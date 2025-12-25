Merry Christmas from Fantasy Football Scout

All of us here at Fantasy Football Scout would like to wish a very merry Christmas to our readers and their loved ones.

We’re taking a brief pause from the editorial content (and the self-flagellation after bringing in Bruno Fernandes early) to spend time with our loved ones, but we’re not forgetting the looming FPL deadline.

We’ve got more Gameweek 18 articles to come over the the next 24 hours, including the Scout Picks, Captain Sensible and a piece from Lateriser.

We hope to bring you a final team news round-up, too, should anything of note emerge late.

Editorial content will resume tonight, while the predicted line-ups will be finalised, as well.

Until then, we’d like to extend a huge thank you for your continued support of the site throughout 2025.

There’ll be a more prolonged retrospective in the traditional New Year’s message but, from all at Fantasy Football Scout, we wish you a very happy holidays.