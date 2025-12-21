Aston Villa v Man Utd team news: Martinez fit, Sesko back in

The only Premier League match on an unusually quiet Sunday sees Aston Villa and Manchester United meet at Villa Park.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There’s just one change for Villa, as Emiliano Martinez returns in goal after a back injury.

He replaces Marco Bizot, who drops the bench.

Evann Guessand, a late call-up to the Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will join up with his national team after Gameweek 17 and is consequently named on the bench here.

As for United, Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko start for the visitors.

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, who are both away at AFCON, and the suspended Casemiro make way.

Kobbie Mainoo misses out due to a small injury picked up in training.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, McGinn, Kamara, Onana, Rogers, Tielemans, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Digne, Garcia, Routh, Bogarde, Hemmings, Buendia, Malen, Guessand

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mount, Cunha, Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Fredricson, Malacia, Mantato, Martinez, Fletcher, Lacey, Zirkzee

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: