Palace v Spurs team news: Richarlison recalled, no Richards

28 December 2025 265 comments
avfc82
The final match of Gameweek 18 sees Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur square off at Selhurst Park.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Oliver Glasner makes four changes from the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Dean Henderson, Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes and Justin Devenny come into the starting XI.

Walter Benitez, Jaydee Canvot and Eddie Nketiah drop to the bench, while Chris Richards is injured.

As for Spurs, Kevin Danso and Richarlison replace the suspended Cristian Romero and Xavi Simons.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Devenny, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Nketiah, Uche, Esse, Canvot, Sosa, Rodney, Drakes-Thomas, Benamar

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Bergvall, Kolo Muani, Richarlison

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Palhinha, Tel, Johnson, Takai, Odobert, Davies, Scarlett

265 Comments
  Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is it worth to get VVD/Keane over Saliba?Tricky fixtures for Arsenal.

    Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keane possibly. Don’t go near VVD.

    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Liverpool have something like 5 clean sheets in 18. Awful record. VVD is gone as soon as I can spare the transfer

    Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Find 0.3m to get Gabriel

    Old Wulfrunian
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      cheers both

  FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Out of the cup on a draw due to goals scored…

  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    Having a bad week?
    My Mates bench
    He is getting Rondon in for Calif
    Im 140 points ahead on the season

    Dúbravka - 11
    Rodon - 1
    Van de Ven - 11
    Xhaka - 6

  mookie
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    45-45 in the cup.
    One goal each.
    12 goals conceded each in the starting 11. If bench counts as well then I won.

    Did I win or, will the towers flip a coin?

    fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      It's right there on the page:

      If a cup match is drawn, then the following tie-breaks will be applied until a winner is found:

      Most goals scored in the Gameweek
      Fewest goals conceded in the Gameweek
      Virtual coin toss

      mookie
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        My question is, fewest goals conceded starting 11, or the whole squad?

        fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Scores/TBs are only based on XI and never on bench/squad.

    Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Coin flip

      mookie
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Bench players (unless you’re on BB or autosub) don’t contribute to your GW score so I don’t see why they’d be part of the tiebreaker.

    g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Managed 52 opponent played BB 62 🙁

  Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Guehi (FUL)
    B) Tarkowski (nfo)
    C) Chalobah (BOU)
    D) Semenyo (che)
    E) H.Wilson (cpa)

  Rwilliams90
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Just watched the highlights of the Arsenal game. Do not sell Saka.

  Absolutely Muñozed
      6 mins ago

      should we avoid Gabriel for one or two GWs?

      Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I’m bringing him in this GW

    Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hey guys - with only one ft & 2.2 itb and this defence, would you switch out Timber (doubtful) to Gabriel?

      Defence is Timber (Doubt), Andersen, Gvardiol, Cash (Suspended) Gudmonssen ( away to Pool)

      Have Rice & Saka so unable to double up on Arsenal defence..

    FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Do you think Eze starts midweek? Might be worth a punt on a FH

