­­­FPL Gameweek 20 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Our Gameweek 20 differentials column brings a trio of low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

MARTIN ODEGAARD

FPL ownership: 2.1%

2.1% Price: £7.8m

£7.8m GW20-24 fixtures: bou | LIV | nfo | MUN | lee

After scoring and providing an assist over the last two Gameweeks, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) looks like a great option for the Gunners’ trip to the Vitality Stadium.

The playmaker should certainly be full of confidence coming up against strugglers Bournemouth, having won possession to brilliantly set up Martin Zubimendi (£5.2m) against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

“He needed some consistency and some games. Obviously, he had two times the shoulder injury, then he had a big knee injury, and that takes a little bit of time. “Now you can see that it’s flowing, that his energy level is back to where it is. He’s taking risks, he’s affecting the game in a great way and I think he was really, really good today again.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard in Gameweek 19

Odegaard impressively ranks first among all players for chances created over the last six Gameweeks, with 20.

He is also joint-ninth in his position for goal attempts during the same timeframe (13).

Those underlying stats suggest Odegaard can continue his recent production against Bournemouth, as he comes up against a side that has failed to win since Gameweek 9, conceding 11 goals in their last four matches.

Andoni Iraola’s defence has admittedly performed better at home, but given Arsenal’s attacking output, Odegaard looks like an interesting differential prospect, particularly with Bournemouth conceding so many key passes from the left half-space.

Above: Bournemouth’s chances created conceded heatmap in 2025/26

FERDI KADIOGLU

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £4.4m

£4.4m GW20-24 fixtures: BUR | mci | BOU | ful | EVE

For those Fantasy managers who aren’t afraid to roll the dice, Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) could be a player to back this week as Brighton and Hove Albion entertain Burnley.

The £4.4m full-back provided his first assist of the 2025/26 campaign against West Ham United on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Kadioglu ranks joint-third among all FPL defenders for chances created and joint-10th for shots over the past four Gameweeks.

Set-pieces could prove crucial on Saturday, as Burnley, who have allowed nine goals in their last five matches, have conceded 76 goal attempts from dead-ball situations this season – only Aston Villa are worse off in that respect.

So as Brighton’s main corner-taker, Kadioglu could be set to profit from that weakness.

And with Brighton’s upcoming schedule pretty decent (they sit fifth on our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty in Gameweeks 20-28), and considering Kadioglu has the potential to deliver points at both ends of the pitch, he could be a nice differential pickup with just 0.3% ownership.

Defensively, Fabian Hurzeler’s troops have kept four clean sheets in their last 10 matches, offering further optimism ahead of Gameweek 20.

MATEUS FERNANDES

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW20-24 fixtures: wol | NFO | tot | SUN | che

West Ham have endured a difficult season thus far, picking up just 14 points from 19 matches.

However, the 2-2 draw against Brighton on Tuesday may provide the perfect springboard as they prepare for a favourable upcoming schedule.

In their next six matches, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Burnley, all of whom are currently ranked 17th or below in the table.

“What I want is to perform, compete and make this point [against Brighton] really valuable. If we achieve a good win there [at Molineux], a good performance, this is what we’re going to prepare.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Budget midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who costs just £5.5m, has been a key creator for West Ham this season.

He’s created 14 chances since the start of November, the most of any Hammers player.

Furthermore, Fernandes has produced defensive contribution (DefCon) points in five of his last eight starts.

West Ham visit Wolves on Saturday.

Rob Edwards’ side have failed to keep a clean sheet so far this season and have looked particularly vulnerable at Molineux, conceding nine goals across their new manager’s four home games in charge.

Fernandes could act as a decent enabler, then, given West Ham’s favourable upcoming schedule.