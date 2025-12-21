Dugout Discussion

Aston Villa v Man Utd team news: Martinez fit, Sesko back in

21 December 2025 79 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

The only Premier League match on an unusually quiet Sunday sees Aston Villa and Manchester United meet at Villa Park.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There’s just one change for Villa, as Emiliano Martinez returns in goal after a back injury.

He replaces Marco Bizot, who drops the bench.

Evann Guessand, a late call-up to the Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will join up with his national team after Gameweek 17 and is consequently named on the bench here.

As for United, Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko start for the visitors.

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, who are both away at AFCON, and the suspended Casemiro make way.

Kobbie Mainoo misses out due to a small injury picked up in training.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, McGinn, Kamara, Onana, Rogers, Tielemans, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Digne, Garcia, Routh, Bogarde, Hemmings, Buendia, Malen, Guessand

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mount, Cunha, Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Fredricson, Malacia, Mantato, Martinez, Fletcher, Lacey, Zirkzee

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

79 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    So typical of this game of FPL. He wants Xmas off

    Open Controls
  2. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    I’m genuinely sorry for bringing Bruno in

    Open Controls
  3. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Hopefully he's trying to fool Villa

    Open Controls
  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Bruno to semenyo or Gordon?

    Open Controls
  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Seems ok now

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Or not

      Open Controls
  6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Bruno coming off

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.