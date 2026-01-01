Serie A Fantasy: Gameweek 18 team reveals – Sofascore

Our Serie A Fantasy Gameweek 18 team reveals article is here. Managers are making big calls ahead of another key round in Italy’s top-flight. Form, fixtures and rotation are all in play this week.

In this feature, we break down the latest Gameweek 18 team reveals via Sofascore. Captains, transfers, differentials and targeted clubs are all covered. Use these squads to guide your own final decisions before the deadline.

NOTES

With the Wildcard approaching, this final Gameweek brings a few issues to monitor. Matías Soulé ended his last match with a knock, while Bologna arrive out of form and face a tough trip to play Inter.

ended his last match with a knock, while Bologna arrive out of form and face a tough trip to play Inter. That said, my priority this week is to strengthen the defence. Soulé could recover in time, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bologna cause problems for Inter. I also have the exact funds available to switch Tiago Gabriel of Lecce to Pierre Kalulu, which allows me to double up on the Juventus defence at home.

NOTES

I plan to activate my Rebuild Squad chip in Gameweek 19 to target the upcoming Double Gameweeks, which means I’m happy to take a short-term punt in Gameweek 18.

With Bologna travelling to face Inter, I’m considering moving on Riccardo Orsolini for either Aarón Martín or Nikola Vlašić , both of whom have favourable fixtures this week.

for either or , both of whom have favourable fixtures this week. I’m also weighing up a defensive change, with Tiago Gabriel potentially making way for Fabiano Parisi. Parisi continues to perform well out of position for Fiorentina and now faces a Cremonese side with one of the weakest expected goals against records in the league.

NOTES

The past few Gameweeks have gone extremely well. Thanks to strong returns from my Como players in the previous round, I passed the 100-point mark and climbed to second overall, my highest rank so far.

players in the previous round, I passed the 100-point mark and climbed to second overall, my highest rank so far. I originally planned to roll the transfer, but Matteo Gabbia’s injury forced my hand. The intention now is to save a move again, although that could change, as Matías Soulé has picked up an injury. That’s particularly frustrating, as I hoped he would serve as a strong differential against managers using their Wildcard in Gameweek 19.

injury forced my hand. The intention now is to save a move again, although that could change, as has picked up an injury. That’s particularly frustrating, as I hoped he would serve as a strong differential against managers using their Wildcard in Gameweek 19. I’ll keep a close eye on updates from Roma before making a final call. If the issue proves minor, I may hold Soulé, especially as I wasn’t expecting significant returns from the away fixture against Atalanta anyway. If the injury rules him out for a longer spell, I’ll look to move him on and bring in a replacement with Double Gameweek 21 in mind.

At this stage, I’m considering Giovane of Verona or one of Napoli’s forwards. Ideally, I’d like to keep spending to a minimum, as I feel the best value remains in defence and midfield.

of Verona or one of Napoli’s forwards. Ideally, I’d like to keep spending to a minimum, as I feel the best value remains in defence and midfield. Elsewhere, the squad looks well set. Favourable fixtures for AC Milan, Como, and Juventus offer hope of a strong captain return and another healthy points total.

Good luck.

NOTES