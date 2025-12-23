Blank Gameweek 31 odds after EFL Cup semis finalised

Arsenal’s penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday means the EFL Cup semi-final line-up is complete.
Why is this important to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers?
Well, whoever makes it through to the EFL Cup final could/probably will blank in Gameweek 31.
The full details of that scenario are available to read here, and we won’t rehash it all here.
Instead, a quick look at the odds for the EFL Cup semi-finals, to see how likely it is that each of the four clubs reaches the final at Wembley in March.
|GW31 Premier League fixture
|Status
|The fixture will be postponed if the following occurs
|How likely the bookies think this is
|Everton v Chelsea
|Possible blank
|If Chelsea reach the EFL Cup final
|35.5%
|Man City v Crystal Palace
|Possible blank
|If Man City reach the EFL Cup final
|72.3%
|Newcastle v Sunderland
|Possible blank
|If Newcastle reach the EFL Cup final
|27.7%
|Wolves v Arsenal
|Possible blank
|If Arsenal reach the EFL Cup final
|64.5%