it’s not the priority to get to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, but normally when we achieve it, it’s when we have all the squad, no injuries and we can rotate.” – Pep Guardiola

CHELSEA

The Blues travel to Cardiff on Tuesday, facing the competition’s only remaining non-Premier League side.

Moises Caicedo’s three-match domestic suspension is over, and he could be one of several changes made by Enzo Maresca.

For example, Cole Palmer won’t take part, simply to manage his minutes upon recent recovery.

“Cole is one of the players who deserves to be protected right now. In this moment, he’s not available to play two games in three days. So he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game, but should be fine for the weekend. ”We’re going to make some changes. We’ll see how many, but for sure we have players that in the last 12, 13 days, they’ve played five games. So they need to probably recover energy.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

“He’s available, he can play, he’s back finally. If we decide to use him, he is going to play.” – Enzo Maresca on Moises Caicedo

Still out are Liam Delap (shoulder), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended).

NEWCASTLE

Like Chelsea, the Magpies are unaffected by AFCON.

And Eddie Howe is determined not to let a shameful week get even worse, after Sunday’s derby defeat.

“The magnitude of this game is a great thing for us because we’ll need no incentive, like we didn’t for the previous game, which is why the performance was a bit baffling because we didn’t execute the with the ball stuff we thought we could. This game is a great tonic for us, but only if we approach it in the right way, have recovered from Sunday and use this as a force for good.” – Eddie Howe

Howe confirmed reports that Dan Burn suffered a broken rib and collapsed lung, which will sideline him until late January.

“It’s a rib problem and an issue with his lungs so we wish him well and it will be around four to six weeks out.” – Eddie Howe on Dan Burn

At the same time, Sven Botman (back), Emil Krafth (knee) and Kieran Trippier (hamstring) remain unavailable.

“With Sven [Botman], we’re not entirely sure when he’ll return. He’s made good progress but he’s not ready to play yet. Emil Krafth and Kieran Trippier are still out and their target date will be around the new year we think. Jamaal Lascelles is returning from a muscle problem. He’s fit and training with the group.” – Eddie Howe

In more positive news, goalkeeper Nick Pope will return either “for this game or the weekend”, and there could be a start for Yoane Wissa. Still out is fellow forward Will Osula (ankle).

BRENTFORD

Keith Andrews will welcome back Kevin Schade from a one-match yellow card ban, but Dango Ouattara and Frank Onyeka are now with the Burkina Faso and Nigeria squads.

Also absent is Reiss Nelson (knock).

“Reiss [Nelson] won’t make this one. We’ve pushed him as much as we can. He’s not too far off but tomorrow comes a bit too soon, unfortunately. “There definitely hasn’t been a setback, it was just a case of whether we felt it was right [to play Nelson against Leeds United]. We looked at his training loads and where he was at, and we felt it would have been a bit of a risk. “We want to get him back and keep him back. He’s working hard really behind the scenes, so he shouldn’t be too much longer.” – Keith Andrews

Long-term absentees Josh Dasilva (knee), Fábio Carvalho (knee) and Antoni Milambo (knee) are all out.

FULHAM

Finally, Marco Silva had nothing to add in terms of injury updates. Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon (both hamstring) are still missing, the latter running on the pitch but still several weeks away.

“So far, nothing really serious from the game. The two players who are going to be out, and not in contention, they are still the same, Rodrigo Muniz and Sessegnon.” – Marco Silva

However, Samuel Chukwueze, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi have all departed for AFCON duty.

Barely-used 18-year-old Jonah Kusi-Asare should be back in contention after illness, though.