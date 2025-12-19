Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

19 December 2025 113 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

113 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Open Controls
  2. Kantelele
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    What would you do :
    A) Anderson —> Cherki
    B) play Andersen or Anderson (and save ft)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      bring cherki in if that extra mil isnt needed elsewhere for time being

      otherwise b and play andersen imo

      Open Controls
    3. Thicksolidtight
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      B and play Anderson I reckon.

      I can foresee a forest win and CS plus def cons for Anderson and maybe a bonus or 2

      Open Controls
  3. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    This game should introduce some kind of tax on points based on the ownership of the player. So if Haaland has 100% ownership he only gets 50% of the points. Would make it so that only the best maverick managers would win instead of algorithm robots. Get on it Mark.

    Open Controls
    1. Thicksolidtight
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Booo

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      It would make the game too complicated for the masses but it could be a good way to stop templates forming which Mark hates.

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      sounds good

      i wouldnt mind it if they changed the 3 per team limit down to 2

      but honestly i just want the pricing structure back to how it used to be. its a shame haaland had a poor season last year as i think he wouldve been at 15 mil again starting price at least. with salah leaving probably, could do with haaland being 16mil next season

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        *tbh i think the haaland issue is massively compounded by captaincy.

        to your point, maybe they could do something if you captain a lower owned player, maybe 10% and under? and you get extra for doing that. not sure how it would work though, not triple captain every gw like, but a little bonus. maybe for every 5 points gained from that captain you get an extra 3 points? probably silly

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          I think they did something similar in CWC Fantasy. If a player with less than 5% ownership scored 5 or more points, he'd receive two bonus points. Or something along those lines. It wasn't captaincy - related, it applied to all players.

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            nice, that'd be cool to have in fpl

            Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          *extra 2 points actually sorry, 3 would be too much

          Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Would be good and why a fully committed draft league is the best way to play. Template has got out of control now with the 5FT.

      Can't bring myself to buy Foden even though I know he's the best pick in midfield atm. Defcons from a low ownership player would give me more pleasure than a Foden hattrick if I owned both.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Haha I'd rather take the hattrick than some boring a55 defcon points

        Open Controls
      2. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        You're just bad at the game, mate

        Open Controls
    5. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      I like it, but no chance they do it. It would be terrible news for content creators.

      Open Controls
    6. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Think not being allowed to captain the same player two weeks i a row would make thing more interesting.

      Open Controls
  4. Thicksolidtight
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    If Szoboszlai starts at the weekend do we expect him to be in midfield? Attacking mid? Right-back? Was he playing in Salah's place last couple of matches? Any insight appreciated - I'm weighing up this decision below:

    For this week and beyond would you rather have:

    A)Woltemade and Szoboszlai (with 5 transfers next week)
    or
    B) Ekitike and E Anderson (with 3 transfers next week)

    Cheers all

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Szoboszlai will start. Thomas Frank confirmed it in the Spurs press conference.

      Should play midfield with both right backs back.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      i think slot might use the set up he used at inter with 2 up top and szobo playing RCM and bradley overlapping outside him

      b

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Don't think it matters - 2 points regardless. If you own, you probably want him to sit this one out and be ready for the 2 plum fixtures. God forbid he gets a yellow card.

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      As part of a midfield three.
      Wirtz as a ten, two strikers.

      Open Controls
    5. Thicksolidtight
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Thanks for the input!

      Open Controls
  5. La Roja
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    How’s she looking?

    Raya
    Gusto Cash Andersen
    Wilson Saka Rogers Bruno Foden
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dubravka Thiago Rodon Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Thicksolidtight
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Very nice

      Open Controls
  6. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Did Thiago train?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Someone needs to go through some training footage

      Open Controls
  7. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Is Wilson in for Kudus worth -4?

    I am afraid of another haul from Wilson's ad this is the best form of his life, while Spurs are looking terrible and Kudus will be lucky to gain anything vs reds

    Open Controls
  8. Munny Man
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Hi.
    What keeper would you buy for the next few weeks?
    Maximum I can afford is 5.4m.
    A) Alison
    B) Cheapy…..who?

    Open Controls
  9. Craig M
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      I have selbeck, thiago, szoboszlai and dewsbury hall. Rodon and Thiaw as 4th and 5th defenders. Would you start welbeck or play 4/5 defenders? And on bench thiaw ahead of rodon?

      Open Controls
    • Make United Great Again
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Start 1.

      A. Thiago
      B. Welbeck
      C. Andersen (Fulham CB)

      Open Controls
    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Double City defence. Nunes and Gvardiol both safe enough for now? Don't want OReilly as his ownership is too high.

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Yes, should be reasonably safe, Pep roulette is broken. If you want to go different, Cherki has lower ownership than Gvardiol.

        Open Controls
    • Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Couple of flags here. Would you change the bench?

      Petrovic
      O'Reilly, Senesi (BUR), Andersen (NFO)
      Fernandes, Saka, Foden[c], Cunha (avl)
      Ekitike (tot), Thiago* (wol), Welbeck* (SUN)

      Dubravka | Rice (eve), Virgil (tot), Tarkowski (ARS)

      Also deciding whether to play TC or save it for future opportunities, like:

      18: Ekitike (WOL)
      18: Ekitike (LEE)
      19: Fernandes (WOL)

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Rice first sub is very good. Dunno why, but Everton away feels like a Rice game. You probably want Thiago to be ruled out completely. I would bench Cunha myself.

        Save TC for Wolves.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          3 hours ago

          Cheers, O'Connell! I have the same feeling about Rice, but hard to go against the other fixtures. Cunha fixture not great, though, so you may be onto something there!

          Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        would be tempted to start rice over welbz. save tc imo

        Open Controls
      3. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        I'd swap Welbeck and Rice.

        “It is still restricted but Danny [Welbeck] is doing sometimes incredible things so let’s see if he is an option to start. But definitely the issue is not healed yet and he is still restricted during the training week.” – Fabian Hurzeler

        All TC options look appealing, just follow your instinct I guess. I'd probably play it this week.

        Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 11 Years
      4 hours ago

      Sanchez
      Hincapie Lacroix Milenkovic Collins
      Palmer Saka Bruno Foden Szobo
      (H)aaland

      1ft 0.0 itb Guiu

      A - Szobo ➡ Cherki
      B - Szobo ➡ Tavernier/Pino/Anderson. to prepare for hincapie to gabriel
      C - Palmer and Szobo ➡ Cunha and Rice -4. to prepare for hincapie to gabriel and money to upgrade collins to vvd
      D - Save FT. i have basically no bench cover. if szobo dont make it, not great maybe guiu 1 point but he was poor midweek

      any thoughts, cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        A. But Cherki feels very short term.

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          cheers. i would happy with cherki just to get 5 GWs out of him, maybe 4 starts. 25-ish points. think that'd be do-able. when the afcon'ers come back, think there will be options to shift him to. ndiaye or mbeumo or whomever

          Open Controls
      2. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Tricky.
        Cherki is promising, but being on 1 FT somewhat reduces the appeal, especially if we take into account Hincapie is another booked transfer.
        Szoboszlai is good for next week, assuming he doesn't get booked.
        Dont know what to make of Palmer. St. James is always a physically demanding challenge despite Newcastle's injuries. Don't think he plays every game during the festive period.
        Yeah, no idea really. I'd probably do B with Anderson, but I'm a really boring manager.

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          cheers. not boring, sensible management to get anderson 🙂 i was leaning towards anderson out of that trio as well

          was kinda tempted by the hit as i expected palmer to be abit further along in his recovery by now and i dont like not owning rice

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            It would be much easier to make a call if Szoboszlai was definitely in/out. The hit could pay off immediately if he misses out, but it could also backfire spectacularly (keep in mind you're selling two potential penalty takers, too)

            Open Controls
      3. Kingy109
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Just Palmer to Cunha. Way too expensive for 60 mins every other game You probably should be using transfers on longer term picks not punts like Cherki if you have already used your 5.
        Think about how best to spend the money next week

        Open Controls
    • tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Dumb question here: If I'm already at -4 and play FH I probably don't get those 4 points back, right?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        You do get them back

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        you get them back, transfers done so far in this gw are cancelled

        Open Controls
        1. tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Ok, thanks guys

          Open Controls
    • Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Bruno G spot...on the bench 😀

      Open Controls
    • Gazzpfc
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Bruno G or Semenyo -4?

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Would go Semenyo but still not back in form imo

        Open Controls
    • Erez Avni
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      What would you do here?

      Raya
      Andersen VVD Timber
      Saka Foden Bruno Wilson Minteh
      Haaland Thiago

      Dubravka Richards Gudmundson Guiu

      A. Minteh to Cherki
      B. Minteh to Tavernier
      C. Play Minteh
      D. Play Richards

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Cherkiiii

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        c just imo, sunderland not quite as good on the road

        Open Controls
      3. Kingy109
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        C. I don't know the others are so much better I'd want to use a transfer.
        Minteh has West Ham and Burnley in 19 and 20 so just keep him for those if you like the fixtures.

        Open Controls
    • el polako
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      I don’t need any advice this week.
      Just need Thiago to start and Haaland to have a massive haul.

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        They are both owned and Haaland captained by 95% of serious managers

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Yeah but I’m going TC so want as many extra points as possible.

          Open Controls
          1. tuturututu
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            Oh, cool, good luck I will be almost as happy as you with regular captain points

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Thanks.
              Good luck.

              Open Controls
    • tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      What would you do here?

      Raya
      Timber, Guehi, Clyne
      Saka, Foden, Bruno F, Kudus
      Haaland(c), Thiago, Mateta

      Dubravka, Vdv, Esteve, Miley

      A) Save
      B) Kudus to Wilson for -4
      C) Kudus to Wilson, Mateta to Eketike for -8
      D) Something else

      Open Controls
    • TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      In order to fund Mateta > Ekitike:

      a) Minteh > Miley or any mid up to 5.1
      b) Thiago > DCL

      Both likely benched for Wilson this week and rotated in future

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Eki against Spurs, Reds not in some form while Mateta plays vs Leeds. Not sure why everyone is jumping onto Ekitike

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          I value form over fixture, and Spurs is a good fixture anyway while Mateta is lucky to get 60 mins at the moment

          Open Controls
      2. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        DCL and the cheap mids are nothing to write home about, so it depends on whether you prefer to keep Minteh or Thiago. Personally, I like Thiago more (due to Minteh being assist-heavy with little goal threat and Thiago being on pens)
        I'd take Stach or Le Fee if going A.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
    • I have no Wirtz
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        I really wish the 5FT had not happened. Feels like no one had to make actual tough decisions, take a hit, etc, everyone got to their ‘ideal’ team quite easily. And all the price movements as a result. Let’s see how many points average we get for gw17. Fun experiment if you look at it that way. But not to be repeated?

        A) repeat yes!
        B) repeat no!

        Open Controls
        1. tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          I got -8 hit last week lol

          Open Controls
          1. I have no Wirtz
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Ha. Was it a tough decision though?

              Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          3. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            B

            Got nothing to do

            Rolling back to 3

            Mind, I used 2 earlier on

            I've just got to decide if Mukiele should be first sub over Chalabah

            Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Mad

          Friday!!

          Doing jigsaws with my little one and football 'guess who' with my older boy

          Times change

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.