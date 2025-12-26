Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 18?

26 December 2025 281 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Erling Haaland (£15.1m) notched his eighth double-digit haul of the season against West Ham United in Gameweek 17, delighting the 900,000+ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who played their Triple Captain chip on him.

This weekend, Manchester City travel to Nottingham Forest, no doubt making the captaincy decision straightforward for some.

However, in Captain Sensible, we consider whether there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian. Arsenal and Liverpool, for instance, enjoy favourable home fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 18 ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Haaland sits at the top of the standings, with 46.5% of site users believing the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 18.

Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m) is the one player pushing him hard in the poll, with over a third of respondents backing the in-form Frenchman.

Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) is a distant third and, even then, this lofty standing might be due to his name appearing first in the poll and him thus garnering a handful of accidental votes!

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

281 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Happy Christmas all! Is my wildcard team set?
    Verbuggen Dubravka
    Timber Konate OReilly | Alderete Clyne
    Rice Foden Wirtz Cunha | Miley
    Haaland Bowen Ekiteke

    Last decision is defence…
    A) Timber Konate
    B) Calafiori VVD
    C) Timber Keane

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Calafiori Konate Keane when possible

      Open Controls
  2. Ruinenlust
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Will Wilson start??

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Hope so as I only have Stach to jump in

      Open Controls
  3. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Thiago to Bowen or Keep?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Keep

      Open Controls
    2. Not again Shirley
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Would give Thiago BOU

      Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Keep

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Silly to go all in on Pool with some shirt term picks?

    Senesi and Minteh to Frimpong and Gravenberch?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Frimpong is fine for a punt, not really sure about Grav

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Really depends who they are in place of. But likely no

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Senesi and Minteh

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Better picks this week and probably next. But they are likely two future transfers waiting to happen

          Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Frimp maybe from the two

      Open Controls
  5. Lord of Ings
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    That Wilson news is a real bummer this week.
    Would you start Wilson or Rodon in this case?
    Expect Leeds Sunderland to be low scoring so I’m leaning towards Rodon as of now

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      What news?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27472918

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. Lord of Ings
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Silva on team news: "Wilson - it looked more serious than it is right now. It was a big knock on the knee. It's still painful, & we will assess him. Muniz & Sess are out. I'm hopeful about Wilson, games come thick & fast - let's hope we can have him available."

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Ta, unclear and it seems significant risk

          Open Controls
  6. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    BB activated. But should I hold a week?

    18: Dubravka (EVE), Rodon (sun), VdV (cry), Minteh (ars)
    19: Dubravka (NEW), Rodon (liv), VdV (bre), Minteh (whu)

    19 much better for Minteh, but with a FT I might well ditch him next week (probably Miley). Think 18 is better for the rest.

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I'd go 18

      Open Controls
  7. TalingtonFC
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Play:

    a)Chalobah or
    b) Anderson

    GK is Sanchez.

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Keane There Dunne That
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. TalingtonFC
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  8. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Good to go? 0 FT, 4.6 it

    Roefs
    NOR Timber Collins
    Foden Rice Semenyo LeFee
    Haaland C Ekitike VC Thiago

    Dub Mukiele Szobo Esteve

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Lovely

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Cheers man. Hope to maintain top 100k OR this GW

        Open Controls
    2. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Excellent, great bench too

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thanks man

        Open Controls
  9. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Raya
    Virgil, Andersen, Timber, Richards
    Bruno, Wilson, Foden, Saka
    Thiago, Haaland

    Dubravka, Anderson, Rodon, Guiu

    3ft 1.4 itb

    A Richards to Keane
    B Roll (hope Richards starts, if not Rodon/Anderson off bench)

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      A i think if you've plenty of FT's

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      A because I think Palace defence is one to move off soon anyway

      Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Fuddled FC
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Struggling to decide whether to get Mount in for the next couple as a punt

    a) Anderson > Mount
    b) just play Senesi

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      A is nice if it doesn't waste a FT that would be better used in B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Neither - start Anderson

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Or sell Senesi as Biggsy suggested

        Open Controls
      2. Fuddled FC
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Against City?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          4 pointer

          Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      B no mount please

      Open Controls
    4. Dannyb
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I've just got Mount to enable funds for Ekitike, I don't hate it.

      Open Controls
    5. tokara
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Graven

      Open Controls
    6. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      B Do Anderson to KDH when available
      Man Utd are going to miss so many creative players with Bruno, Ahmad & Mbeumo not available

      Open Controls
    7. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Casemiro 😛

      Open Controls
      1. tokara
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I tot of that but lisandro is back

        Open Controls
  11. Sid07
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    1) lee fee + O riley
    2) grealish + keane

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      1 like me above

      Open Controls
      1. Sid07
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        not confident on lefee

        Open Controls
  12. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Search by players, teams for updates:

    https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      "we value your privacy... Accept all or pay £0.49/m to reject"

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        On Duckduckgo. No charges!

        Open Controls
  13. PScholes18
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Bruno is out, Wilson flagged.
    Got Keane, Rodon and Miley on the bench. Which is better?

    A: Bruno out for a hit. Keane to cover Wilson
    B: Keep Bruno til after deadline and play Keane. Rodon/Miley to cover Wilson.

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Depends on the upgrade for Bruno. More than likely just play Keane if its a hit

      Open Controls
      1. PScholes18
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        9.3 to spend, but already with City and Arsenal triple-up. Leaning towards playing Keane, but feels kinda boring...

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Points can be boring sometimes.

          Open Controls
  14. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Would you sell Hartman for a hit for other 3.8-4.0 def? On BB.

    Or Wilson to Gordon -4?

    Open Controls
  15. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Minteh to Rodgers or just play Minteh? For free

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Maybe to Gordon?

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        United away though. Fancy him there??

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Yeah

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Do you have an alternative option to start a defender and bench Minteh?

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        LaCroix.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Start Lacroix and save FT

          Open Controls
  16. Conners
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Any idea on what Ekitike's EO will be this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      1M+ transfers in, up to 32% -ish overall ownership

      Open Controls
      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yeah, should be quite high.

        Open Controls
  17. BR510
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Rogers over Bowen from gw20 right?

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Yeah. I'm considering that

        Open Controls
    • RealMadrid4Ever
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Best Bruno F replacement? Have cunha ,foden,wilson

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 hours ago

        Differential is Palmer after Maresca interview?

        Blues boss Enzo Maresca also believes Cole Palmer is ready to last a whole match, having seen his recovery carefully managed.

        Open Controls
        1. RealMadrid4Ever
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Don’t have budget for Palmer

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Rice Rogers Gordon

            Open Controls
    • ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Been thinking of best replacement for Bruno and here is my order:

      1) Cunha
      2) Wirtz
      3) Gordon

      Would prefer Wirtz but the fact Cunha will be the talisman now and likely on pens sways it.
      Anyone care to differ or should I stick to this transfer Bruno to Cunha?
      I have no other untied, pool attacking options or Newcastle.

      Open Controls
      1. LOS BLANCOS
        • 11 Years
        just now

        In that order

        Open Controls
    • Masny19
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      40 mins ago

      Saka, szobo —-> Rice, Wirtz?

      Open Controls

