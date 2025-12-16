Team News

FPL team news: Doku + Burn updates, Maresca on Palmer

16 December 2025 47 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Five Premier League clubs are in EFL Cup quarter-final action this week, and we’ve got injury updates for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace is taking place next week, due to the Eagles’ Conference League commitments.

MANCHESTER CITY

Not only are Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but Jeremy Doku will miss some weeks with the same leg injury that kept him out of Sunday’s win at Crystal Palace.

Neither John Stones (thigh) nor Rodri (hamstring) will play, and though Pep Guardiola didn’t mention him, Mateo Kovacic (ankle) isn’t expected back until February.

“Jeremy [Doku] and John [Stones] are out, Rodri is out. The rest I think will be ready.

“I don’t know [how long Doku will be out]. Two or three weeks. Sunderland in the New Year maybe. We will see.” – Pep Guardiola

At home to Brentford, it sounds like the manager will start squad players such as James Trafford.

“James [Trafford] is going to play and all the players that didn’t play recently are going to play and some from the Academy because three days after that we have West Ham.

“I’m not saying it’s not the priority to get to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, but normally when we achieve it, it’s when we have all the squad, no injuries and we can rotate.” – Pep Guardiola

CHELSEA

The Blues travel to Cardiff on Tuesday, facing the competition’s only remaining non-Premier League side.

Moises Caicedo’s three-match domestic suspension is over, and he could be one of several changes made by Enzo Maresca.

For example, Cole Palmer won’t take part, simply to manage his minutes upon recent recovery.

“Cole is one of the players who deserves to be protected right now. In this moment, he’s not available to play two games in three days. So he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game, but should be fine for the weekend.

”We’re going to make some changes. We’ll see how many, but for sure we have players that in the last 12, 13 days, they’ve played five games. So they need to probably recover energy.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

“He’s available, he can play, he’s back finally. If we decide to use him, he is going to play.” – Enzo Maresca on Moises Caicedo

Still out are Liam Delap (shoulder), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended).

NEWCASTLE

Like Chelsea, the Magpies are unaffected by AFCON.

And Eddie Howe is determined not to let a shameful week get even worse, after Sunday’s derby defeat.

“The magnitude of this game is a great thing for us because we’ll need no incentive, like we didn’t for the previous game, which is why the performance was a bit baffling because we didn’t execute the with the ball stuff we thought we could. This game is a great tonic for us, but only if we approach it in the right way, have recovered from Sunday and use this as a force for good.” – Eddie Howe

Howe confirmed reports that Dan Burn suffered a broken rib and collapsed lung, which will sideline him until late January.

“It’s a rib problem and an issue with his lungs so we wish him well and it will be around four to six weeks out.” – Eddie Howe on Dan Burn

At the same time, Sven Botman (back), Emil Krafth (knee) and Kieran Trippier (hamstring) remain unavailable.

“With Sven [Botman], we’re not entirely sure when he’ll return. He’s made good progress but he’s not ready to play yet. Emil Krafth and Kieran Trippier are still out and their target date will be around the new year we think. Jamaal Lascelles is returning from a muscle problem. He’s fit and training with the group.” – Eddie Howe

In more positive news, goalkeeper Nick Pope will return either “for this game or the weekend”, and there could be a start for Yoane Wissa. Still out is fellow forward Will Osula (ankle).

BRENTFORD

Keith Andrews will welcome back Kevin Schade from a one-match yellow card ban, but Dango Ouattara and Frank Onyeka are now with the Burkina Faso and Nigeria squads.

Also absent is Reiss Nelson (knock).

“Reiss [Nelson] won’t make this one. We’ve pushed him as much as we can. He’s not too far off but tomorrow comes a bit too soon, unfortunately.

“There definitely hasn’t been a setback, it was just a case of whether we felt it was right [to play Nelson against Leeds United]. We looked at his training loads and where he was at, and we felt it would have been a bit of a risk.

“We want to get him back and keep him back. He’s working hard really behind the scenes, so he shouldn’t be too much longer.” – Keith Andrews

Long-term absentees Josh Dasilva (knee), Fábio Carvalho (knee) and Antoni Milambo (knee) are all out.

FULHAM

Finally, Marco Silva had nothing to add in terms of injury updates. Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon (both hamstring) are still missing, the latter running on the pitch but still several weeks away.

“So far, nothing really serious from the game. The two players who are going to be out, and not in contention, they are still the same, Rodrigo Muniz and Sessegnon.” – Marco Silva

However, Samuel Chukwueze, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi have all departed for AFCON duty.

Barely-used 18-year-old Jonah Kusi-Asare should be back in contention after illness, though.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

47 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A Rogers
      B Bruno G
      C rice

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        Rogers - form over fixtures

        Open Controls
    • Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Vdv and eze likely to get max of 2 points each right? Thinking -4 to get oreilly & semenyo

      Open Controls
    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Team locked fo this week, thoughts on Semenyo > Wilson for GW18 followed by Szsobozlai > Bruno in GW19?

      Open Controls
    • KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      GTG?
      Play Richards over Rice?

      Alisson
      Chalobah, Timber, O'Reilly
      Wilson, Foden, Saka, Bruno, Rice
      Haaland(C), Ekitike

      Dubrav, Richards, Rodon, Guiu

      Open Controls
      1. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Play Rice

        Open Controls
        1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          cheers

          Open Controls
    • Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Rage BB Activated after yesterday's Mbuemo only debacle

      Still have a FT left, anything to change or save FT? (0.4ITB)

      Raya Dubravka

      VVD Lacroix Timber Andersen Oreily

      Minteh Saka Semenyo Wilson Foden

      DCL Thiago Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Minteh and Semenyo not delivering atm aware they are "due", rest looks good and would play BB as it looks like all will start at least
        I got a whole 5 points from my BB but yours look better

        Open Controls
    • Tinmen
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Folks, will Justin Devenny start now for palace now that Sarr is off ?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        See GW15 lineup - Pino and Nketiah

        Open Controls
      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Nketiah started one and Kamada the other when Sarr was out injured

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Kamada is out for a few weeks with a hammy injury

          Open Controls
      3. mookie
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        They play Thursday and Saturday this week. Whoever starts on Thursday most likely won't start on Saturday. Wait that out.
        P.S. Didn't Glasner say something about that?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          May see Devenny RWB again to rest Clyne on Thurs.

          Open Controls
    • DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      Is Minteh to Wilson this week an obvious move?

      Open Controls
      1. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not really. Minteh has a decent fixture as well and also has West Ham and Burnley in the next 4.

        Open Controls
      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        You can keep Minteh

        Open Controls
    • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Pau to O'Reilly/ Nunes the best use of 1 FT here?

      Raya
      Timber VVD Pau*
      Saka BrunoF Semenyo Wilson LeFees
      Haaland Thiago

      Dubravka Guiu Mukiele Rodon

      Open Controls
      1. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        just now

        yeah

        Open Controls
    • ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Done my 2 FT’s last night - wanted to get Rogers before price rise.
      Rogers & Verbruggen in for Anderson & Raya.
      To leave me with this:

      Raya
       Senesi - VDB - O’Reilly 
      Foden - Bruno - Saka - Semenyo - Rogers 
      Haaland - Thiago   

      Dubravka - Virgil - Andersen - Guiu 

      Semenyo position will be used as a hop on hop off to target fixtures:
      The rest are set and forget for the foreseeable.
      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        You sold Raya to free up funds and still have Raya? You need to share step by step how you did it, I want to do it as well.

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Not a fan of Verbruggen, but somethings gotta give so you can get Rogers. Looks good. My team below is very similar to yours.

        Open Controls
    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      How is this a neutral tone of voice by the article author?

      Eddie Howe deserves RESPECT. Where were you for the Carling cup open top bus parade last season? Are Newcastle not in the champions league again this season?

      "Eddie Howe is determined not to let a shameful week get even worse, after Sunday’s derby defeat."

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Strange take. The author doesn't have a go at Howe.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Shameful is a very strong word to use.

          Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Team GTG?

      Raya
      Timber Guehi OReilly
      Saka Semenyo Bruno Wilson Foden
      Haaland Thiago

      Dubs Gudmund Alderete Guiu

      0FT, 1.8M ITB

      Plan next week is Thiago to Ekitike.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Too template.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yeah I agree, but it is what it is. I took a punt on Wilson and now everyone's getting him.

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Punts of the week? Or for two weeks?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Schade and Tavernier

            Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yep, all good

        Open Controls
      3. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have 9 of that starting 11, including all of the front 7. 🙁

        Open Controls
    • CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Fernandes hauled yesterday, but could not prevent a red arrow.

      All because of not captaining Haaland.

      Probably have to keep him as a perma captain from now on unless he's confirmed to be benched or injured.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        If you had captained Bruno you would be no worse off.

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Very true.

          Sadly i captained Saka. Even though the outcome was fairly good in the end.

          Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Haaland has a really strong record vs. Palace. Something like 8 goals in 5 games now...

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Fair enough.

          Tbh i'm more annoyed by the 3 backfired transfers i made (Mateta, Mbeumo, O'Reilly -> Raul, Eze, Timber)

          Open Controls
    • Fred the Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Best replacement for Mbuemo (also have Bruno, Saka and Foden)? Cunha? Semenyo? Someone else?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I did Mbeumo to Semenyo, but Cunha is a good option too.

        Open Controls
      2. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Semenyo now, the Cunha on GW19.

        Open Controls
    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think this is GTG or would you start Richards over Chalobah/Hincapie?

      Petrovic
      Chalobah Hincapie O'Reilly
      Saka Bruno Foden Semenyo Wilson
      Haaland Thiago

      Dubravka Richards Keane Guiu
      0FT 3.8ITB

      Feel half tempted to move Thiago to Ekitike but would be for a hit.. probably better to wait a week.

      Open Controls
    • Dhiggins100
        6 mins ago

        current team, 1 FT ITB, thinking ill roll FT agreed ? and any changes to starting 11 ?

        Raya

        Van den berg Andersen chalobah senesi guehi

        fernades saka foden

        haaland thiago

        dubravka bruno.g woltemade king

        Open Controls
      • Totti
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Would you bench boost this?
        Raya dubravka
        VVD calafiore Andersen truffert O'Reilly
        Saka Bruno Wilson foden KDH
        Halland Thiago kroupi junior

        2 Ft
        KDH and dubravka -> tavernier verbbrugen
        Exact money

        Open Controls
      • Manani
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        A. Rice
        B. Rogers
        C. Save (play Anderson)

        Open Controls
      • Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Szobo out until Feb?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Source?

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.