Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 18?

Erling Haaland (£15.1m) notched his eighth double-digit haul of the season against West Ham United in Gameweek 17, delighting the 900,000+ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who played their Triple Captain chip on him.

This weekend, Manchester City travel to Nottingham Forest, no doubt making the captaincy decision straightforward for some.

However, in Captain Sensible, we consider whether there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian. Arsenal and Liverpool, for instance, enjoy favourable home fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 18 ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Haaland sits at the top of the standings, with 46.5% of site users believing the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 18.

Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m) is the one player pushing him hard in the poll, with over a third of respondents backing the in-form Frenchman.

Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) is a distant third and, even then, this lofty standing might be due to his name appearing first in the poll and him thus garnering a handful of accidental votes!

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks