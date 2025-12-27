Chelsea v Aston Villa: Enzo starts, Watkins a sub

One more match to go today, and it’s an intriguing one: Chelsea v Aston Villa.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

It’s fourth v third based on pre-Gameweek table places, although Chelsea have slipped down to fifth after Liverpool’s win earlier.

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca makes two changes from the 2-2 draw at Newcastle United.

One comes at centre-half as Benoit Badiashile replaces Wesley Fofana.

The other alteration sees Enzo Fernandez come in for Malo Gusto. That will mean a move back to right-back for Reece James, following his recent stint in midfield.

Estevao and Liam Delap return from injury and make the bench.

There are two changes for the hosts, too, as Donyell Malen and Emiliano Buendia are preferred to Amadou Onana and Ollie Watkins.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Fofana, Tosin, Acheampong, Gusto, Santos, Estevao, Gittens, Delap.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Buendia, Rogers, Malen.

Subs: Bizot, Digne, Garcia, Bogarde, Hemmings, Onana, Sancho, Watkins, Jimoh-Aloba.