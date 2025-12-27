Forest v Man City: Pep goes unchanged again

Saturday’s football kicks off with Nottingham Forest v Manchester City.

The action gets underway at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Nicolas Domínguez replaces Douglas Luiz in Forest’s only change.

John Victor keeps his place ahead of Matz Sels in goal.

Manchester City are unchanged yet again!

Rodri returns to the squad and is among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: John Victor, Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus.

Subs: Sels, Morato, Zinchenko, Abbott, Luiz, McAtee, Awoniyi, Kalimunedo, Bakwa.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Rodri, Savinho, Khusanov, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis, R. Heskey.