Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 19?

30 December 2025 346 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Erling Haaland (£15.1m) blanked for the fourth time in seven Gameweeks as the Norwegian’s feast-or-famine form continued against Nottingham Forest. In the other three matches in that run, he has returned at least 13 points.

On Thursday, Manchester City travel to Sunderland, a team that Haaland failed to score against just four Gameweeks ago.

In Captain Sensible, we consider whether there is a case to look beyond the top-scoring player in Fantasy. Players from Liverpool and Manchester United provide the competition: they enjoy favourable home fixtures against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 19 ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 19

Haaland sits at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings, albeit it is closer than usual. Over a third of site users still believe the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 19.

Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) are vying for second place in the poll, boasting 18% and 16% of the vote, respectively. Both players have been in impressive form, notching nine attacking returns between them over the last four Gameweeks.

Elsewhere, Cole Palmer (£10.4m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% support. Chelsea host Bournemouth, while Newcastle travel to relegation-threatened Burnley.

Again, Bruno being the top option in the sidebar poll has probably led to him receiving more votes than expected!

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Pointless backing against Haaland for the armband.

    I've tried 3 times this season since owning him (I went without for 9 weeks)

    GW10: Gabriel (c) 24, Haaland 13 = 1 point down
    GW14: Munoz (c) 28, Haaland 14 = evens
    GW18: Etikite (c) 10, Haaland 2 = 3 points up

    In all of those weeks I think I went against the majority, and I'm a massive 2 points up.
    I could have saved all the anxiety as fortune doesn't seem to favour the brave!

    Open Controls
  2. Athletico Underachieving
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Guehi, Thiaw, Dorgu
    Saka, Foden, Wilson, Gravenberch
    Thiago, Ekiteke, Haaland

    (Dub, Minteh, Andersen, Cala)

    Saka - Cunha Y/N?

    Open Controls
    1. Ady87
      • 12 Years
      just now

      If United are gonna do anything on this good run it will be via Cunha IMO. Playing former team tonight shouldn’t get the better of him. Dunno if I’d make the transfer as I’ve got both.

      Open Controls
  3. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Semenyo to Cunha for a hit?

    A) Yes
    B) No, last game for Bournemouth most likely and will go out with a bang!

    TIA

    Open Controls
  4. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    38 mins ago

    Whatcha reckon?

    A) Rodon -> 4.9 (Keane)
    B) Semenyo -> Cunha
    C) Richards & Semenyo -> Gabriel & Szob (-4)
    D) Rodon & Semenyo -> 4.5 (Dalot) & Cunha (-4)

    Verbruggen
    Timber, O’Reilly, Richards
    Saka, Foden, Semenyo, Wilson
    Haaland, Etikike, Thiago

    Dubravka, Stach, Alderete, Rodon
    Bank 0.9m, 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      For what it's worth I think Everton concede.
      Dorgo instead

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree with this. Miracle Everton didn't concede at Burnley

        Open Controls
  5. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    37 mins ago

    FH look alright? I want to start Hall but not sure who to bench for him

    John
    Gabriel, Chalobaj, Dalot
    Saka, Wirtz, Cunha, Neto, Cherki
    Haaland (c), Ekiteke

    Dub - Hall - Thiago - Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      So is John meant to start for forest then?
      What's the deal with Sels?

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Sels sells shells by the sea shore. In other words, Dyche doesn't like him.

        Open Controls
    2. space mercenary
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Dalot over Dorgu? Dorgu could be a great FH punt if he plays OOP again...

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        I could make that change...

        Open Controls
  6. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    Free hit team g2g, or play Guehi/someone else for Lewis-Potter?

    Raya
    Lewis-Potter, Dorgu, Chalobah
    Saka, Foden, Cherki, Cunha, Wirtz
    Haaland, Ekitike.

    (Dubravka. Guehi, Keane, Gulu)

    Open Controls
    1. Ady87
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Looks good.

      Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I have Gabriel

      Open Controls
  7. Ady87
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Got some benching headaches, could use some input

    Play 1
    1) Kelleher (TOT)
    2) Dubravka (NEW)

    Play 2

    A) Andersen (cry)
    B) Guehi (FUL)
    C) Keane (nfo)
    D) Bruno (bur)
    E) Wilson (cry)

    Only reason I’m currently down as playing Bruno is he scored against Burnley recently albeit at home.

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      just now

      2 & DE

      Open Controls
  8. JoeSoap
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A. Guehi (FULH)
    B. Timber (VILLA)
    C. Keane (n forest)
    D. Semenyo (chel)

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  9. Yozzer
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Guys

    Does Rodon to Dorgu and bench Semenyo sound ok?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes it does

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sounds good

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  10. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Sanchez (Dubravka)
    Timber*-Senesi-Andersen (Gudmundsson, Rodon**)
    Saka-Foden-Cunha-Reijnders (Minteh)
    Haaland-Thiago-Raul

    1FT
    1,0 million in bank

    Move for this team?

    A: Minteh -> Szoboszlai
    B: Minteh -> Mac Allister
    C: Timber -> VVD
    D: Timber -> Gabriel
    E: Senesi -> VVD
    F: Rodon -> Keane
    G: Roll FT

    Open Controls
  11. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Team and bench order G2G? It's basically Rice v Wolte for a place in the starting 11 with the Burnley fixture for Wolte swinging it. 

    Raya
    Timber - Chalobah - Dorgu
    Foden - Cunha - BrunoG - Szob
    Haaland - Ekitike - Wolte

    Dubravka - Rice - Andersen - Gudmund

    Open Controls
  12. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Semenyo or Gordon?

    Open Controls
    1. space mercenary
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gordon for this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Gordon

      Open Controls
  13. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Play
    1. Woltemade (away) v Burnley
    2. DCL(away) v Liverpool

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. space mercenary
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  14. QMG
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Wilson or Thiago? Wilson has more form but mos people I ask are going Thiago. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. QMG
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Can I ask why? His form has been inconsistent compared to Wilson. Home game?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah home game wins it for me

          Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thiago

      Open Controls
  15. Sid07
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    any update on van den berg?

    Open Controls
  16. thom830g
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    On FH
    A) Dorgu - foden - szobo - konate
    B) frimpong - dalot - Trossard - Wirtz

    Sanchez
    Hall - xx - xx
    Palmer - Cunha - cherki - xx - xx
    Haaland - ekitike

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A)

      Open Controls
  17. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who to have on FH?

    1. Foden
    2. Wirtz (then go Cherki)

    A) Gabriel - most tempting, but expensive, and is he ready to start this week and worth the risk on FH?
    B) Hall - NEW against BOU seems like a good chance for CS, but Hall has only one assist so far this season
    C) O´Reilly

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      It’s the 50/50 calls that destroy you.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Exactly...

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          No I´m really missing Foden in my current draft:

          John
          Chalobah/Gabriel/Dorgu
          Cherki/Wirtz/SAKA/Palmer/Cunha
          Haaland/Ekitike

          Subs: Dub/Heaven/EKDAL/Guiu

          Open Controls
  18. Gatsby
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Really getting worried about going without Cunha.
    I'm doing decent in most mini leagues so hoping to cover it.

    Options here:

    A) Foden -> Cunha (-4)
    B) Rogers -> Cunha (-4)
    C) Save transfer, dont get cunha, pray he does nothing!
    D) Any other changes (please add in!)

    Dúbravka

    J. Timber, Andersen, Virgil

    Rice, Wilson, Foden, Cherki

    Haaland, Ekitiké, Woltemade

    Subs: Vicario, Rogers, Senesi, Estève

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      C)

      Open Controls
      1. Gatsby
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Probably sensible, thanks mate

        Open Controls
  19. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Team GTG? 0FT 0ITB

    Dubravka
    Chalobah O'Reilly Keane
    Palmer(C) Saka Foden Cunha Rice
    Haaland Ekitike

    Petrovic Richards* Alderete Guiu

    I'm pulling my WC tonight after the deadline, then using my BB in GW21. How's this looking?

    4.5 Dubravka
    Gabriel Chalobah Thiaw Keane Dorgu
    Palmer Foden Cunha Rice Cherki
    Haaland Ekitike DCL

    Open Controls
  20. boroie
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Really sorry to be that guy but I’ve been out of the house all morning…

    Have we received any updates on any of the following? Any of them likely to play?

    Timber
    Richards
    Esteve

    Open Controls
  21. boroie
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench one…

    A - Keane (nfo)
    B - Thiago (TOT)
    C - Wilson (cry)

    Open Controls
    1. Ady87
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I’m currently playing Thiago but coin toss between him and Wilson on who I play

      Open Controls
  22. boroie
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best two defenders for a combined £10m?

    Open Controls
  23. yanky
    • 16 Years
    just now

    whats the strategy for hits and bench boost?

    I have 2 FT and 5 potential blanks in:

    Van Den Berg, Esteve, Califori, Rodon, Marc Gui

    Do I take a -12 pter to get a full team? or -8 and risk Van Den Berg?

    Open Controls

