Merry Christmas from Fantasy Football Scout

25 December 2025 36 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
All of us here at Fantasy Football Scout would like to wish a very merry Christmas to our readers and their loved ones.

We’re taking a brief pause from the editorial content (and the self-flagellation after bringing in Bruno Fernandes early) to spend time with our loved ones, but we’re not forgetting the looming FPL deadline.

We’ve got more Gameweek 18 articles to come over the the next 24 hours, including the Scout Picks, Captain Sensible and a piece from Lateriser.

We hope to bring you a final team news round-up, too, should anything of note emerge late.

Editorial content will resume tonight, while the predicted line-ups will be finalised, as well.

Until then, we’d like to extend a huge thank you for your continued support of the site throughout 2025.

There’ll be a more prolonged retrospective in the traditional New Year’s message but, from all at Fantasy Football Scout, we wish you a very happy holidays.

36 Comments
  1. Touchnana
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Having a real headache this week with this team -
    1. Thiaw or Senesi to start?
    2. Bring in Gordon to start over Wilson (on a FT?)

    Raya
    Keane Thiaw O'Reilly
    Saka Wilson Rogers Foden
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka KDH Senesi Rodon 2FTs

    Ta!

    
    1. People in Preston
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I'd probably just play Senesi and save the FT.

      Newcastle are dreadfull away from SJP, barring the EVE blip.

      You've also got Rodon waiting on your bench. SUN/lee sounds like a 0-0 to me.

      Save.

      
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      45 mins ago

      As above

      
  2. Dotherightthing
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    A - Bowen and Gordon
    B - Thiago and Cunha

    Thank you

    
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A more differential with Cunha & Wolves next

      
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour ago

      A

      
    3. Big Mike
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      B all day long.

      
    4. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

      
    5. SanderM94
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      
  3. FantasyFooty01
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Richards Timber O’Reilly
    Foden Saka Semenyo Minteh
    Haaland Thiago Ekitike
    Verbruggen Roden Potts Keane
    0.1 ITB 2 FT

    Trying to find a way of getting Wirtz in for Minteh. Any suggestions? finding it difficult

    
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Thiago > DCl?

      
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      44 mins ago

      Don’t get Wirtz?

      
  4. Blens
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Cash and Thiaw to Potter and Keane

    Yay or Nay?

    Also have Hincapie and not sure what to do with him, so any advice?

    Thanks and Merry Christmas all

    
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      44 mins ago

      Do it

      
  5. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Merry Christmas Neale & all at FFS 🙂

    
  6. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Play DCL or Wilson?

    
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      43 mins ago

      Dcl 4 me

      
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Merry Christmas to folks who celebrate and happy holidays to all!

    Best time to make transfers is after some festive "cheers"!

    
  8. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    With flags all over the place I need to replace hincapie I think with my last ft. Best options for 5.5m or less:

    A) O'Reilly - still a solid longterm pick?
    B) Tarkowski - 4 yellows, expensive
    C) Keane - good for 4-5 GWs but booking in a transfer
    D) Ballard - differential, good for defcon and xgi, but mixed fixtures
    E) keep Hincapie, roll 1ft, and hope one of him or Richards starts

    
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      48 mins ago

      C

      
    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      
    3. z13
        5 mins ago

        A or C, both good fixtures.

        
      • Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks all, have a great day

        
    4. AD105
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Bruno/Thiago > Gordon/Ekitike for free?

      Gordon eats up all my budget so I can’t stretch to a Cunha etc.

      
      1. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        42 mins ago

        Eze

        
    5. mookie
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      How many will own Bruno come deadline? Curently ~2,75m
      1) over 2m
      2) under 2m

      2m+ imo. 1,65m owned Mbeumo last week.

      
      1. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        37 mins ago

        Who cares

        
        1. mookie
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          People with 8 digit rank might.

          
          1. mookie
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Actually, he has about 1,3m owners in the top 3m. He was sold by less than 1,1m of all his owners.

            
            1. mookie
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              *he had

              
    6. Critical Observer
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Triple captain, bench boost & wildcard still to be used and 2 GWs left before the cut-off. Which one would you leave unused?

      
      1. z13
          4 mins ago

          Definitely use WC, either WC in 18 into 19 BB, or TC in 18 (Ekitike/Haaland) and WC in 19

          
        • Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Best option is probably to wildcard this week and have a team you can bench boost next week

          
        • korbendallas82
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Depends on who sits on bench, and if they have ok fixture. For bench boost to outscore captain.

          
      2. Yordan Letchkov
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Had 5FT and 3 remaining after doing Bruno/Evanilson to Gordon/Ekitiké.

        BB GW18 and FH GW19. 0.5itb.

        Raya
        VVD O’Reilly Andersen
        Saka Foden Gordon Rogers
        Haaland Ekitike Thiago

        Dubravka Rodon Richards* King

        Richards/King to Keane/Stach will give me the following BB:

        Dubravka (EVE) Keane (bur) Rodon and Stach (sun)

        Or should I go for LeFée in MF and one of the likes of VdV, Dalot, DeCuyper, Van de Berge, Alderete for defense?

        
      3. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Richards foot injury throwing spanner into BB for this week. Worth a hit to bring in Guehi, Lacroix, or Tarkowski?

        

