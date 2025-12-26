Pro Pundits - Lateriser

Lateriser on festive FPL fixture planning + Gabriel’s return

26 December 2025 42 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
Share:

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser looks at the favourable fixture runs ahead and the looming return of a near-must-have defender.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea

First and foremost, here’s wishing a Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating!

I just got back from a holiday in Thailand, having met my pod partner Zophar for the first time ever – despite doing a pod together with him for five years and knowing him for over a decade. Our trips overlapped by about two days and it was lovely to finally meet the man in the flesh.

I felt like sharing the story to keep with the festive times.

I’m sharing another post I made below because I do believe the connections we all make through this shared interest in FPL go a long way. Of course, sometimes the inverse can happen if we get too consumed by the game and let it affect our mood, but it is always worthwhile zooming out and remember that it is a game after all.

Anyway, coming back to FPL. I find myself in a position where I already own Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) and Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m) before the events of last Gameweek. I wrote about a move for Ekitike last time out when contemplating team structure.

With the unfortunate events that unfolded regarding injuries to Bruno Fernandes (£9.2m) and Alexander Isak (£10.3m), I find myself in a position where I’m likely ahead of transfers compared to the rest of the FPL managers. However, I also think that the two key differentials I was looking forward to owning will now become fairly template.

It’s all part of the game and there are pros and cons to both sides of the coin. By the way, for those wondering if Ekitike and Cunha are good transfers in, they absolutely are, in my opinion.

Now the path forward is what I’ll focus on with this article. Let us take a look at where we’re going to need transfers in the future:

LIVERPOOL ASSETS

Obviously, Liverpool are the team to target now with home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Burnley in the next five Gameweeks. That is the reason why Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) and Florian Wirtz (£8.1m) are popular considerations for everyone at the moment. I don’t own Virgil, which is why he’s definitely in my thinking, as Liverpool have looked a little better defensively of late. Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) would have been a very popular option right now but unfortunately, he’s suspended for the best game of the lot! He’s still a great option next week onwards, given his price and that he’s on penalties. He might even play on the right wing, which adds another string to his bow.

Why I say his price is important is because he’s a lot cheaper than Wirtz and we’re going to need transfers in the future for two things primarily.

GABRIEL’S RETURN

Firstly, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) isn’t far away from coming back to fitness and we must not forget that, alongside Erling Haaland (£15.1m), he was simply one of the best assets in the game when fit. If I move to Virgil or the more maverick Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) right now, they serve as decent, expensive placeholders for Gabriel when I want to get him (he might even be fit this Gameweek).

It is worth noting that you could potentially wait till Gameweek 22 to get him in but the way prices are moving nowadays, he could be a lot more expensive by then. For an asset like Gabriel, it isn’t worth doing.

CHELSEA’S RUN FROM GAMEWEEK 24

The other thing we need to save money for is Chelsea’s incredible run from Gameweek 24 onwards. I mean, a run that reads West Ham United (H), Wolves (A), Leeds United (H) and Burnley (H) is as good as it is possible from an FPL point of view. You can even go early on Chelsea with their run looking good from Gameweek 21 onwards.

These are the two standout places where we might use our transfers in the future, which is why I am wondering whether to move now or whether to accumulate transfers.

Other runs that stand out to me include:

  • Aston Villa from Gameweek 20 onwards
  • Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle United now

MY TEAM PLANS

In terms of my own team, these are the options I am looking at:

  • Save and play four at the back. Look at options next week.
  • Chris Richards (£4.6m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) to Virgil/Frimpong and Omar Alderete (£4.0m), which sets up a placeholder pricewise for Gabriel. The Brazilian could be an option as soon as now, however.
  • I would have really liked a punt on Wirtz but it requires an Igor Thiago (£7.1m) downgrade to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) and then keeps money tight for investment in defence.
  • I could do Yankuba Minteh (£6.1m) to Anthony Gordon (£7.3m), who I think is a very explosive asset, but unfortunately, his minutes are a concern. If his minutes looked better, I’d really, really fancy Gordon.

At the moment, I am leaning towards option one or two as I suspect Gabriel isn’t very far away from fitness. I will see what the press conferences bring before deciding.

I hope this article helps you with your planning as well. Happy holidays to all of you! May your arrows be green and hearts be full.

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
42 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sid07
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    for bb
    1) lee fee + o riley
    2) grealish + keane

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A assuming you mean MCI OReilly

      Open Controls
  2. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bruno F for?
    A) Saka
    B) Palmer
    C) Gordon
    D) Rogers
    E) Wirtz
    F) Bowen (changing to 3-4-3)

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Saka for me

      Open Controls
    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    which GK would you play?

    a. Sanchez v AVL (H)

    b. Dub v EVE (H)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      just now

      same dilemma here, FPL experts say Sanchez, peeps on here prefer Dub if that helps

      Open Controls
  4. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Anything on Hincapie in Artetas presser?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Quotes after Palace game - shoulder injury

      "Piero [Hincapie], something different, because he picked up an injury against Everton.”

      https://x.com/i/status/2004523980464759195

      Open Controls
  5. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bear in mind with Semenyo he's on 4 yellows and this transfer has to happen by the 10th which gives him 4 games left at Bournemouth. Two of these are Chelsea away and Arsenal. So I've sold on wildcard.

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      He’s not on my FH team and I’ll be selling next GW

      Open Controls
  6. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Best option here? Already did Guiu > dcl with the ft.

    A. Bruno > Wirtz -4
    B. Hincapie > keane -4
    C. Both for -8
    D. Save

    Sanchez
    O’reily Hincapie konate
    Saka BrunoG Foden Anderson
    Haaland Thiago dcl

    Dubravka vdv diouf brunoF

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Sell Bruno, Anderson 1st sub

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Gordon or Wirtz?

        Open Controls
    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would save. Anderson (assuming you’d bench him) is prob good for 4 points and I’m not sure you’ll get that back with a -4. Same with def options

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks. But I could be down to two defenders with Hincapie and konate doubts.

        Open Controls
  7. The Senate
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is it too risky to go Frimpong on FH, given he’s only played 29 mins since coming back from injury?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Don't mind the risk on FH

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have him right now

      Lack of options indicate he should start?

      Open Controls
      1. The Senate
        • 7 Years
        just now

        It’s him or play one of the mids at full back - which is possible

        Assuming Bradley’s injury is legit and not a ruse

        Open Controls
  8. Dazzler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Would you play Senesi or Andersen this week?
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Andersen

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have Andersen ahead of Senesi in bus team

      Open Controls
  9. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    My FH currently:

    Raya (Kinsky)
    Tarkowski-Keane-Ballard (Clyne, Gudmundsson)
    Saka-Rice-Cunha-Wirtz--MacA
    Haaland-Ekitike (Obi)

    GTG?

    (Still debating whether to go with Timber & Pickford or Raya & Keane and between MacA & Gravenberch)

    Open Controls
    1. Filthylutra
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      I'd be tempted by Gravenberch over Mac. Difficult to separate the others

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah.

        Mac Allister's form is awful and could be subbed earlier while Gravenberch is secure in terms of minutes.

        But Mac Allister could be on penalties (while Salah is in AFCON), if Gakpo is not playing & provides better attacking potential than Grav. (In theory
        of couse)

        Open Controls
  10. Filthylutra
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Got bench BB on. Risk sticking with Wilson, who might be benched or not start or take a -4 for Cunha or Gravenberch?

    Open Controls
  11. PL Ball
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pick one from each to play

    A) Wilson (WHU A)
    B) Tavernir (BRE A)

    1) Van den Berg (BOU H)
    2) Hincapie => Keane [and down to 2FTs after.]

    Open Controls
    1. Filthylutra
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      B - feeling that Wilson won't do 90 and could even start on the bench. Brentford aren't great away.

      Open Controls
      1. Filthylutra
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Spotted Brentford at home, would still go Tav. B2

        Open Controls
    2. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      A2 (if Wilson is fit)

      Open Controls
  12. Fuddled FC
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    a) Senesi > Keane
    b) Anderson > Mount
    c) neither, play Senesi v Bre

    Open Controls
    1. Filthylutra
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  13. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Last gw I chose wrong (benched Andersen) so help me make a defence decision.

    Play 1 or Keane in with last ft?

    I probably need Keane or other cheap Def for Andersen/Richards from gw19 anyway since the fixtures are tough and Richards could be injured.

    A) Richards if ok (TOT)
    B) Andersen (whu)
    C) Rodon (sun)
    D) 1FT Keane (bur)

    Open Controls
  14. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any update on Esteve other than late fitness test?

    Open Controls
  15. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who to bench:
    Thiago, Bowen, Gordon, Semenyo, Rogers, Foden

    Until last week: all my minileague rivals had Thiago, Foden, few had Bowen, none had Gordon, Semenyo, Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
  16. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    How would you sort out this mess

    -8 locked in

    Out Thiago Bruno Anderson
    In Etitka Roger’s Alderete

    Raya
    Timber Alderete O’Reilly
    Wilson Saka Foden Rogers Semenyo
    Haaland Ekitika

    Dubravka Guehi Chaloba Gulu

    Anything to change??

    Open Controls
  17. David De HEY YA
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    A...Frimpong/Miley

    B...Keane/CJones

    C...Kerkez/Miley

    D...James/Miley

    E...(save FT) Livramento/Xhaka

    Open Controls
  18. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wilson to neto or rogers for -4?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.