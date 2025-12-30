Preamble

The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 19

30 December 2025 251 comments
rainy rainy
Hello from the future.

It’s a long-awaited holiday in my world, one that began with a long day’s journey to tomorrow night. Cross the International Date Line and the phrase ‘at the time of writing’ is no longer a shared understanding but a cue to do quick maths in base-12.

Games are kicking off in the middle of the night here, only tomorrow, and anyway, at the time of writing, I’m roughly a working day ahead of FPL Towers.

Antipodean problems, you say, and I can hear the laughter from my Dead Zone compatriots already. Funny though, how thinking backwards around the clock lumbers my brain while the temporal challenge I’m used to, relative to FPL Towers, is a simple clockwise sum.

Let’s hope that’s a metaphor for the year to come: looking forward to the future, regardless of how difficult it might be to look back.

Plenty of us on here week on week, lamenting a hit that missed or a Bench Boost that wasn’t. It fits, then, that today’s kick-off unlocks our second set of chips. New inflection points to ponder as we cross that line on the calendar into a fresh new year, whenever that is, wherever you are in the world. A handful of second chances to rise or fall relative to the rest. Hours later, we’re into January and the winter transfer window opens, a fresh new crop of players decanted into the transfers screen.

And with all that comes the beginning of the end, Gameweek 19 commencing the back half of the season, warp speed towards Survival Sunday and an endless summer before it’s time to do it all again.

It’s getting late here, and before I hare off on some fresh new year Fantasy waffle, Zophar’s already reminded us not to take this Fantasy business too seriously. So, I’ll take a serious tack towards the personal and wish you and yours, from my shared desk space here at my far-flung family’s kitchen table, a very happy new year.

  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Wildcard active.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      😆 almost forgot about this entitlement

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      This is the way.

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      27 mins ago

      He who hesitates is lost

  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Raya
    Timber Saliba Gabriel Hincapie
    Ode Zubimendi Merino
    Saka Gyokeres Trossard

    https://x.com/i/status/2006077908738261132

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Gabriel brace incoming

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        *Timber

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        No arsenal defence in my team scary stuff...

    2. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Wonderful.

    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      cheers

      i wish arteta would start eze and ode together . i understand not doing it in this fixture i guess

      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        55 mins ago

        *with rice out will saka take outswinging corners as well or zubimendi to stick with a right footer?

        find out soon enough

  3. fantasist
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Timber starts

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Never in doubt

    2. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Timber to punish me taking him out on FH

    3. chocolove
      • 15 Years
      58 mins ago

      Got him for 5.7
      Season keeper

      1. FantasyTony
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        *defender

  4. chocolove
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Timberrrrr

  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Ojinnaka and Olagunju both benched for Wolves 😮

    1. chocolove
      • 15 Years
      57 mins ago

      Wolves slowly change from Portuguese to African squad

      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        56 mins ago

        Nigerian*

        Africa is not a country so can't compare to Portugal

        1. chocolove
          • 15 Years
          28 mins ago

          Okidoki

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      What about Olojiggli?

    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      Who?

  6. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    Nuno drops Summerville for Wilson.

    1. S.Kuqi
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      For a moment I thought for Hwilson

  7. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Dorgu starts OOP again and Zirkzee comes in for Mount

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Zirkzee starts for United.

      United 0-1 Wolves.

    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      nice, I got him without even realising he was OOP

    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Zirkzee? What happened Lacey

  8. chocolove
    • 15 Years
    59 mins ago

    Dorgu Zirkzee Cunha
    Sesko

    Not bad

  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Eze still on the bench

    Hincapie does play

  10. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Havertz is back on bench

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    McGinn benched and Sancho starts

    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Arsenal CS locked

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        54 mins ago

        Villa look really light at the back without Kamara. Bogarde also subbing for Cash. Can't see this going well for them.

      2. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        54 mins ago

        Hope not

  12. Utopsis
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Mane 1st sub on FH! 😮

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Sadio?

      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Hehe I wish. The Wolves fella

  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    Was forced to do Rodon > Heaven to field XI this week. 5 FTs evaporated in the space of 3 weeks xD

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      I did mine in 2 😎

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        1 here

        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          20 mins ago

          Show off

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      What did you do with that scam of a Calafiori? I sold for Thiaw.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Benched him, already had Thiaw

  14. mookie
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Larsen benched again. He's so gone in January. I wonder how many others.

    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      He's been atrocious, his market value has surely plummeted

      1. mookie
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        There might be some desperate teams out there.

        1. Utopsis
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Potentially in the Championship or some mid table teams in Europe, yeah

    2. chocolove
      • 15 Years
      50 mins ago

      Worst goal per minutes for striker

    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      West Ham will pay £30m for him

  15. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    So far so good with starters. Van Hecke and Alderete as cover for Richards/O'Reilly/Foden.

  16. Count Olaf
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Nice of Maresca to field such a weak XI and make sure Semenyo gets to say goodbye with a goal or two

  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Lacey info was wrong.

    Supposed itk is blocked...

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27484161

    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      How could you do this to me Tony

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Ban

    3. TKC07
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Ban

    4. chocolove
      • 15 Years
      49 mins ago

      I demand a refund Tony...
      TCed him...

    5. mookie
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      This one might be worth keeping an eye on:
      https://x.com/EFC_Home/status/2006049665087676500

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        This account posted the info first

        https://x.com/i/status/2006006339114525094

  18. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Mixed bag. I got Woltemade (bad) and Palmer (good) and dodged James.

  19. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Went Calafiori over hinca 2 gws ago to save future transfer, his price easier to get to gab, if funds short, lack of transfers, Calafiori was still fine

    Course he’s out, hinca plays

  20. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Eddie Howe is such a filthy liar I can't

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      lol filthy, what was the lie?

      1. tucaoneo
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Wissa not ready to start yadayadayada

  21. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    E Anderson is my sub for Rice. Cant wait to get his 1-4pts.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why are you so excited about -3 points?

  22. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    This Sels injury and then losing place so painful, I think a real good chance of Forest keeping a CS tonight too
    Now need to do a GK transfer

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      John looks decent his shirt until a big blunder

  23. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Which game you watching?

    1. chocolove
      • 15 Years
      43 mins ago

      Arsenal aston villa for sure

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Bur New

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Stranger Things

    4. mookie
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      You mean the first half of which game.
      The Chelsea one here.

    5. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      The Palmer one, then the United one while flicking between the Arsenal one

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        And then none of them once they hit half time and the GW already looks to be in shite

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          29 mins ago

          lol

    6. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Chelsea

  24. mad_beer ✅
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    No Rice, no Calafiori and Kamara banned. Great GW so far.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Mate, if you own Kamara, it might be time to pick up a new hobby.

  25. el polako
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Brought in Michael Keane for Calafiori.

    Where is my Everton defender?

  26. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Is anyone not able to field a full 11 so far
    With 4 games to go on Thursday

  27. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    Think I'm going to take a hit this GW
    Timber > Gabriel
    Oreilly > Keane

    Means I can keep.Semenyo at ManC and still make transfers.

  28. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    32 mins ago

    After free hitting all game week my actual team looks weird. Two FTs at least

    Dub (Sanchez)
    Timber, Tarkowski, Nunes (Senesi, Esteve)
    Saka, Foden, Rogers, BrunoG (Wilson)
    Haaland, Thiago (Ekiteke)

