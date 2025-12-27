Dugout Discussion

Chelsea v Aston Villa: Enzo starts, Watkins a sub

27 December 2025 104 comments
One more match to go today, and it’s an intriguing one: Chelsea v Aston Villa.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

It’s fourth v third based on pre-Gameweek table places, although Chelsea have slipped down to fifth after Liverpool’s win earlier.

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca makes two changes from the 2-2 draw at Newcastle United.

One comes at centre-half as Benoit Badiashile replaces Wesley Fofana.

The other alteration sees Enzo Fernandez come in for Malo Gusto. That will mean a move back to right-back for Reece James, following his recent stint in midfield.

Estevao and Liam Delap return from injury and make the bench. 

There are two changes for the hosts, too, as Donyell Malen and Emiliano Buendia are preferred to Amadou Onana and Ollie Watkins.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Fofana, Tosin, Acheampong, Gusto, Santos, Estevao, Gittens, Delap.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Buendia, Rogers, Malen. 

Subs: Bizot, Digne, Garcia, Bogarde, Hemmings, Onana, Sancho, Watkins, Jimoh-Aloba.

  1. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    13 mins ago

    On a green, but don’t really wanna watch Sanchez and Chelsea with Dubravka on my bench. He only needs a CS and a penalty save to put me right.

  2. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Unlike most, have paid 4.7m for Dubravka points with useless Sels just sitting on the bench. At least points this week have saved me a transfer when 3 from defense are injured.

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sels 4.6 now. Been tracking those drops since gameweek 2.

      I started Dub this week, but would be nice for Sels to get his place back at least. Juicy fixture next week.

      1. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        I got him in GW13. Yeah he dropped to 4.6M but I paid 4.7M for him. I’m hoping he gets to play next week. Back to back Everton fixtures gold.

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Paid 5m. Keepers always my Achilles heel.

    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      The cool kids have spent 6m to get 2 points most week.

  3. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Need Palmer to go bonkers

    3% EO near my rank

  4. DROP IT LIKE IT'S HART
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    59 with Rogers and Mateta to go. Could have been so much more with Ekitike TC.

    1. pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Great score

  5. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Close Cole

  6. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    another dreadful gameweek. VVD Worst pick of the season, Timber a close 2nd since i got him in, OReily the most overrated "attacking" full back all he does is stand in the opponent's box without actually trying to score, so sick of him

    37 with just lacroix and dcl left only going to get worse. A rogers goal and i might even drop out of top 10k

    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      You've got a very template looking team
      But fair play to you for your overall rank .
      Dropping out of 10k rank is something many on here can only dream about .
      You're in a good position to strike back & next gameweek starts on Tuesday

  7. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Richards to

    A) Frimpong
    B) Gabriel

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      B, no question

  8. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    I may get Palmer in for Saka

  9. Sailboats
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Saka > Palmer

    coming soon

  10. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Chalobah haul needed

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    There must be loads of chips in play before the Gw19 turnaround, so if you're close to the safety score then you've done okay.

    1. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      This. I have a small green arrow but no Rogers or Chelsea boys and I am pleased.

  12. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Do people not realize palmer wont even start on tuesday?

    1. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Why not?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        they have city next weekend. he wont start 3 games in a week when theyre being so cautious with him

    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's back to fitness after injury layoff. Less fatigued than most Chelsea players.

    3. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I dont think that's a given by any means..think he starts and get 70-75 odd

  13. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Matty Cash loves a goal at Xmas as well

  14. umerlfc
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Cunha or Wirtz?

    1. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I went Wirtz with the logic being he is improving, Liverpool have two nice fixtures, Wirtz has an in form striker to tee up and I am unsure how effective Cunha will be without the star cast supporting him. I got a goal and 3BPS out of that decision.

    2. DROP IT LIKE IT'S HART
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I now have both. Just done Minteh to Cunha.

  15. F4L
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    looks like its 442 for villa with rogers up top

    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Rogers behind Malen, no?

  16. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Dubravka on the bench 🙁

    I can’t really complain with Leno tho, 2 cleanies on the trot.

  17. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Who is Best Defender for next GW ?

