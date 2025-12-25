FPL Gameweek 18: Best clean sheet odds

While defensive contribution (DefCon) points are the talk of the town, clean sheets remain the bread and butter of defenders in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Using bookmaker odds to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 18.

GAMEWEEK 18 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

For the first time in several Gameweeks, Liverpool top the clean-sheet odds. While they’ve not always been convincing, Arne Slot’s side have recorded shutouts in two of their last three league matches. Gameweek 18 brings a home meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have scored fewer goals than any other team this season, placing Liverpool in an excellent position to extend that run.

It comes as little surprise to see Arsenal close behind. The Gunners continue to post some of the league’s strongest underlying defensive numbers and look well placed to secure consecutive clean sheets. A home fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, who have scored one goal in three Gameweeks, gives Mikel Arteta’s side another good opportunity to deliver at the back.

Everton complete the top three, with a 42% chance of a clean sheet this week. The Toffees already rank among the league’s top eight sides for shutouts this campaign and now face Burnley, who sit bottom for several key attacking metrics. That fixture gives Everton a clear path to adding another clean sheet.

Defensive improvement has also been evident at Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side have recorded four clean sheets in their last five matches across all competitions. An away trip to an inconsistent Nottingham Forest side offers another opportunity to continue that trend.

Just outside the top four sit Chelsea and Crystal Palace, both with clean-sheet odds around 36%. Chelsea welcome an in-form Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge, while Palace will look to register their first league shutout since early December when they host Tottenham Hotspur.