Dugout Discussion

Man Utd v Newcastle team news: Martinez starts

26 December 2025 681 comments
The festive fixture bonanza begins tonight at Old Trafford as Manchester United host Newcastle United.

The 20:00 GMT kick-off not only gets Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway but also begins a run of 40 Premier League matches in 14 days.

TEAM NEWS

How will United get on without Bruno Fernandes? This is the first time he’s been absent from a league squad in almost exactly a year, with his last missed match ironically being Newcastle at home in December 2024. The Red Devils lost 2-0.

He’s injured and makes way from the line-up tonight but Casemiro returns from a one-match suspension to take his place.

Lisandro Martinez also comes in for his first United start in over 10 months. He replaces Leny Yoro in the only other alteration Ruben Amorim has made to the side beaten at Aston Villa.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are unchanged from the 2-2 draw with Chelsea last Saturday.

There’s no Anthony Elanga, who reportedly has an ankle injury.

Nick Pope does make his return after a month out with a groin issue but is only among the substitutes.

£4.4m FPL midfielder Lewis Miley continues at right-back.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu, Mount, Cunha, Sesko.

Subs: Bayindir, Zirkzee, Malacia, Yoro, Fredricson, J Fletcher, T Fletcher, Lacey, Mantato.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey, Jacob Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Pope, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, Willock, A Murphy, Shahar, Neave, Alabi.

681 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Anderson to Miley
    Or
    Chalobah to Keane?

    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Neither

      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Then who ?

    2. Manani
      • 14 Years
      just now

      a

  2. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Who to bring in for Burnley game?

    A) Gordon
    B) Bruno G

    Think I need one for the Burnley Game

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

  3. Dr Funk
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    Am I right in saying there's unlikely to be a mega double game week this season?

    Ordinarily I'd save my second wild card to take advantage of doubles but it feels like this year with minimal doubles and so many chips that playing the second wild card early to freshen the team up and take advantage of Chelseas upcoming fixtures might be the move.

    Thoughts?

    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      just now

      There will still be some doubles and some blanks. I don't think the gains you'll make by using it now justify it, but everyone plays in a different way.

  4. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    When does FPL 26/27 open?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Season over for you too?

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    43 mins ago

    Having second thoughts on my planned move for Woltemade

    Sanchez-(Dubravka)
    Timber-Chalobah-Guéhi-(Cash-Gudmundson)
    Saka(VC)-Foden-Cherki-Rogers-Rice
    Haaland(C)-Ekitiké-(Guiu)

    I'm between 2 choices (3.1 bank)

    A - Guiu out for Woltemade (0.0 bank) before Wolte price rise / Rogers to the bench
    GW19 and GW 20 should have the most need for a top bench
    B - Improve defense (wait)

    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Woltemade isn't predicted to rise tonight, so no need to rush.
      I'd still do B by the way, his minutes don't inspire any confidence.

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        113.44% to rise tonite

        1. Count Olaf
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          You are right, it actually shows 119% right now. I checked it literally 5 minutes ago and he wasn't even on the first page, weird...

  6. I have no Wirtz
      34 mins ago

      Based on tonight’s game, still valid to bring in Cunha for gw19?

      1. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I think so, his next three are as good as it gets. Today they had to do a lot of defending, won't be the case against the likes of Wolves, Leeds and Burnley.

    • Norco
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Got exact money to do Bruno G to Cunha. Worth the FT?

    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who to bring ?

      A dorgu
      B Shaw

      Cheers

