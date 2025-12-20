Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Thiago starts, City unchanged

20 December 2025 93 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Four more matches follow on from the early kick-off at St James’ Park:

TEAM NEWS

Starting at Molineux, Igor Thiago is fit to start for Brentford this afternoon.

Rob Edwards makes four changes for Wolves, with Jose Sa, Ki-Jana Hoever, Santi Bueno and Fer Lopez are all handed starts.

Toti, Emmanuel Agbadou and Yerson Mosquera all miss out, while Sam Johnstone drops down to the bench.

Manchester City are unchanged from Gameweek 16 at the Etihad.

AFCON-bound West Ham duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are replaced by Ollie Scarles and Kyle Walker-Peters.

At Brighton, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke (unexpectedly), Diego Gomez and Carlos Baleba are all unavailable.

Olivier Boscagli and Diego Coppola come in at centre-half, while Maxim De Cuyper and Yasin Ayari also return to the side.

As for Sunderland, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava and Bertrand Traore are all on international duty.

Lutsharel Geertruida, Chris Rigg, Trai Hume and Simon Adingra step up.

Bournemouth make two changes from Monday’s thriller at Old Trafford.

Lewis Cook and David Brooks are in for Tyler Adams and Adam Smith.

Burnley make a whopping six alterations.

Kyle Walker, Joe Worrall, Jaidon Anthony, Zian Flemming, Lucas Pires and Josh Laurent replace Quilindschy Hartman, Maxime Esteve, Axel Tuanzebe, Florentino, Armando Broja and Lyle Foster.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Tavernier, Jimenez, Cook, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Soler, Scott, Christie, Smith, Adli, Kroupi, Hill, Unal.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Ekdal, Bruun Larsen, Anthony, Flemming, Pires, Cullen, Laurent.

Subs: Weiss, Edwards, Humphreys, Florentino, Tchaouna, Sonne, Broja, Tresor, Barnes.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Gruda, Rutter, Minteh, Hinshelwood, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Ayari, Wieffer, De Cuyper, Coppola.

Subs: Steele, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Mitoma, Veltman, Knight, Simmonds, Oriola.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Ballard, Geertruida, Brobbey, Rigg, Alderete, Mukiele, Adingra, Le Fee, Hume, Xhaka.

Subs: Patterson, Cirkin, Neil, Mayenda, Mundle, Isidor, Diarra, Hjelde, Jones.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Aké, Khusanov, Lewis, Mfuni, Gray, Mukasa, Savinho, Heskey.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen.

Subs: Hermansen, Igor, Mavropanos, Mayers, Rodríguez, Souček, Irving, Kante, Wilson.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Hoever, Doherty, S Bueno, Krejci, Wolfe, Andre, J Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Strand Larsen

Subs: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, Pond, Olagunju, Rawlings, Gonzalez, Mane, Arias, Arokodare.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van Den Berg, Henry, Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Schade, Thiago, Lewis-Potter.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Henderson, Ajer, Damsgaard, Konak, Nunes, Donovan.

93 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Just one goal in 20 minutes. Haaland not worth the price tag.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Selling for Wolte

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Smart move

        Open Controls
  2. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Whenever you are ready Thiago

    Open Controls
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    Gvardiol is the set piece target man today

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Always was

      Open Controls
  4. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ffs ofc VDB yc early he'll get taken off before 60 watch

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Of course, I own him

      Open Controls
  5. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Tis awfully quiet

    Open Controls
  6. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Player falling like flies in City WHM

    Open Controls
  7. Scalper
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Boring games

    Open Controls
  8. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    8 mins ago

    Exciting stuff.

    Open Controls
  9. All Hail K
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    7 mins ago

    30 mins in and I don't think I've even heard Bowen's name mentioned.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Just did

      Open Controls
      1. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Yep, I heard it.

        Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      He's saving himself for a 98th minute pointless cleansheet buster.

      Open Controls
    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Better for his differential status starting next GW

      Open Controls
  10. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Do something.. someone!!

    Open Controls
  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Should have played 5 at the back!

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Glad I found the hack to play two goalies.

      Open Controls
    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I tell myself that every GW lol. Didn’t work out so well for Chelsea def owners, despite the tough fixture on paper anyway

      Open Controls
  12. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Come on Semenyo TC!

    Open Controls
  13. Gobigorgohome
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    boring

    Open Controls
  14. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Don’t think I’ve had an attacking return yet from Thiago

    Open Controls
  15. HVT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any assist for the H goal?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah, rebound from his own shot

      Open Controls
  16. Dannyb
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Yawn

    Open Controls
  17. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Reijnders should have scored then, shot straight at the keeper

    Open Controls
  18. Scalper
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    I thought it was brave to bring Schade in over Semenyo.

    Looks like they’re both shyte

    Open Controls
  19. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    This Man City CS looks completely nailed on
    0.0 xG, 36% possession, 0 shots, just 1 penalty area touch for West Ham

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      There’s always one…

      Open Controls
  20. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Foden fail so far

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I brought him in

      Open Controls
  21. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Reijnders G
    Haaland A

    Open Controls
  22. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Knew I should have bench boosted

    Open Controls
  23. All Hail K
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    just now

    Looks like Foden got sacked.

    Open Controls
  24. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Reijnders goal Haaland assist made by Cherki

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.