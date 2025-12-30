FPL General’s Gameweek 19 team reveal

With Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their team plans before Tuesday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, continues to plough on without Erling Haaland (£15.1m)!

Here, he outlines his transfer for the week ahead.

Gameweek 18 Review

The Troops performed well in Gameweek 18, the midfielders in particular doing the heavy lifting. A 400k green arrow was achieved following a 1m red the previous week when Erling Haaland (£15.1m) recorded a 16-pointer vs. West Ham. I enjoyed his blank against Nottingham Forest! The overall rank is now sitting at 2.9m. With three Gameweeks coming up in quick succession, I’m hopeful that more ground can be made up.

My recent midfield moves have produced the goods. Rayan Cherki (£6.7m) and Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) were purchased for Gameweek 17, then Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) joined them last week. Another new midfielder has already been signed for Gameweek 19, so fingers crossed the hot streak will continue!

A -4 was taken last Gameweek to bring in Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m). After Haaland blanked, Ekitike going big would’ve been huge, but it wasn’t to be.

Clean sheets are hard to come by these days! The Arsenal defensive double-up hasn’t worked out (yet!). Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) has been a disastrous pick but he’ll survive for Leeds (home). I’m happy to hold Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) for now.

Gameweek 19 Team