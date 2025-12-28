Palace v Spurs team news: Richarlison recalled, no Richards

The final match of Gameweek 18 sees Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur square off at Selhurst Park.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Oliver Glasner makes four changes from the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Dean Henderson, Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes and Justin Devenny come into the starting XI.

Walter Benitez, Jaydee Canvot and Eddie Nketiah drop to the bench, while Chris Richards is injured.

As for Spurs, Kevin Danso and Richarlison replace the suspended Cristian Romero and Xavi Simons.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Devenny, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Nketiah, Uche, Esse, Canvot, Sosa, Rodney, Drakes-Thomas, Benamar

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Bergvall, Kolo Muani, Richarlison

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Palhinha, Tel, Johnson, Takai, Odobert, Davies, Scarlett