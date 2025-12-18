­­­FPL Gameweek 17 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Our Gameweek 17 differentials column brings a trio of low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

RAYAN CHERKI

FPL ownership: 5.8%

5.8% Price: £6.5m

£6.5m GW17-21 fixtures: WHU | nfo | sun | CHE | BHA

Flourishing as a differential, Rayan Cherki (£6.5m) looks like a great option for Saturday’s home encounter with West Ham United.

The Frenchman, who sits just over our usual differential threshold of 5%, has produced seven assists in as many Gameweeks, totalling 40 points.

He’s also chipped in with goals against Borussia Dortmund and Brentford in cup competitions since the start of November.

Discussing his Carabao Cup strike earlier this week, Pep Guardiola said:

“Close to the 18-yard box of the opponent he is an exceptional player. It was a fantastic goal, a blind guy, a blind woman can realise, it is not necessary to be a journalist or a manager to realise he is a fantastic, fantastic player. I saw it many times with Phil [Foden] this type of goal, with Kevin [De Bruyne] before, so I am happy that it opened the game.” – Pep Guardiola on Rayan Cherki

The only drawback was the fact that Cherki was substituted off after an hour due to fatigue. However, his early withdrawal does at least hint at another start in Gameweek 17.

Meanwhile, Cherki’s underlying numbers over the last seven Gameweeks further highlight his role as Manchester City’s creator-in-chief.

No teammate has produced more expected assists (xA) over that period, while only Nico Gonzalez (£5.9m) and Phil Foden (£8.8m) have amassed more touches in the opponent’s half.

Saturday’s match at the Etihad Stadium could be very profitable for the City attack. West Ham have failed to keep a clean sheet under Nuno Espirito Santo, conceding at least two goals in seven out of their 11 matches.

City also benefit from a decent upcoming schedule, with clashes against Nottingham Forest and Sunderland to come.

Setting us back only £6.5m, Cherki is a hugely enticing differential option and could represent the ideal punt, particularly with positional rivals Doku, Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) and Oscar Bobb (£5.1m) unavailable.

MATHEUS NUNES

FPL ownership: 1.7%

1.7% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW17-21 fixtures: WHU | nfo | sun | CHE | BHA

Another option for Manchester City is Matheus Nunes (£5.3m), who has now started his side’s last 11 Premier League matches.

During that run, he’s delivered one goal and four assists, with all but one of those attacking returns arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

Nunes has also created six chances over the last six Gameweeks, more than any other City defender.

Furthermore, no defensive option at the club can beat him for successful crosses, final-third touches or defensive contributions (DefCon) in that timeframe.

“Matheus is growing all the time. He can be an incredible full-back. He is adapting and the cross is really good and that is Erling’s [Haaland] strength.” – Pep Guardiola on Matheus Nunes in Gameweek 16

Nunes was benched in midweek, which should ensure he features against West Ham in Gameweek 17.

Crucially, the Hammers will be without both first-choice full-backs on Saturday, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.2m) and El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.1m) away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

They also have a vulnerability down their left flank that Nunes could potentially exploit. Indeed, West Ham have conceded more key passes down that side of the pitch than any other club in 2025/26.

Above: West Ham’s chances created conceded map (assists in green) in 2025/26

Admittedly, it’s teammate Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) who carries the superior box threat.

However, Nunes has the platform to deliver assists and clean sheets, with Pep Guardiola’s side only conceding six times in their eight home matches thus far.

MARCUS TAVERNIER

FPL ownership: 2.2%

2.2% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW17-21 fixtures: BUR | bre | che | ARS | TOT

A home fixture against a Burnley side that has failed to keep a clean sheet away from home this season prompts us to consider Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m).

The 26-year-old has produced 46 points in his last nine matches for Bournemouth, a decent return for a £5.5m midfielder.

It included a standout performance in Gameweek 16, when he scored and assisted at Old Trafford.

Tavernier has created 23 chances this season, the most of any Bournemouth player, while he is second only to Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m) among teammates for shots and Opta-defined ‘big chances’, with 31 and five respectively.

He will consequently fancy his chances this weekend, particularly with Burnley’s flaky defence in town.

Scott Parker’s side have conceded 23 goals on the road in 2025/26, the joint-most of any team. They are also bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC).

That will offer encouragement to a Bournemouth outfit that have generally performed well at the Vitality Stadium in this season, winning four, drawing three and suffering only one defeat in eight home matches.

So, with an ownership of only 2.2%, Tavernier can be an effective differential fourth or fifth midfield option for the festive period.