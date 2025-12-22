FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 18?

22 December 2025 23 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
First, came Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. Then, the Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

As predicted, Matheus Cunha‘s (£8.0m) huge number of recent shots led to goals in successive games. In three matches, the Brazilian has taken 22 attempts, put eight on target, and had five labelled as big chances.

That makes him a fairly straightforward replacement for injured Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m).

Over at Arsenal, Declan Rice (£7.1m) failed to score, but an assist, bonuses and defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards took him to 11 points – more than Cunha.

Whereas Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) was down to assist, but ended up scoring past Burnley. We even saw Florian Wirtz (£8.0m) pick up his second FPL return of the season, setting up Liverpool’s opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who to sell to fund Ekitike

    A Semenyo (on 4 yellow mind)
    B Thiago

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

      
  2. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Choose one:

    a) Bowen
    b) Cunha

    
    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’ve gone cunha for the fixtures after Newcastle

      
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      cunha

      
  3. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which option? 1 FT

    A. Senesi and Thiago to 4,6m def and Ekitike for -4
    B. Roll to 2 transfers

    B seems more sensible but with Bou tough fixture run and Ekitike with WOL LEE BUR in next five A seems exciting.

    
  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    is Stach just playing right now because Longstaff is injured?

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Don’t think so.

      
  5. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on this move? Only way to get cunha and ekiteke who seem like best options. Thanks

    Thiago bruno minteh to ekiteke cunha anderson -4

    Raya
    Calafiori oreilly andersen Richards rodon
    Saka bruno foden semenyo minteh
    Haaland thiago guiu

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rank?

      
      1. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        just now

        600k.

        
  6. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gordon or Cunha to replace Bruno? Doing it tonight before price change

    
    1. Flynny
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Cunha

      
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Cunha the obvious one.
      Hopefully everyone stays away from Gordon, but I don't think Man U away is a good place to start owning him anyway.

      Both in due course though

      
  7. HighestPeake
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Rogers Ekitike
    B) Cunha and woltemade

    
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      a

      
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      
  8. Alli
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bruno, Thiago > Rogers, Ekitiké?

    Sanchez - Dúbravka
    Chalobah - Guéhi - Andersen - Cash - Esteve
    Saka - Rice - Bruno - Foden - Bruno G.
    Haaland - Thiago - DCL

    
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yeah

      
  9. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wirtz or Rice?

    
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Rice

      
  10. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Thiago + O’Reilly
    B) Ekitike + Alderete + 0.5ITB

    
    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      3k OR!

      

You need to be logged in to post a comment.