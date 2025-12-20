3pm team news: Thiago starts, City unchanged

Four more matches follow on from the early kick-off at St James’ Park:

TEAM NEWS

Starting at Molineux, Igor Thiago is fit to start for Brentford this afternoon.

Rob Edwards makes four changes for Wolves, with Jose Sa, Ki-Jana Hoever, Santi Bueno and Fer Lopez are all handed starts.

Toti, Emmanuel Agbadou and Yerson Mosquera all miss out, while Sam Johnstone drops down to the bench.

Manchester City are unchanged from Gameweek 16 at the Etihad.

AFCON-bound West Ham duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are replaced by Ollie Scarles and Kyle Walker-Peters.

At Brighton, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke (unexpectedly), Diego Gomez and Carlos Baleba are all unavailable.

Olivier Boscagli and Diego Coppola come in at centre-half, while Maxim De Cuyper and Yasin Ayari also return to the side.

As for Sunderland, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava and Bertrand Traore are all on international duty.

Lutsharel Geertruida, Chris Rigg, Trai Hume and Simon Adingra step up.

Bournemouth make two changes from Monday’s thriller at Old Trafford.

Lewis Cook and David Brooks are in for Tyler Adams and Adam Smith.

Burnley make a whopping six alterations.

Kyle Walker, Joe Worrall, Jaidon Anthony, Zian Flemming, Lucas Pires and Josh Laurent replace Quilindschy Hartman, Maxime Esteve, Axel Tuanzebe, Florentino, Armando Broja and Lyle Foster.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Tavernier, Jimenez, Cook, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Soler, Scott, Christie, Smith, Adli, Kroupi, Hill, Unal.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Ekdal, Bruun Larsen, Anthony, Flemming, Pires, Cullen, Laurent.

Subs: Weiss, Edwards, Humphreys, Florentino, Tchaouna, Sonne, Broja, Tresor, Barnes.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Gruda, Rutter, Minteh, Hinshelwood, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Ayari, Wieffer, De Cuyper, Coppola.

Subs: Steele, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Mitoma, Veltman, Knight, Simmonds, Oriola.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Ballard, Geertruida, Brobbey, Rigg, Alderete, Mukiele, Adingra, Le Fee, Hume, Xhaka.

Subs: Patterson, Cirkin, Neil, Mayenda, Mundle, Isidor, Diarra, Hjelde, Jones.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Aké, Khusanov, Lewis, Mfuni, Gray, Mukasa, Savinho, Heskey.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen.

Subs: Hermansen, Igor, Mavropanos, Mayers, Rodríguez, Souček, Irving, Kante, Wilson.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Hoever, Doherty, S Bueno, Krejci, Wolfe, Andre, J Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Strand Larsen

Subs: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, Pond, Olagunju, Rawlings, Gonzalez, Mane, Arias, Arokodare.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van Den Berg, Henry, Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Schade, Thiago, Lewis-Potter.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Henderson, Ajer, Damsgaard, Konak, Nunes, Donovan.