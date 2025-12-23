Fixtures

Blank Gameweek 31 odds after EFL Cup semis finalised

23 December 2025 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Arsenal’s penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday means the EFL Cup semi-final line-up is complete.

Why is this important to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers?

Well, whoever makes it through to the EFL Cup final could/probably will blank in Gameweek 31.

The full details of that scenario are available to read here, and we won’t rehash it all here.

Instead, a quick look at the odds for the EFL Cup semi-finals, to see how likely it is that each of the four clubs reaches the final at Wembley in March.

GW31 Premier League fixtureStatusThe fixture will be postponed if the following occursHow likely the bookies think this is
Everton v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea reach the EFL Cup final35.5%
Man City v Crystal PalacePossible blankIf Man City reach the EFL Cup final72.3%
Newcastle v SunderlandPossible blankIf Newcastle reach the EFL Cup final27.7%
Wolves v ArsenalPossible blankIf Arsenal reach the EFL Cup final64.5%
price change predictions
0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.