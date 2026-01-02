Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 20 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

2 January 2026 93 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Our Gameweek 20 differentials column brings a trio of low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

MARTIN ODEGAARD

  • FPL ownership: 2.1%
  • Price: £7.8m
  • GW20-24 fixtures: bou | LIV | nfo | MUN | lee

After scoring and providing an assist over the last two Gameweeks, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) looks like a great option for the Gunners’ trip to the Vitality Stadium.

The playmaker should certainly be full of confidence coming up against strugglers Bournemouth, having won possession to brilliantly set up Martin Zubimendi (£5.2m) against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

“He needed some consistency and some games. Obviously, he had two times the shoulder injury, then he had a big knee injury, and that takes a little bit of time.

“Now you can see that it’s flowing, that his energy level is back to where it is. He’s taking risks, he’s affecting the game in a great way and I think he was really, really good today again.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard in Gameweek 19

Odegaard impressively ranks first among all players for chances created over the last six Gameweeks, with 20.

He is also joint-ninth in his position for goal attempts during the same timeframe (13).

Those underlying stats suggest Odegaard can continue his recent production against Bournemouth, as he comes up against a side that has failed to win since Gameweek 9, conceding 11 goals in their last four matches.

Andoni Iraola’s defence has admittedly performed better at home, but given Arsenal’s attacking output, Odegaard looks like an interesting differential prospect, particularly with Bournemouth conceding so many key passes from the left half-space.

Above: Bournemouth’s chances created conceded heatmap in 2025/26

FERDI KADIOGLU

  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £4.4m
  • GW20-24 fixtures: BUR | mci | BOU | ful | EVE

For those Fantasy managers who aren’t afraid to roll the dice, Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) could be a player to back this week as Brighton and Hove Albion entertain Burnley.

The £4.4m full-back provided his first assist of the 2025/26 campaign against West Ham United on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Kadioglu ranks joint-third among all FPL defenders for chances created and joint-10th for shots over the past four Gameweeks.

Set-pieces could prove crucial on Saturday, as Burnley, who have allowed nine goals in their last five matches, have conceded 76 goal attempts from dead-ball situations this season – only Aston Villa are worse off in that respect.

So as Brighton’s main corner-taker, Kadioglu could be set to profit from that weakness.

And with Brighton’s upcoming schedule pretty decent (they sit fifth on our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty in Gameweeks 20-28), and considering Kadioglu has the potential to deliver points at both ends of the pitch, he could be a nice differential pickup with just 0.3% ownership.

Defensively, Fabian Hurzeler’s troops have kept four clean sheets in their last 10 matches, offering further optimism ahead of Gameweek 20.

MATEUS FERNANDES

  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW20-24 fixtures: wol | NFO | tot | SUN | che

West Ham have endured a difficult season thus far, picking up just 14 points from 19 matches.

However, the 2-2 draw against Brighton on Tuesday may provide the perfect springboard as they prepare for a favourable upcoming schedule.

In their next six matches, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Burnley, all of whom are currently ranked 17th or below in the table.

“What I want is to perform, compete and make this point [against Brighton] really valuable. If we achieve a good win there [at Molineux], a good performance, this is what we’re going to prepare.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Budget midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who costs just £5.5m, has been a key creator for West Ham this season.

He’s created 14 chances since the start of November, the most of any Hammers player.

Furthermore, Fernandes has produced defensive contribution (DefCon) points in five of his last eight starts.

West Ham visit Wolves on Saturday.

Rob Edwards’ side have failed to keep a clean sheet so far this season and have looked particularly vulnerable at Molineux, conceding nine goals across their new manager’s four home games in charge.

Fernandes could act as a decent enabler, then, given West Ham’s favourable upcoming schedule.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
Introducing The Eye Test 2
93 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Any news on Keane? Likely to start?

    Open Controls
    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Moyes was tight lipped, so no clues there as far as I’ve seen.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Less likely I suppose

      Open Controls
  2. Sid07
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Have 1 ft
    1) O reilley to Gabriel
    2) Save, play mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      If you are confident of playing Gabriel against Liverpool as well, then he is the answer.

      Open Controls
    2. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  3. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Play 2 of these 3;

    Frimpong
    Dorgu
    Thiaw

    Current thinking is the first and last but it’s close.

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Frimpong & Thiaw

      Open Controls
  4. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    More darts updates please

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Flash scores works

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      I was recording it to show some of the better behaved prisoners but can’t now I know the result. Will have to go with plan B and put the Taylor Swift music DVD on!

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        If that's the privilege that the compliant prisoners enjoy, I can't help but wonder what's on the menu for the troublemakers.

        Open Controls
    3. Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gan on the Flying Scotsman, time to Jump Around, Jump, Jump Around...

      Open Controls
  5. Norco
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    My team is in absolute tatters.

    Considering WC already, thoughts on this WC Team?

    Verbruggen / Dubravka
    Tarko Gabriel Timber Collins Alderete
    Saka Cunha BrunoG Rogers Cherki
    Haaland Bowen DCL

    Exact money for this team leaving no money ITB.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Doesn’t need a wildcard at all - most of the team is in the picks for scout this week?

      Open Controls
      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        That's the WC team.

        Foden instead of Cunha?

        Open Controls
      2. Norco
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        This is the WC team. My current team is full of flags or risks (Rice, Keane, NO'R, Grealish, no Arsenal defence)

        Open Controls
    2. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe Collins > Cash.

      Open Controls
  6. Alcapaul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Would you buy Anderson still or just go Le Fee and save the 0.4?

    Open Controls
    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      At that point you could consider garner as well, it’s basically a dead spot bar when you need them.

      Open Controls
    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Anderson is still a good pick

      Open Controls
      1. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yea I think Anderson would be the one I'm less eager to sell in a few weeks

        Open Controls
  7. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Who would you start?

    A Wirtz (injury doubt, not in predicted line up)
    B La Fee (tot)
    C Mukiele (tot)

    Open Controls
    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      A for me (biased)
      If he plays there’s a chance of attacking returns, if he’s injured or rested he won’t play at all.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  8. LeytonOrient
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any updates on KDH? He’s sitting on my bench gathering dust.

    Is Calafiori + KDH > Gabriel + Miley for -4 too jerky?

    Open Controls
    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      If you don’t need to make the move then no rush.

      Open Controls
  9. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    1FT 0.1m ITB

    Raya
    O'Reilly Chalobah Alderete (Andersen Senesi)
    Saka Foden Cunha Semenyo Bruno G
    Haaland Ekitike (Guiu)

    A) Semenyo to Rogers
    B) Semenyo + Senesi to 6.1m mid + Gabriel (-4)
    C) Roll, do B next GW for free

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      C)

      Or upgrade Cunha

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Probably leave Cunha for the next two, then maybe move on to Rogers in 22 if I opt to roll this week

        Open Controls
  10. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Cherki and Watkins or Foden and Thiago??

    Open Controls
    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      First on form currently

      Open Controls
  11. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    alison (dub)
    cala oriley mukiele clyne (richards)
    gordon foden saka (rice king)
    tiago eki haland

    3fts, itb 0.6, which ?

    a) alison cala oriley king tiago -8 to john gabriel alderete rogers dcl
    b) cala oriley to gabriel obrien
    c) alison cala oriley king -4 to pickford gabriel alderete garner

    Open Controls
  12. F4L
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    you reckon newcastle's defence becomes good again with Pope back and maybe Botman and a few others soon?

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Decent fixtures too - Lewis Hall definitely on my radar.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightf0x
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        just 2 fixtures then it turns

        Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Not convincing at all against Burnley, got caught out on too many occasions. Still 3rd best in xGC for the season, but that's not saying much on its own.
      Don't really rate Pope. He is prime Neuer compared to Ramsdale, but the bar couldn't have been set any lower.
      The other thing is, soon is not good, it's the next three fixtures you need them, they are an easy sell after that. Wasting 2 transfers for that feels like a waste considering the abundance of set and forget defenders. If you already have one, that's something different, I'd definitely keep them for now.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        just now

        cheers

        was looking at maybe getting thiaw in. but yeah not entirely convinced in doing so, might be best to look elsewhere

        Open Controls
  13. Jullepuu
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Semenyo to Gordon or Rogers worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  14. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Play Dorgu (lee) or Virgil (ful)?

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Virgil

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      vvd

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thanks folks

      Open Controls
  15. rzrcutt
      23 mins ago

      Foden to Gordon or Rogers ?
      Have O Reilly and Haaland already

      Open Controls
    • Weasel51
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      VVD > Gabriel worth a hit?

      Debating it especially as he rises tonight.

      Open Controls
    • Nightf0x
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      alison (dub)
      cala oriley mukiele clyne (richards)
      gordon foden saka (rice king)
      tiago eki haland

      3fts, itb 0.6, which ?

      a) alison cala oriley king tiago -8 to john gabriel alderete rogers dcl
      b) cala oriley to gabriel obrien
      c) alison cala oriley king -4 to pickford gabriel alderete garner
      d) alison oriley saka king -4 to pickford gabriel rogers garner

      Open Controls
    • Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gian Van Veen vs Luke Littler would be an amazing final, mind you, so would vs Anderton

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        Anderson has such a cool smooth action...

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 13 Years
          15 mins ago

          Anderson 1-0 up, owning the oche...

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            I thought you were keeping it on the down lo?

            Or have the Australian brethren falling in line with the live show?

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Got the green light for live updates from the Knight of the Realm...

              Open Controls
          2. Jafooli
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            1-1 great contest this one...can see it being up to 10+ sets...

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 13 Years
              just now

              GVV aveaged 113 in that second set, yikes...

              Open Controls
      2. MJ6987
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Barely any point watching the darts once Humphries went out as he was the only one capable of beating Littler

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Either of these two could, if Littler is a little off and they play their prime game...

          Open Controls
    • Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Which option is best?
      A) O'Reilly to Gabriel and Wirtz to Cherki
      B) Guehi to Gabriel and Foden to Cherki

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

        By a long chalk, I'd say

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
    • SomeoneKnows
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Is it worth taking a -4 hit and doing: Cunha + Guiu > Bowen + Gray ?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        No

        Open Controls
    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sell Chalobah on WC I guess. Who to get instead?
      Thinking Cash for attacking potential. Or someone else?
      Budget 6M. No Arsenal or City

      Gabriel Tarkowski Nunes XXX Alderete

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thiaw?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Don't want him, not sold on any Newcastle players

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        You'll want him back by Gw22

        Trigger happy?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, maybe, the new manager is what's worrying me a little bit

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            True that, could try with Cash, at least he’s not expensive

            Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        collins?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Hadn't considered him at all but seem to have done well recently.. Will consider! Cheers.

          Open Controls
      4. Boberella
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I’ve gone Cash for the next few

        Open Controls
    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thoughts on keeping VVD over OReilly?

      Could play Dorgu next 2GWs and have VVD for Burnley in GW22. Others would be Timber and Gabriel.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wouldn’t be against it at all

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Was set on selling VVD but maybe the above makes more sense…

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            I would have sold VVD by now but not sure if O’Reilly starts and at least VVD is nailed.

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              just now

              And OReilly been shiet recently anyway

              Open Controls
    • hariv
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Leno - Ramsdale
      O'Reilly* - Calafiori* - Rodon* - Chalobah - Guehi
      Gravenberch - Stach - Foden - Semenyo - Rice*
      Woltemade - Ekitike - Haaland
      0.9 ITB, 1 FT

      Any suggestions or will I have to make a WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Heavy WC territory

        Open Controls
      2. Boberella
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Absolute WC

        Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        yeah think maybe WC time

        Open Controls
      4. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        WC

        Open Controls
    • kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      What to do with 1FT, have 2.5 ITB. Looking for a set and forget for 10-12 GW. Gabriel most logical, but Watkins an option?!

      Henderson, Dubravka
      Timber, Sensei*, O’Reilly, Dalot, Andersen
      Wilson, Semenyo*, Cherki, Saka, Stach
      Haaland, Ekitike, Thiago

      A) Sensei to Gabriel
      B) Sensei to Tark
      C) Semenyo to Rogers
      D) Thiago to Watkins

      All are transfers I’m looking at for long term.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        If long term, I would take a hit and sell Senesi and Semenyo

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        a

        Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      That Kadioglu shout is interesting

      Open Controls
    • Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bottomed, any thoughts please?

      Roll? 0 ITB, 1FT
      Semenyo to Rogers?
      Thiago to DCL?
      Got no clue this week

      Verbruggen
      Timber O'Reilly Dalot
      Saka Foden Garner Semenyo
      Thiago Haaland Ekitike

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Semenyo to Rogers prob best long term, DCL good this week but not sure if optimal longer term

        Open Controls
    • JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Which combo here?
      1. Bowen Cherki Keane - strong 12 players

      2. Mane Foden Tarks - Mukiele/Mane as back up

      Open Controls
    • Yordan Letchkov
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Need help here. 2FT, 0itb.

      Raya Dubravka
      VVD O’Reilly Keane Andersen Rodon
      Saka Foden Gordon Rogers Stach
      Haaland Ekitiké Thiago

      Foden and O’Reilly to Cherki and Gab?

      Open Controls
    • abaalan
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A. Thiago + minteh + Keane > Barnes (4.2) + Rogers + Gabriel. -4
      B. Thiago + minteh + VVD > DCL + Rogers + Gabriel. -4

      Either worth it?

      Open Controls
    • The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Right , I’m not WCing but I am taking a -4.

      Which option?
      A) O’Rielly,Senesi > Gabriel,Mukiele
      B) O’Reilly, Semenyo > Gabriel,Cherki
      C) O’Reilly, H.Wilson > Gabriel,Garner

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.