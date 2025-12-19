Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 17 team reveal: King out, Miley in?

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Gameweek 17 team and transfer.
You can read his usual weekly Q&A here.
Don’t forget to sign up to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!
Zophar’s Gameweek 17 Team
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here