Forest v Man City: Pep goes unchanged again

27 December 2025 512 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Saturday’s football kicks off with Nottingham Forest v Manchester City.

The action gets underway at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Nicolas Domínguez replaces Douglas Luiz in Forest’s only change.

John Victor keeps his place ahead of Matz Sels in goal. 

Manchester City are unchanged yet again!

Rodri returns to the squad and is among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: John Victor, Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus.

Subs: Sels, Morato, Zinchenko, Abbott, Luiz, McAtee, Awoniyi, Kalimunedo, Bakwa.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Rodri, Savinho, Khusanov, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis, R. Heskey.

  1. Tommy J
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Typical I bench boost and no Timber..

  2. The Big Fella
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Decided I prefer the certainty of minutes with Wirtz and sold Harry Wilson for him. I now wish I hadn’t as the WHU defence looks bad. C’est la vie

  3. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    What happened to Calafiori the useless fker

    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Injured in the warm up

  4. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Schade lovely G

    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Thiago A

      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Hallelujah

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Great

  5. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Where was that last week on my FH Schade? What a troll

  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Raul and Harry lively start

  7. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Hugo post

    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      He's warming up

  8. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Brighton looking good

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Brighton & Wolves G much needed

  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Wirtz to Ekitike

    Off the post

  10. Utopsis
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Punish sellers Thiago! Sounds like a good start

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Goal
    Arsenal

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Ode

      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Saka A

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Saka tees it up for a decent finish from the edge of the box

  12. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Damn looks like i’m out of the cup. Cup opponent gets Cherki off the bench for Grealish

  13. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Saka assist! Congrats to cappers. Mega haul here 😎

  14. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Chiesa lucky ref missed that elbow

  15. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Anyone who still believes that Ødegaard has lost his place to Eze?

    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      rotation I'd say.
      whoever form drops the other will come in

  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    It's all Brentford

    Schade with another chance

    This is the Arsenal goal

    https://x.com/i/status/2004934460136194450

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      The full move

      https://x.com/i/status/2004934518554366296

  17. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Pool midfield need to step up

