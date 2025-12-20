Newcastle v Chelsea team news: Enzo benched

Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins on Tyneside with Newcastle United v Chelsea.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes from the Newcastle side that lost to Sunderland last weekend.

Tino Livramento is injured, while Anthony Elanga drops to the bench.

Jacob Ramsey and Jacob Murphy come into the side.

It looks like Lewis Miley will be at right-back again, as he was in midweek.

After making wholesale changes in the EFL Cup, Enzo Maresca pretty much reverts to the side that he sent out in Gameweek 16.

There’s one change, however: Moises Caicedo is in for Enzo Fernandez.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey, J Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Ruddy, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, Elanga, A Murphy, Willock, Shahar, Neave.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Buonanotte, Fernandez, Guiu.