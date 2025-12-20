Dugout Discussion

Newcastle v Chelsea team news: Enzo benched

20 December 2025 47 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins on Tyneside with Newcastle United v Chelsea.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes from the Newcastle side that lost to Sunderland last weekend.

Tino Livramento is injured, while Anthony Elanga drops to the bench.

Jacob Ramsey and Jacob Murphy come into the side.

It looks like Lewis Miley will be at right-back again, as he was in midweek.

After making wholesale changes in the EFL Cup, Enzo Maresca pretty much reverts to the side that he sent out in Gameweek 16.

There’s one change, however: Moises Caicedo is in for Enzo Fernandez.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey, J Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Ruddy, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, Elanga, A Murphy, Willock, Shahar, Neave.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Buonanotte, Fernandez, Guiu.

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Neale's back! 😀

    Merry Christmas everyone!

    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Here we go! Baby oil shortage nationwide again.

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not today Diddy...

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    BREAKING

    Mark brings in Truffert for Munoz

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/795/event/17

    1. z13
        6 mins ago

        Poor guy. The strongest bench ever and he got a 7-pointer on BB. Well set up for winter though.

      • mookie
        • 12 Years
        just now

        4th most crosses(73), 15 successful(3rd most).

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Ramsey & Gnashers goal 😉

    3. windowview
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      FFS I've just seen both Thiago and Henderson are doubts, specifically after I brought them in for Wolves. And now Enzo starting on the bench, this game week is not off to a great start...

    4. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Let the shenanigans begin!

    5. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Enzo owners in the mud

    6. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wolt G

    7. F4L
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      woltemade g
      gordon a

    8. Bigbars
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Of course I ditch Wolt for Ekitike and he scores !! Silver lining is chelsea lose their CS

    9. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Chelsea never beat Newcastle

      1. Tommy Template
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not many win at SJP

      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Except when they beat them last season

    10. WVA
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      BrunoG will not return again

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Such a wagon pick. Same as Szob. Dunno what people are expecting.

    11. F4L
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      shame for sanchez, that was a great save initially

      murphy crossing so good

    12. Bigbars
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      FPL.... We love this game !!

    13. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Woltemade scores the week I sell him. Classic FPL.

    14. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      Woltemade essential?

      1. z13
          just now

          He does have good fixtures and he did score for the second time in a row in the PL

        • RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Ofc

      2. Kaneyonero
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ofc It would be Wolt after I transferred him out

      3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Relieved to see the Chelsea CS go quickly

        1. z13
            just now

            same tbh everyone saying why is CC's not on chalobah the answer is his fixtures are bad

        2. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Sold Woltemuppet for Ekitike. Kept Gordon. Not an assist, is it?

          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Never mind. Looks like it is

        3. pundit of punts
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Woltemadeeeeeeee

          Get in

          Glad that I Held firm after that OG last week

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Time for a score check?

        4. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ahh so Chelsea concede goals when they play good teams !

        5. Kaneyonero
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          DCL needs to haul for me to justify getting rid of Wolt

          1. Kaneyonero
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            I had to do it so I could get Foden and Wilson Btw

        6. mookie
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          590k net transfers out this week.

        7. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Sanchez YC

          1. F4L
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            bit harsh that

            will just have to make 6 saves now 🙂

            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Not harsh at all hahaha

              1. F4L
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                most refs wouldve stopped the play after the clearance from the first attack

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Must have missed the part in the laws of the game that says you can’t run 30 yards out of your area to scream at the ref UNLESS you disagree with their game management, my bad

        8. FantasyTony
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Chelsea rattled here

        9. Kaneyonero
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Palmer doing anything other than freezing

        10. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sold Wolte, not patient enough 😛

        11. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Woltemade fixtures look tasty after this

          1. Tommy Template
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Many of them away?

        12. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Garnacho is so poor at times and then he scores a worldie from nowhere

          1. FantasyTony
            • 8 Years
            just now

            He’s awful

