Fixtures

Festive FPL fixture frenzy: Where could rotation strike?

30 December 2025 11 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
The festive fixture pile-up is upon us! While most clubs had ample periods of rest heading into Gameweek 18, the quick turnarounds start in earnest now.

Tuesday will be the first of three more Gameweek deadlines to negotiate in the space of eight days.

This is the time of year when rotation ratchets up a notch, as Premier League bosses attempt to manage weary legs and fatigue-influenced injuries.

For Fantasy managers, it’s a time to get benches in order as one or two emergency substitutes may be needed.

Here, we take a look at turnaround times between league fixtures over the coming week or so. In doing so, we will look at the Gameweeks in which clubs have the least amount of rest – which potentially heightens the risk of rotation.

GAMEWEEKS 18-21 OVERVIEW: RECOVERY DAYS

Here we can see the recovery days for each Premier League team. Our huge thanks go to Legomane for the graphic:

fixture festive

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United have the most generous schedules overall.

While the Gunners have a quick turnaround to the Villa game, it’s a manageable Tuesday-Saturday-Thursday run thereafter.

Liverpool’s tricky jump is the 67.5 hours between Gameweeks 19 and 20. Other than that, there are liberal recovery times on either side.

Man Utd and Newcastle have identical Friday-Tuesday-Sunday-Wednesday schedules, with the Gameweek 20-21 turnaround the quickest. Even then, that’s over 72 hours between games.

The worst off overall? That would be Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur. All four clubs play Sunday-Thursday-Sunday-Wednesday, getting two days fewer rest than the four clubs previously mentioned.

The Eagles are already running on fumes after a busy December, while Sunderland are six men down due to Africa Cup of Nations involvement.

GAMEWEEK 19

  • The good: Brentford, Fulham, Liverpool, Man City (all Sat-Thu)
  • The not-so-bad: Man Utd, Newcastle (Fri-Tue), C Palace, Leeds, Sunderland, Spurs (Sun-Thu)
  • The ugly: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Everton, Nottm Forest, West Ham, Wolves (all Sat-Tue)

GAMEWEEK 20

  • The good: Chelsea, Everton, Man Utd, Newcastle (all Tue-Sun)
  • The not-so-bad: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth, Burnley, Nottm Forest, West Ham, Wolves (all Tue-Sat)
  • The ugly: Brentford, C Palace, Fulham, Leeds, Liverpool, Man City, Sunderland, Spurs (all Thu-Sun)

GAMEWEEK 21

  • The good: Arsenal (Sat-Thu)
  • The not-so-bad: Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth, Burnley, Wolves (all Sat-Wed), Liverpool (Sun-Thu)
  • The ugly: Nottm Forest, West Ham (Sat-Tue), Brentford, Chelsea, C Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle, Nottm Forest, Sunderland (Sun-Wed)
FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

11 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    On FH, leave one player out of this lot

    A Foden
    B Saka
    C Cherki
    D. Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. BR510
        23 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Ausman
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Leaning this too

          Open Controls
    2. BR510
        34 mins ago

        Buy:
        1. Neto
        2. Rogers
        3. Gordon

        When: (in comparison to Thiago points)
        A. This week
        B. Next week

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Id keep Thiago then worry about it next week

          Open Controls
      • Gazzpfc
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Cunha Verbruggen Gabriel in for Semenyo Timber and Raya -8

        verbruggen
        O’Reilly Chalobah Guehi Gabriel

        Saka Foden Cunha Roger’s

        Haaland Ekitika

        Dubravka Wilson Alderete Gulu

        Anything to change?

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Maybe start Wilson for a defender assuming it’s the Fulham Wilson

          Open Controls
          1. Gazzpfc
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yes Harry Wilson

            Not ideal -8 I’ve gone transfer crazy 14 transfers in 3 wks but that’s because of price increases

            Next week would you do Wilson to Rice for free?

            Open Controls
      • Thomas Magnum
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        TC left, who to play it on? Low ranked but have had a few good weeks in a row so good time to really turn the season around
        A) Haaland
        B) Ekitike
        C) Cunha
        D) Cherki

        Open Controls
      • uzbeque
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Semenyo ---> Cunha yes or no?
        Thiago ---> Woltemade yes or no?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.