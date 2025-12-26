FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 18

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, while the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Goalkeepers rarely influence big-chance creation, so limiting opposition threat should remain the priority in FPL Challenge. With that in mind, there are few better options than David Raya, who could register consecutive league clean sheets as Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion in Gameweek 18.

Liverpool also look well placed. Arne Slot’s side are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions and welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers, who rank bottom of the league for goals scored this season. That fixture gives Alisson Becker strong clean-sheet potential.

There are several other viable routes this week, including Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma away to Nottingham Forest, Everton’s Jordan Pickford away to Burnley, and Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson hosting Tottenham Hotspur.

DEFENDERS

Several defenders continue to offer a strong level of creativity, and Neco O’Reilly stands out among them. The Manchester City full-back has created a joint-leading five big chances among defenders this season, so an away trip to Nottingham Forest brings the potential for both defensive and attacking returns.

Chelsea’s full-backs also rank highly for chance creation. Reece James matches O’Reilly with five big chances created, while no defender has produced more chances overall than Marc Cucurella, who leads the league with 20. A home fixture against an in-form Aston Villa presents a challenge, but both remain capable of delivering.

Marcos Senesi also features prominently among the league’s most creative defenders, ranking highly for both chances and big chances created. Bournemouth have struggled defensively in recent weeks, but a meeting with Brentford could provide an opportunity to pair attacking involvement with a clean sheet.

Elsewhere, Michael Keane of Everton and Jurrien Timber of Arsenal are two further defenders worth consideration ahead of the new round.

MIDFIELDERS

No side has scored more goals than Manchester City so far this season. A trip to Nottingham Forest could allow them to capitalise, and Rayan Cherki stands out as a key option for Challengers. Alongside his league-leading seven assists, no midfielder has created more big chances than the Frenchman, with 10 to his name.

Bukayo Saka is another player who should appeal. Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion, a fixture that could provide the platform for Saka to add to the seven big chances he has already created this season. Teammate Declan Rice, who has produced nine big chances himself, also offers a strong alternative.

At the other end, no side has conceded more goals than Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, which puts the Liverpool attack firmly in focus. While inconsistent for much of the campaign, Florian Wirtz has registered two assists across his last four outings and heads into the round with momentum.

Elsewhere, Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth and Cole Palmer of Chelsea remain two further viable options for the new Gameweek.

FORWARDS

João Pedro has proven a frustrating asset for FPL managers this season, but he remains, by some distance, the league’s most creative forward. The Chelsea attacker has produced 21 chances created so far, seven more than second-placed Evanilson.

With creativity in mind, Jarrod Bowen also stands out as a strong option. The West Ham United talisman has already registered 14 chances created this season and now faces a home fixture against Fulham, who have shown inconsistency at the back.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace also offer potential heading into the new Gameweek.

TEAM REVEAL

This week was actually very tricky. Sticking to one player from each team made it very difficult.

Ultimately, though, Cherki has played around 500+ minutes and still produced 10 big chances this season, which is wild. I think based on that and his recent form, I’ll captain him.

Pickford was easy due to his clean sheet potential, whilst Reece James could be nice punt. If he doesn’t start for some reason, I’ll back Cucurella.

Saka and Wirtz are two more great options, while Bowen just feels like a case of process of elimination with other forwards.

