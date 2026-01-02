FPL Gameweek 20: Best clean sheet odds

While defensive contribution (DefCon) points are the talk of the town, clean sheets remain the bread and butter of defenders in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Using bookmaker odds to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 20.

GAMEWEEK 20 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Note: Odds have been taken from a bookmakers, then converted into percentages.

SUMMARY

Brighton & Hove Albion top the clean-sheet odds this week at 46%. Defensive performances have fluctuated at times this season, but a home fixture against Burnley offers encouragement. The visitors have failed to score in six league matches so far, which gives Brighton a strong chance of a shutout.

Arsenal sit close behind, as expected. The Gunners continue to dominate many of the key defensive metrics and remain the league’s standout back line. A trip to the Vitality Stadium won’t be straightforward, but Bournemouth arrive without a league win in their last 10 matches, which swings the balance in Arsenal’s favour.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur round out the top four. Eddie Howe’s side face Crystal Palace, who lost three consecutive matches prior to Gameweek 19. Spurs, meanwhile, welcome Sunderland, a side that have impressed this season but have only scored four goals on the road.

Just behind them are Aston Villa and Everton. Villa host a Nottingham Forest team that has shown inconsistency, while Everton take on poor travellers Brentford at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Both sides have shown they can keep clean sheets when conditions suit.

The only other teams above the 30% mark are Manchester City and Liverpool. City face a tricky test against Chelsea, while Liverpool travel to Fulham. Pep Guardiola’s side have looked more solid defensively than Liverpool this season, racking up a joint-league-best nine clean sheets, but on paper, they also have the tougher fixture.