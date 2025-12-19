The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 17

The Scout Squad sees our in-house team discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for Gameweek 17 in isolation.

Staff writer Marc, general manager Sam and deputy editor Tom F explain their picks in the article below.

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks. However, the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to source cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 17

NEALE TOM SAM MARC GK David Raya David Raya David Raya David Raya Caoimhin Kelleher Bart Verbruggen Bernd Leno Matz Sels Robert Sanchez Caoimhin Kelleher Djorde Petrovic Caoimhin Kelleher DEF Piero Hincapie Adrien Truffert Nico O’Reilly Jurrien Timber Marcos Senesi Nico O’Reilly Jurrien Timber Marcos Senesi Jan Paul van Hecke Jurrien Timber Marcos Senesi Nico O’Reilly Maxence Lacroix Jan Paul van Hecke Joachim Andersen Joachim Andersen Joachim Andersen Chris Richards Sepp van den Berg Jan Paul van Hecke MID Phil Foden Phil Foden Phil Foden Bukayo Saka Rayan Cherki Antoine Semenyo Bukayo Saka Phil Foden Antoine Semenyo Bruno Fernandes Antoine Semenyo Antoine Semenyo Bukayo Saka Kevin Schade Kevin Schade Kevin Schade Marcus Tavernier Yeremy Pino Harry Wilson Marcus Tavernier FWD Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Igor Thiago Evanilson Igor Thiago Hugo Ekitike Hugo Ekitike Igor Thiago Hugo Ekitike Igor Thiago Ollie Watkins Hugo Ekitike Richarlison Jean-Philippe Mateta Danny Welbeck Igor Jesus Danny Welbeck Dominic Calvert-Lewin

MOST PICKS: David Raya, Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland, Igor Thiago, Hugo Ekitike (four), Caoimhin Kelleher, Nico O’Reilly, Marcos Senesi, Jurrien Timber, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joachim Andersen, Kevin Schade, Bukayo Saka (three)

MARC SAID…

This time, I’ve tripled up on four teams. Man City host West Ham in a great opportunity for Triple Captain users to place their golden armband on either Erling Haaland or Phil Foden. Buying the latter for Gameweek 13 and watching him secure 55 points and eight price rises in under three weeks has felt sensational. In Wednesday’s EFL Cup win, Nico O’Reilly departed near the hour mark, so I’m confident of another start for the left-back.

Haaland is about to face a Hammers side that has conceded the most penalty area attempts (179). They’re worsened only by Burnley in other categories; therefore, let’s also go all-in on Bournemouth. I had faith in Antoine Semenyo versus Man United, even though he was on a streak of six blanks. The individual’s previous three outings included 10 box shots and five efforts on target, so seeing him back on the scoresheet is well-timed.

Teammate Marcos Senesi both leads the way for defensive contribution (DefCon) reward and has strong clean sheet prospects. As for Marcus Tavernier, he’s getting lots of love on our Goals Imminent podcast after hauling at Old Trafford. The winger’s latest five starts have each brought three or more shots, suggesting there’s real differential potential in him.

In fact, I’ve controversially picked him ahead of Harry Wilson. The Fulham man is in great form, but I believe in the ‘most bought’ curse and know he’s recently been a big expected goals (xG) overachiever. Plus, his sole big chance of 2025/26 came in mid-September. Sean Dyche likely has a plan for him on Monday night, and I’ve chosen defensive assets Joachim Andersen and Matz Sels from that match.

Meanwhile, the ‘Target Wolves’ strategy has me selecting three Brentford players. Caoimhin Kelleher should keep the league’s lowest scorers at bay, and Kevin Schade returns from suspension to get a go at the only backline yet to experience a clean sheet.

Penalty-taking Igor Thiago has a flag by his name, but the lack of appealing FPL forwards means I’ll still pick both him and 60-minute man Jean-Philippe Mateta. It’s usually the same story for Mateta – he’ll miss a big chance, then get taken off before the other defence starts to get tired.

But opponents Leeds are becoming heavily involved in goals at both ends. That’s why I’ve resorted to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He’s in this weird purple patch of bagging goals rather than missing easy chances. After four in four, I’ve even bought him for my own team – one that’s now at a dizzying 9,575th in the world. However, is buying Calvert-Lewin an example of flying too close to the sun? Has the shark been jumped? Let’s find out.

Elsewhere, midfield has the opposite story. Plenty of options but only one more spot, so I’ll avoid all names from Aston Villa v Man United. Instead, I prefer Bukayo Saka. He’s delivered in four successive matches. And while the Gunners’ superb backline is slowing down on clean sheets, Everton could find themselves without Jack Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. It could be wise to grab David Raya and Jurrien Timber.

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike got the best of Jan Paul van Hecke last Saturday, but both make this squad. The Frenchman looks far more interested than Alexander Isak. Cheap centre-back van Hecke has combined three clean sheets with three goals and one assist over the last 10 Gameweeks. Across the whole campaign, Daniel Munoz is the only defender to exceed his seven shots on target.

SAM SAID…

Yet again, it feels like a week to go big on certain teams. Arsenal, Bournemouth, Brentford, Fulham and Man City all have triple-ups in my squad this week. This leaves only Hugo Ekitike, Richarlison and Danny Welbeck from the other sides.

Spurs and Liverpool play each other in what has commonly become known in my house as the FPL Family derby. Neither side has been in good form defensively and Liverpool were fortunate to keep a clean sheet last weekend, hence opting for the number nine from both clubs. Welbeck is risky in terms of his minutes; however, I do fancy Brighton to score against Sunderland who haven’t kept a clean sheet away since Gameweek 6.

Regarding the teams I have heavily invested in, let’s start with Arsenal. They have a tricky looking away fixture against Everton; however, the Toffees come into this one on the back of a disappointing result against Chelsea and with personnel issues. Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye have both now left for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is still a doubt for this one. The difficulties facing Everton in attack have made me opt for both David Raya and Jurrien Timber, despite it looking likely that Gabriel Magalhaes will miss this one. I have added Bukayo Saka to my triple-up. His set-piece threat alongside his involvement in chances created is too good to leave out. In the last four, Saka has been involved in 62% (GW13), 29% (GW14), 57% (GW15) and 25% (GW16) of the chances that Arsenal have created.

Bournemouth looked a lot better against Man United on Monday evening and they were unfortunate not to win that game right at the death. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and Marcos Senesi, who registered 21 defensive contributions and almost scored in Gameweek 16, seem good picks for the match against Burnley. Antoine Semenyo‘s owners will have felt really frustrated in Gameweeks 14 and 15 with two goals ruled out. However, the midfielder did get back on the scoresheet in Gameweek 16. Burnley have conceded the second most goals this season, with 33, and they have the worst xGC in the league, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Semenyo, who has not travelled to AFCON as Ghana did not qualify.

Brentford don’t always travel well but I have still opted to triple-up. Sepp van den Berg has picked up 14 defensive contribution points now, which is only bettered by Nathan Collins among teammates. He feels like the best sub-£5.0m defender for the week. I have doubled up in attack with Kevin Schade and the flagged Igor Thiago.

Fulham also have a triple-up. Harry Wilson is impossible to ignore after 10, 8, 8 and 16 points in the last four. In fact, only Phil Foden and Bruno Fernandes have scored more points than Wilson among midfielders over that period. I have also added two defensive players alongside Wilson in Joachim Andersen and Bernd Leno. There is a good opportunity for a Fulham clean sheet in Gameweek 17, especially at home.

The final triple-up belongs to Man City. Nico O’Reilly has back-to-back clean sheets in the last two league matches and three domestically if you include the EFL Cup. And even when there wasn’t a clean sheet in the Champions League, O’Reilly scored. Alongside him are the in-form Foden and Erling Haaland, who is likely to be Triple Captained by most of the managers with the chip left after his midweek rest. City have a fixture against a West Ham side who were struggling anyway, and things have got worse with El Hadji Malick Diouf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both now away at AFCON.

TOM F SAID…

Manchester City and Bournemouth are very likely to dominate this week’s Scout Picks due to their favourable home fixtures.

I’ve chosen Nico O’Reilly as my City defender. Given that West Ham will sit deep, potentially in a back five formation in the absence of the AFCON-bound Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf, O’Reilly could play a crucial role drifting into dangerous positions from the left flank.

Further forward, Phil Foden is in red-hot form, while a recharged Erling Haaland is my top forward pick. West Ham are yet to keep a clean sheet under Nuno Espirito Santo, so both players could enjoy themselves this weekend.

Adrien Truffert may be considered a bit of a punt over DefCon magnet Marcos Senesi, but the left-back is a real menace at the Vitality Stadium – only three FPL defenders have created more chances than the Bournemouth man on home turf. He also ranks joint-second for successful crosses.

The Cherries admittedly aren’t in top form but opponents Burnley have proven to be utterly incapable of keeping away clean sheets all season, so there’s no hesitation in picking Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson. Semenyo has racked up six shots and five chances created in the last two Gameweeks alone.

I was wavering on including a Brentford triple-up against bottom-of-the-table Wolves, who were much improved against Arsenal last week. Nevertheless, the mood at Molineux could quickly turn toxic if the hosts concede early, and Keith Andrews’ side should have the firepower to at least ask questions. Kevin Schade is back from suspension, too, and is second only to Igor Thiago for expected goal involvement among all Brentford players this season.

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s backline options should benefit from the unavailability of Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, along with the possible absence of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish, while I’ve also doubled up on the Brighton defence – they host a Sunderland side who will be without six players due to AFCON.

As for Bruno Fernandes, he’s scored more goals against Aston Villa than any other top-flight team.

Finally, Yeremy Pino and Igor Jesus are budget-friendly routes into the Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest attacks. Pino has looked sharp in recent weeks and could take on a more prominent role in the absence of Ismaila Sarr, while there is every chance that Jesus could bank his second league goal of the 2025/26 season at Craven Cottage on Monday night, having already struck six times in other competitions.