@joaopcc2ilva’s Fantasy Liga Portugal Betclic Gameweek 16 team reveal is here. In this article, he’ll be walking you through his latest team, transfers, and also captaincy decisions ahead of the weekend.

TEAM REVEAL

The final matchday of the year arrives with a reduced schedule, as four teams will not feature this weekend, with both of their fixtures postponed to the following round.

GOALKEEPERS

Starting with the goalkeepers, the picks are Lazar Carevic (€5.1M) and André Gomes (€4.6M). Carevic takes the starting spot, while André Gomes offers a cheaper alternative.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I begin with one of the standout performers from the previous matchday, Eduardo Quaresma (€5.4M). He continues as a starter for Sporting and benefits from a favourable fixture.

For this round, I have doubled up on Famalicão defenders with Leo Realpe (€4.5M) and Justin De Haas (€5.2M). Both rank among the strongest options for clean sheets and duels won, which makes the double-up appealing.

Next is Kevin Boma (€4.4M), who has played an important role in Estoril’s defensive structure and now has a more favourable home fixture.

Rounding off the defence is Alberto Costa (€6.1M). Despite coming off at half-time last round due to a knock, he is expected to start and remains in the team for his consistent contributions.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Nais Djouhara (€5.5M) features after establishing himself as one of Arouca’s top performers and now plays at home against Alverca.

Luís Esteves (€6.0M) keeps his place despite recent returns falling short, as he remains a key figure for Gil Vicente.

Mathias De Amorim (€4.5M) offers a budget-friendly option and stands out as Famalicão’s best midfielder. One of the surprise packages of the season, he has already found the net and carries further goal threat.

Francisco Trincão (€11.6M) remains a constant in my selections. He plays a central role for Sporting and stays heavily involved in their attacking output. As last week showed, he continues to deliver with goals and man-of-the-match performances.

Completing the midfield is Victor Froholdt (€6.5M), who remains one of Porto’s most influential players. He contributes at both ends of the pitch and stands out as the league’s leading box-to-box midfielder.

FORWARDS

Up front, Pablo (€5.9M) returns to the team. He came back from injury last week and scored a late equaliser, and he is expected to start again this round.

Luis Suárez (€10.7M) also features. After a blank last matchday, he now has a strong home fixture against weaker opposition and remains first choice for penalties.

Finally, Samu Aghehowa (€11.5M) completes the forward line. He failed to score last round, but a home match against the league’s weakest side should provide plenty of opportunities to return.