Transfers

January transfer window open – which moves are set to be sealed?

1 January 2026 97 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Get ready for another month of unfounded rumours, aircraft-tracking and deadline-day panic buys: the January transfer window is open.

Clubs can complete deals now until the window closes at 7pm GMT on Monday 2 February.

Our transfer page is now live – not that it contains much at this early stage! This will be the place to go for a list of all the major confirmed incomings in the Premier League.

The more noteworthy arrivals get their own Scout Report/Moving Target articles. We will cover all the other moves in briefer transfer round-ups.

In this piece, we look at the deals that are reportedly close to being confirmed. We’ll assess these players in more depth if and when they do sign with their suitors.

ANTOINE SEMENYO

(BOURNEMOUTH TO MANCHESTER CITY)

The most discussed transfer of the January window looks to be close to completion.

Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) is seemingly on his way to Manchester City and the question is when, not if.

The player reportedly wants his future settled as quickly as possible. It certainly looked like a goodbye at Stamford Bridge. But Andoni Iraola was confident that the winger would at least still be around for the Arsenal match in Gameweek 20. Could the Cherries even get him through till the end of this four-game fortnight and give the green light for him to exit after Gameweek 21?

Looking ahead, should he complete his move to City as expected, it’s far from a given that he cracks Pep Guardiola’s starting XI immediately.

Guardiola has kept the most settled side in the division over the last nine Gameweeks, using only 12 players in his line-up. The side is in form, too.

An almost ‘nailed’ player at Bournemouth, Semenyo started 36 of the 37 games he was available for last season and all 18 in the current campaign. He’s completed 90 minutes in 17 of his 18 outings in 2025/26!

With the likes of Phil Foden (£9.0m), Rayan Cherki (£6.7m), Savinho (£6.9m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) to compete with, he’ll have his work cut out to establish himself as a regular. Foden and Cherki could, of course, feasibly move deeper/to a more central role.

And Oscar Bobb (£5.1m) could be on his way out to reduce the numbers out wide.

BRENNAN JOHNSON

(TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR TO CRYSTAL PALACE)

While Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) has/had other suitors, the Wales international is reportedly due for a medical at Crystal Palace today – and he could even be on the Eagles’ books by Gameweek 20.

He’s played off both flanks and even through the middle at current and former clubs, but has predominantly operated on the right. A role as one of the ‘dual 10s’ in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 is what he’ll be coveting at Palace.

Glasner is a bit short-staffed there right now: Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) is out for six weeks.

Pacy on the counter and offering a bit of goal threat, Johnson seems like a good fit for an Eagles side ranked 16th for possession this season.

Only four FPL midfielders (with a minimum of 500 minutes played) scored at a quicker rate in 2024/25:

Above: Midfielders sorted by goals per 90 minutes in 2024/25

It’ll still be interesting to see how Glasner accommodates Sarr, Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) and Johnson when everyone is available (ie Gameweek 22/23 onwards), especially as Sarr and Johnson are more at home as right-sided 10s.

PASCAL GROSS

(BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION)

A veritable FPL legend is on his way back, it seems: Pascal Gross is set to return to the south coast.

There was some overlap with Fabian Hurzeler’s appointment in June 2024 and Gross’s final few days at Albion before he departed for Borussia Dortmund in August 2024. Hurzeler was sorry to see him go but understanding of the lure of the Bundesliga giants. Now, he gets to work with the playmaker anew.

Not a spring chicken at 34, Gross is more than likely not going to be the week-in, week-out starter he was in his prime. He’s also rarely to be found as ’10’ these days, spending his time in a deeper central midfield role in both his final days at Brighton (the first time around!) and with Dortmund.

Still, as James Milner (£4.9m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) have shown, there’s room for a veteran or two in Hurzeler’s set-up. Gross could enter the thinking at set plays, too, and he banked 10 assists for Dortmund last season.

Once a spot-kick taker, he was ousted from penalties at Brighton after missing three of his first eight attempts. One penalty in February 2024 was his only effort from 12 yards in the last three years.

PABLO

(GIL VICENTE TO WEST HAM UNITED)

The answer to West Ham United’s goalscoring woes or the latest in a long line of forward flops (Gianluca Scamacca, Danny Ings, Niclas Fullkrug…)?

The 21-year-old striker has scored 10 league goals in 12 starts and one substitute appearance this season, helping surprise package Gil Vicente to fourth in the Portuguese top flight.

This is pretty much his breakthrough campaign, as he was in and out of the Gil Vicente XI in 2024/25, following his move from Famalicão.

A hot prospect but a big ask for him to come into a struggling Premier League side ranked 16th for minutes per goal.

Pablo has scored with over 40% (10 from 23) of his shots this season, exceeding his xG by +4.4, so there are question marks over sustainability, particularly when making the step up in class.

Nuno Espirito Santo has also been reluctant to use a ‘proper’ nine in many games this season, although that may be more a shortage of confidence in the fitness/attributes of Niclas Fullkrug (£5.6m) and Callum Wilson (£5.8m).

There are also some favourable fixtures to look forward to in the weeks ahead.

ALYSSON

(GIL VICENTE TO ASTON VILLA)

The suggested fee (£8.7m) for Alysson’s move, coupled with the age of the player (19), suggests the winger is one for the future.

One goal and two assists in 34 Serie A appearances also imply room for improvement.

Predominantly a right-winger, he’ll add to the options that Unai Emery has out wide. Those options already include Evann Guessand (£6.3m), Emi Buendia (£5.3m), Jadon Sancho (£5.8m) and Donyell Malen (£5.1m). Emery has even been proceeding without any of those names in some recent games, using John McGinn (£5.4m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) on the right and left, so the teenage Alysson is likely going to be warming the bench upon his arrival.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
97 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Happy New Year to Everyone one from Barnsley’s finest!!! Wishing you all a happy and prosperous 2026!!!

    On WC atm………

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Thiaw Tarkowski
    Saka Cherki Rogers Bruno G
    Welbeck Watkins Haaland
    Subs- Dubravka Palmer Gudmundsson Alderete

    Zero in the bank!!

    Welbeck one week punt then Palmer comes in!!

    Bruno G and Welbeck to Bruno F and 4.2 with 2 frees when Bruno F is back!!

    Thoughts appreciated!!

    Cheers everyone!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Don't preplan transfers on wildcard. Get who you want now.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Yeah I always do… just with Bruno being injured it just makes sense to start this way, will have 3 frees after this week so will be able to get to 5 frees easily so in a solid position

        Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Happy new year

      Wc, how fun, no real issues, the trick will be knowing where to be different without being too different

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thx you mate!!! Absolutely right it will be!!! Easier said than done haha!!

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    How urgent is it to bring Gabriel in if you already have one Arsenal defender like Timber (or Raya for some)?

    Would you take a hit to do it?

    Open Controls
    1. One for All
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Wouldn't take a hit unless you're priced out, what if Arsenal concede?

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I’d definitely get him in sooner rather than later mate before his price Sky rockets

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I took out Raya for a hit to make space for Gab

      Open Controls
    4. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      It looks like FPL are desperate for his price to rocket

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        Mark has definitely tweaked the price change algorithm this season.

        Open Controls
    5. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      Timber to Gabriel. Worked for me.
      Then add back Timber once Arsenal fixtures improve (after Liverpool)

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        0.1 short 😥

        Open Controls
    6. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Be aggressive. I'm planning on doing it for a hit. I already have 3 Arsenal and want the defensive double up with Timber.

      Open Controls
  3. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Maresca gone.
    Team bounce or team flop will be interesting to see

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Don't know why MCI consider him as an ideal pep replacement...

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Hard to know now how much he was actually in control of at Chelsea, Xavi at City surely

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          *Big Sam

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Liam R, a bit of a step up.

      Or how about Oliver Glasner?

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        I struggle to trust managers that step up now, been burnt too many times haha

        Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Why haven't we got the article on the FPL implications of Maresca leaving yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      It's been literally just 5 minutes since Maresca left.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        It's been the worst kept secret in football and we've known for ages this was on the cards.

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          So why do you need an article?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            28 mins ago

            Because Chelsea are just about to embark on a lovely fixture swing.

            Open Controls
    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      It would just be pure speculation till it's confirmed who the new manager is.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        You would expect the research on Liam Rosenior to already be underway.

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          What about the other ten favourites in the betting odds that The Mandalorian mentions?
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/01/happy-new-year-from-fantasy-football-scout-10?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27487103

          Open Controls
  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Preferred duo here folks???

    A- Watkins and Thiaw
    Or
    B- Bowen and Saliba

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!! Currently on A!!

        Open Controls
  6. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    50 mins ago

    Happy New Year to you too...

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      31 mins ago

      Haha reply fail to FPL Virgin

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Virgin's replies to him failing left, right and centre. Just like his virginity.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Good start to 2026 on Scout!

        Open Controls
  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is anyone else finding this website very "bouncy" on their mobile phones this morning?

    Go to post a comment and the screen moves up and down and doesn't settle where you need it to.

    Open Controls
    1. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Hangover?

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Official confirmation. Maresca gone.

    https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/club-statement-enzo-maresca

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Now its official, an article can be written.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        It should already be in draft in the admin area of the website and ready to publish.

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 12 Years
          39 mins ago

          You are unbelievable.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            In an EMF kinda way?

            Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      34 mins ago

      New Year, same old ****

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        You know Hub will have an article primed and ready to go. Scout must be in a position to compete after losing so much market share to them over the years.

        Open Controls
  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Happy New Year folks!

    I see we already have lost a PL manager...

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Happy NY Tony ! so unexpected, got sooo wasted yesterday so did guehi + cunha + thiago to gabriel + rogers + bowen for a hit haha good moves u think ??

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Happy New Year CoD!

        Not ideal taking a hit but seems fine if you're not happy with Cunha/Thiago

        Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Happy New Year - you've made the New Year Honours List

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/01/happy-new-year-from-fantasy-football-scout-10

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        I was scandalously overlooked. 🙁

        Open Controls
  10. z13
      40 mins ago

      Happy New Year Chelsea fans.

      Also, may God bless you with new owners ASAP.

      Open Controls
    • Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Everton seem to have a couple of good fixtures. I am struggling to use the five transfers so just doing one each week.

      Is Garner worth a punt for these two matches before selling him? Would you spend a bit more on Grealish or ignore Everton just for these two matches?

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        I love Jimmy.
        The trouble is if you go there and KDH returns. Are you going to use another FT to switch or stick with Garner?

        Open Controls
        1. Gubby-Allen
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          Not sure but the plan would just be any Everton for the two games. Depends on Rice also. Saka and Foden are set in as is Josh King as a cheap 8th attacker

          That leaves two more spots. One is Semenyo who has been permanent but will probably now go so I am probably just going to move them around from game to game as defence and strikers are pretty set

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Moyes said he was pushing Garner further forward in his post match press conference but unfortunately it wasn't reported in the scout notes.

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        James Garner virtually an ever present.

        Albeit just four higher scores.

        Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Here's the clubs statement

      https://x.com/i/status/2006701497929908632

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

        During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

        With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

        We wish Enzo well for the future.

        Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Saka -> Rogers this week and Minteh -> Rice in a few. Just feel like Rice offers better value than Saka this season. Extra funds might help me afford Gabriel in a couple weeks too.

      Open Controls
      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Saka is the only one of the front 4 for Arsenal that probably won't even rotate. Unfortunate for Madueke but if he doesn't get a PL start V Bournemouth, with Liverpool next up, then he never will.

        Open Controls
    • Mighty Duck
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Dammit, was contemplating the Palmer option but now it's wait-and-see. Tho I doubt a new coach will send him play in the defence.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Football doesn't stop for the bank holiday

        Bit of a nightmare behind the scenes at Chelsea tho

        Lavish recruitment and key figures don't get on

        Open Controls
      2. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Sterling recall imminent lol.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          How much is he in FPL?

          Open Controls
      3. Gubby-Allen
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Also wondering whether if affects Haaland as captain.

        I have gone for Saka and Ekiteke for a week each over the last 3 GWs and been ok but wasn't planning to this week.

        Open Controls
    • Gazwaz80
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Happy new year chaps, May all your arrows be Green 😀

      Open Controls
    • One for All
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      A or B guys?

      A) Anderson
      B) Garner

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        If buying now, Garner

        Open Controls
    • dansmith1985
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      A)Tavernier and Hincapie to Garner and Gabriel -4
      B)VVD to Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Think im going to take a -4 for Gabriel.

      Senesi,Semenyo > Gabriel,Garner moving to 4-4-2

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I might as well, I don’t see how I can make it work without downgrading one of Rice or Saka though.

        I could downgrade Gordon but I just got him in and what’s the point if I don’t keep him for these few fixtures.

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Maresca interested in the City job if/when Pep leaves in the Summer

      https://x.com/i/status/2006705200053248341

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        So am I

        Open Controls
    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Mikel Arteta will hold his pre-Bournemouth press conference on Friday morning.

      Updates on Riccardo Calafiori and Declan Rice expected.

      Open Controls
      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Updates of there being a training session later so wait and see.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Arteta has the final say on which training photos are released.

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        I think this is an embargoed presser which was recorded after the Villa game

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Think it is a fresh presser
          https://x.com/TikiTakaConnor/status/2006649761777201391

          Open Controls
      3. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Really need a positive update on Rice to avoid more hits

        Open Controls
    • The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      What’s all the Garner love about?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Moyes said after Forest he was pushing him forward out of necessity.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        FPL Twitter is pushing him as the 8th highest scoring midfielder, quietly going about his business at £5m.

        A 16 pointer will help make the case too.

        Open Controls
      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheap and great fixtures. I'd have him in my team if I'd WC now.

        Open Controls
      4. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers all

        Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm going to have to raise some funds, 2 FTs and £0.1m.

      Which defender and midfielder do you lose here, for moves in Gw20?

      Raya Dúbravka
      Chalabah O'Reilly Van Hecke Mukiele Heaven
      Saka Cunha Foden Semenyo BrunoG
      Haaland Ekitiké Guiu

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Heaven and Semenyo

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          That does give me Gabriel and £5.1m.

          But with Guiu is might not be ideal.

          I could get Garner, Stach back or Le Fee but not even get to Xhaka.

          Open Controls
          1. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            I like Garner

            Open Controls
          2. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            just now

            I got Le Fee (Sunderland bias). He's not a good pick if you ever intend on playing him, we just don't create anything from open play.

            I was on the fence with Garner (purely for the guaranteed defcons), but glad I didn't go there as I would have had a monster haul staring back at me from my bench.

            Think Stach is the pick of the bunch (until KDH) is back. Leeds very direct and he's on plenty of set pieces.

            Open Controls
    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's 1pm. Team news will be at 3.15pm today.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Noted

        Open Controls
    • FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would you do Oreilly to Gabriel ?

      Open Controls
    • Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      replacement for semenyo up to 8.5 (Own rogers) A) cherki b) trossard c) other?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Maybe Gordon with fixtures?

        Open Controls
    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who to lose for Gabriel?

      A timber
      B Chalobah and double arsenal defence timber/Gabriel

      Cheers and happy new year all.

      Open Controls
    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      14 years to the day... https://youtu.be/B17Fydnzn6o?si=28AnrHntzkgQzo1q

      Let's hope history repeats itself

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.