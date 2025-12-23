Blank Gameweek 31 odds after EFL Cup semis finalised

Arsenal’s penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday means the EFL Cup semi-final line-up is complete.

Why is this important to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers?

Well, whoever makes it through to the EFL Cup final could/probably will blank in Gameweek 31.

The full details of that scenario are available to read here, and we won’t rehash it all here.

Instead, a quick look at the odds for the EFL Cup semi-finals, to see how likely it is that each of the four clubs reaches the final at Wembley in March.