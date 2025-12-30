Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 19?

Erling Haaland (£15.1m) blanked for the fourth time in seven Gameweeks as the Norwegian’s feast-or-famine form continued against Nottingham Forest. In the other three matches in that run, he has returned at least 13 points.

On Thursday, Manchester City travel to Sunderland, a team that Haaland failed to score against just four Gameweeks ago.

In Captain Sensible, we consider whether there is a case to look beyond the top-scoring player in Fantasy. Players from Liverpool and Manchester United provide the competition: they enjoy favourable home fixtures against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 19 ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Haaland sits at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings, albeit it is closer than usual. Over a third of site users still believe the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 19.

Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) are vying for second place in the poll, boasting 18% and 16% of the vote, respectively. Both players have been in impressive form, notching nine attacking returns between them over the last four Gameweeks.

Elsewhere, Cole Palmer (£10.4m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% support. Chelsea host Bournemouth, while Newcastle travel to relegation-threatened Burnley.

Again, Bruno being the top option in the sidebar poll has probably led to him receiving more votes than expected!

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks